Just A Few Ingredients Turn Your Regular Pot Roast Into Magic Inspired By French Onion Soup

Cold, wintry evenings seem to revolve solely around heartwarming comfort dishes. This is when a pot roast comes to mind, and eventually, comes to life in your kitchen. Before you know it, your whole house is filled with herby, savory aromas, wrapping around your senses like a favorite blanket. A well-worn recipe card and an annual routine will tell you the dish is perfect as it is, but if there's one thing that can always make it better, it's a French onion soup-inspired twist.

We often confine French onion soup to ramekin bowls, steaming hot as it's decked out in molten cheese. Little do we know that very magic can be taken to new heights when incorporated into pot roasts. We're talking beef seasoned with onion soup mix, surrounded by well-caramelized onions, and smothered in a lusciously rich gravy.

Typically, pot roast is hearty and savory, perhaps a little darkly tangy from the red wine vinegar — but this time, there are also waves of savory sweetness crashing in between. The roasted depth becomes more complex and enticing, with a sharpness that makes the fall-apart tender meat feel almost restaurant-worthy. If you also broil a layer of cheese on top, you will have pure decadence gathered in that sizzling skillet.