Just A Few Ingredients Turn Your Regular Pot Roast Into Magic Inspired By French Onion Soup
Cold, wintry evenings seem to revolve solely around heartwarming comfort dishes. This is when a pot roast comes to mind, and eventually, comes to life in your kitchen. Before you know it, your whole house is filled with herby, savory aromas, wrapping around your senses like a favorite blanket. A well-worn recipe card and an annual routine will tell you the dish is perfect as it is, but if there's one thing that can always make it better, it's a French onion soup-inspired twist.
We often confine French onion soup to ramekin bowls, steaming hot as it's decked out in molten cheese. Little do we know that very magic can be taken to new heights when incorporated into pot roasts. We're talking beef seasoned with onion soup mix, surrounded by well-caramelized onions, and smothered in a lusciously rich gravy.
Typically, pot roast is hearty and savory, perhaps a little darkly tangy from the red wine vinegar — but this time, there are also waves of savory sweetness crashing in between. The roasted depth becomes more complex and enticing, with a sharpness that makes the fall-apart tender meat feel almost restaurant-worthy. If you also broil a layer of cheese on top, you will have pure decadence gathered in that sizzling skillet.
Try French onion soup shortcuts for an easier dish
French onion soup can be quite a test of patience as the onions usually caramelize for 30 to 40 minutes. On days when you don't feel like making it from scratch, take a shortcut with a packet of onion soup mix. This should narrow the process down to just six or seven minutes. In fact, some even use onion soup mix as a flavor-packed dry rub, which is a great way to significantly enhance the meat's flavor intensity, or sprinkle a bit straight into the roast. Slow-cooked for hours, it will seamlessly meld into the thick broth and juicy meat.
Another convenient way to minimize preparation is canned ingredients. We are, of course, talking about canned onion soup, and considering just how often mushrooms accompany French onion soups, a cream of mushroom soup base won't disappoint. Should you choose to mix your own roast base, try Worcestershire sauce for a tangy, rich foundation for the soup to build upon. You can also use balsamic vinegar to lean further into the dish's acidic sweetness, or even a French onion soup staple like dry sherry to echo that dish's own depth.
And don't forget the side dishes. Tie the classic mashed potatoes in with the French onion elements by sprinkling in the same cheese variety. Gruyère cheese is a must-have for French onion soups, but other varieties that melt well, like mozzarella and Provolone, are also good choices. Toasted baguette slices, yet another French onion companion, are marvelous for dipping into the roast and scooping up all the tender, sauce-soaked meat.