Turn Your Onion Soup Mix Into A Flavor-Packed Dry Rub

There seem to be countless recipes for dry rubs being touted as "ultimate". But you might already have the absolute best dry rub for meat in your pantry. Dry onion soup mix is loaded with savory ingredients that add both deep flavor and tenderness when used as a dry rub or a marinade. Its primary ingredient is dehydrated onions. This is followed by quite a lot of salt (610 milligrams or 41% of the ideal daily recommendation by the American Heart Association), which is a good thing, especially when it comes to tenderizing meat. Steak, for instance, is composed of muscle fibers held together with collagen, and tougher cuts come from the steer's most-worked muscles, like the shoulder, brisket, or rump. There are several ways to tenderize steak, and a healthy pinch or two of salt is one of the best.

When applied as a dry rub, salt draws moisture from the meat and creates its own natural brine, which is then reabsorbed into the meat. The brine loosens the tight muscle fibers, making meat tender, and injects juiciness. Combined with the onion mix's other ingredients — onion powder, sugar, soy sauce, among them — you're infusing any cut of meat, including chicken and pork, with a seriously potent flavor bomb. There are many delicious ways to use onion soup mix besides making soup, and it's worth experimenting with it as a dry rub for standing rib roast, brisket, Salisbury steak, and succulent French onion meatballs.