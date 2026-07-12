The Absolute Best Winery In Every US State
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American wine is having a moment — and not just in Napa, Sonoma, or the Willamette Valley. As climate shifts, consumer tastes evolve, and winemakers experiment with new grape varieties and growing regions, some of the country's most exciting wines are emerging from places many travelers wouldn't think to look. While California is home to roughly half of the total wineries in the U.S., unlikely regions along the East Coast and in the Midwest are becoming must-visit destinations for wine lovers. High-elevation sites in Arizona and other arid states such as Texas have also been garnering serious attention from enthused imbibers.
Of the thousands of wineries scattered between shining seas, this list celebrates those leading the charge in every state. From pioneering vineyards in overlooked regions to destination-worthy estates with national recognition, these 50 wineries are redefining American wine country.
Alabama: Jules J. Berta Vineyards
Jules J. Berta Vineyards, perched atop Sand Mountain with views of the Southern Appalachian foothills, is a must-stop along North Alabama's wine trail. This fourth-generation winery pioneered the state's cultivation of Vitis vinifera grapes – the species almost all red wines come from. Also available are crafted wines and wine slushies, with a selection made from sweet muscadine grapes and estate-grown fruit, making the vineyards one of Alabama's most diverse.
julesberta.com
(256) 891-5115
1409 Darden Ave, Albertville, AL 35951
Alaska: Bear Creek Winery
Set on the breathtaking shores of Kachemak Bay, Bear Creek Winery offers a world-class experience with winemaking tours and eco-friendly lodging in one of the country's most remote regions. The winery highlights Alaska's terroir through bottlings crafted from locally-sourced berries, rhubarb, and other native ingredients. It's become one of Alaska's most celebrated wineries, thanks to its commitment to sustainable practices and a lengthy list of accolades.
(907) 318-2470
60203 Bear Creek Drive, Homer, AK 99603
Arizona: Los Milics Vineyards
Los Milics Vineyards, surrounded by the Sonoran Desert and mountain vistas of Arizona's Sonoita American Viticulture Area, cultivates a diverse range of grape varieties, including grenache, tempranillo, and the hearty Italian teroldego. The winery is equally renowned for its architecture as it is for its award-winning wines and acclaimed culinary experiences at its onsite bistro, The Biscuit. One of the Southwest's most innovative wineries, Los Milics showcases the remarkable potential of Arizona's high-desert terroir.
(272) 568-9463
423 Upper Elgin Road, Elgin, AZ 85611
Arkansas: Chateau Aux Arc Vineyards and Winery
Chateau Aux Arc (pronounced "Ozark") Vineyards and Winery cultivates familiar varieties such as chardonnay and cabernet sauvignon, and is the state's largest grower of the lesser-known Cynthiana, Arkansas' official grape. Nestled in the hills of the Altus American Viticultural Area in the Arkansas River Valley, the first woman-owned and operated winery in the state has received numerous awards from regional, national, and international competitions.
(479) 468-4400
8045 Highway 186, Altus, AR 72821
California: Domaine Carneros
Domaine Carneros, founded by the family behind France's Champagne Taittinger, produces some of the most regarded sparkling wines in the country. Combining French winemaking heritage with Napa Valley innovation, the winery helped establish the Los Carneros American Viticultural Area as a world-class region for traditional-method sparkling wines. A leader in sustainability, the winery uses solar energy to power a portion of its operations, while its vineyards are irrigated with water recycled from the winemaking process. Visitors flock to the palatial grounds for daily tasting experiences including the reservation-only Bubbles & Bites, making it one of Napa Valley wineries you should visit for lunch.
(800) 716-2788
1240 Duhig Road, Napa, CA 94559
Colorado: Bookcliff Vineyards
Although its beginnings trace back to an experiment with winemaking in a Boulder basement, Bookcliff Vineyards is now a premium Colorado wine country destination. Owned and run by three families, it cultivates 40 acres in the farming town of Palisade, on Colorado's Western Slope — producing 14 varietals ranging from malbec to riesling. The winery has also proved a consistent standout at the Colorado Governor's Cup Wine Competition, and the location in the Colorado River Valley make it a worthy stop for wine enthusiasts.
(303) 499-7301
670 39 Road, Palisade, CO 81526
Connecticut: Aquila's Nest Vineyards
Nestled in the Housatonic River Valley, this family-owned New England Vineyard pairs award-winning wines with sweeping countryside views. Earning recognition as Connecticut Magazine's Best Winery in 2025, Aquila's Nest offers visitor experiences from community celebrations to seasonal outdoor events that highlight Connecticut wine country's charm. It was featured in the travel book "100 Things to Do in Connecticut Before You Die," and has become a favorite for both locals and travelers.
(203) 303-4802
56 Pole Bridge Road, Newtown, CT 06482
Delaware: Nassau Valley Vineyards
As Delaware's first winery since Prohibition, Nassau Valley Vineyards helped revive the state's winemaking tradition while laying the foundation for its wine industry. Located near the ocean, the family-owned estate cultivates a variety of grapes suited to the Mid-Atlantic climate while producing an award-winning portfolio of wines. With over three decades of history, Nassau Valley has become a cornerstone of Delaware wine country, offering a blend of viticulture heritage, vineyard views, and coastal charm.
(302) 645-9463
32165 Winery Way, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Lakeridge Winery
Lakeridge Winery, established on land that was once an active orange grove, has helped shape modern winemaking in a state better known for citrus than grapes. The 127-acre vineyard features plantings of both vinifera and native muscadine grapes — the latter serving as the foundation of the winery's signature wines. Over the decades, Lakeridge has earned hundreds of awards, helping transform the Central Florida estate into the state's largest premium winery.
(800) 768-9463
19239 U.S. Highway 27 N., Clermont, FL 34715
Georgia: Wolf Mountain Vineyards
Wolf Mountain Vineyards, located just 60 miles from Atlanta in the Appalachian foothills of the Dahlonega Plateau American Viticultural Area, has helped establish the region as one of the Southeast's premier wine destinations. The family-owned estate cultivates European vinifera grapes, producing award-winning wines that range from traditional-method sparkling wines to cabernet sauvignon. It's renowned for its mountain views, elegant setting, and acclaimed Sunday brunches — and has also earned recognition as one of the country's most picturesque winery wedding venues.
(706) 867-9862
180 Wolf Mountain Trail, Dahlonega, GA 30533
Hawaii: MauiWine
Set on the sun-drenched slopes of Haleakalā in Maui's Upcountry region, MauiWine offers one of the most distinctive wine experiences in the U.S. Located within the Ulupalakua American Viticultural Area — the only federally recognized wine-growing region in Hawaii – this 16-acre vineyard produces varietals including grenache, gewürztraminer, and its flagship syrah, alongside pineapple wines that reflect the island's climate and agricultural heritage.
(808) 878-6058
14815 Piilani Highway, Kula, HI 96790
Idaho: Ste. Chapelle Winery
Ste. Chapelle Winery sits on a hillside in the Snake River Valley American Viticultural Area, housed in a Gothic-style chapel with an octagonal tasting room that offers panoramic vineyard views. As Idaho's oldest winery, the pioneering estate is known for its riesling, which thrives in Idaho's high-altitude climate. Its portfolio of award-winning vinifera wines is proof that this potato-famous state is also producing world-class wine.
(208) 453-7840
19348 Lowell Road, Caldwell, ID 83607
Illinois: Lynfred Winery
In a state better known for cornfields, the award-winning Lynfred Winery has spent more than four decades proving that Illinois can produce serious wine. Founded in 1979 in Roselle, it's the oldest continuously operating family winery in the state and produces more than 70 varietals and wine styles annually — the most of any U.S. winery under a single label. The lineup spans vinifera grapes, niche international varieties, and Illinois-grown hybrids.
(630) 529-9463
15 S. Roselle Road, Roselle, IL 60172
Indiana: Oliver Winery
Founded in 1972, Oliver Winery helped put Indiana wine on the map, and has grown into the state's largest winery. Set in the Indiana Uplands American Viticultural Area, the winery pairs a destination-worthy tasting room with one of the Midwest's most diverse portfolios, from estate-grown varietals and dry rieslings to best-selling sweet wines like its Concord-based expression, Sweet Red. That combination of broad appeal and regional identity has earned Oliver major competition honors and made it a cornerstone of Indiana wine.
(812) 876-5800
200 E. Winery Road, Bloomington, IN 47404
Iowa: Cedar Ridge Distillery
Set in farmland outside of Swisher, Cedar Ridge Winery has helped elevate Iowa's reputation as a wine-producing state. Its estate vineyards specialize in cold-hardy Midwestern grapes such as La Crescent and Marquette, while innovative bottlings like the Madeira-inspired Cedar Ridge V dessert wine highlight the winery's experimental streak — qualities that helped earn winemaker Kent Foulker the title of 2022 Iowa Winemaker of the Year from the Iowa Winegrowers Association.
(319) 857-4300
1441 Marak Road, Swisher, IA 52338
Kansas: Holy-Field Vineyard & Winery
Holy-Field Vineyard & Winery has set the standard for winemaking in Kansas. As the state's oldest continuously operating winery as well as its most decorated, the family-run estate has earned numerous awards, including 19 Jefferson Cup trophies. Holy-Field's vineyards span 17 acres, growing Native American and French hybrid grapes, and producing unique fine wines that reflect the challenges and possibilities of eastern Kansas terroir.
(913) 724-9463
18807 158th St., Basehor, KS 66007
Kentucky: Talon Winery
Talon Winery's homestead is 300 acres of lush farmland outside of Lexington. Its tasting room occupies an 18th-century farmhouse originally built by Kentucky's first governor, while the surrounding horse country provides some of the state's most picturesque views. The winery highlights Kentucky-grown varieties and crowd-pleasing blends, including the award-winning Crimson Cabernet and Sweet Evening Breeze – helping to revive a tradition in a state that was the birthplace of American commercial winemaking.
(859) 971-3214
7086 Tates Creek Road, Lexington, KY 40515
Louisiana: Landry Vineyards
Landry Vineyards has spent decades proving that Louisiana can produce wines with a strong sense of place. The family-owned winery cultivates grapes suited to the state's challenging climate, including blanc du bois, Norton, and muscadine — and crafts more than 20 wines ranging from crisp whites and barrel-aged reds to distinctive port-style bottlings. The property, set amid the hills outside West Monroe and spanning 16 acres of vineyards, pairs sweeping countryside views with a commitment to Louisiana-grown fruit.
(318) 557-9050
5693 New Natchitoches Road, West Monroe, LA 71292
Maine: Oyster River Winegrowers
Oyster River Winegrowers, nestled on a small farm on the state's midcoast, is a favorite stop for many along the Maine Wine Trail. Visitors sip on Oyster River's wild-fermented, unfiltered wines in a rustic barn-turned-tasting room, which is in tune with the winery's organic ethos. The winery, best known for its Morphos pet-nat, creates low-intervention expressions from cold-hardy varieties such as La Crescent and Marquette – as well as lively ciders made from Northeast-grown apples, including fruit harvested from the property's own wild seedling orchards.
(207) 370-7575
929 Oyster River Road, Warren, ME 04864
Maryland: Black Ankle Vineyards
Black Ankle Vineyards has earned widespread acclaim for its unwavering commitment to estate-grown, sustainably farmed grapes and small-batch wines. It is well-known for polished Bordeaux-style blends syrah, albariño, and grüner veltliner — and has proved that Maryland vineyards can produce wines of complexity with finesse. Black Ankle, housed in a striking tasting room built from farm-sourced materials and surrounded by vineyard-covered hills, pairs a strong sense of place with a reputation for excellence, helping redefine expectations for East Coast wineries.
(301) 829-3338
14463 Black Ankle Road, Mt. Airy, MD 21771
Massachusetts: Westport Rivers Vineyard & Winery
Set on an 80-acre vineyard, Westport Rivers has helped redefine New England winemaking through its nationally-recognized sparkling wines. Operated by the Russell family, whose winemaking roots span multiple generations, the estate specializes in traditional-method sparkling wines crafted from vinifera grapes estate-grown in the region's cool maritime climate.
(508) 636-3423
417 Hixbridge Road, Westport, MA 02790
Michigan: Black Star Farms
Black Star Farms is becoming noticed by wine experts and afficionados as a maritime gem. With vineyards and tasting rooms on both the Old Mission and Leelanau peninsulas, the estate produces a diverse portfolio of cool-climate wines, earning particular acclaim for its riesling, pinot noir, and cabernet franc. Black Star Farms also pairs award-winning wines with farm-to-table dining and historic accommodations in one of the Midwest's premier wine regions.
(231) 944-1270
10844 E. Revold Road, Suttons Bay, MI 49682
Minnesota: Alexis Bailly Vineyard
As Minnesota's oldest operating winery, Alexis Bailly Vineyard helped lay the foundation for the state's modern wine industry. Family-run for two generations, the estate cultivates cold-hardy grape varieties suited to Minnesota's harsh winters, showcasing the innovation that has helped make the state a leader in cold-climate winemaking. Alexis Bailly pairs its historic legacy with picturesque vineyard views and a welcoming atmosphere that has earned praise from visitors for decades.
(651) 437-1413
18200 Kirby Ave. S., Hastings, MN 55033
Mississippi: Old South Winery
Located in the historic river town of Natchez, Old South Winery helped pioneer modern winemaking in Mississippi through its distinctive use of the native muscadine grape. Family-owned and operated, the winery has spent decades refining wines that showcase the sweet, aromatic character and natural resilience of a variety suited to the Deep South's warm, humid climate. With a portfolio ranging from dry to dessert-style wines, Old South has become a beloved Mississippi institution.
(601) 445-9924
737 Highway 61 N., Natchez, MS 39120
Missouri: Stone Hill Winery
Stone Hill is the state's oldest winery, as well as one of its most influential. Founded in 1847, the estate helped revive Missouri's wine industry after Prohibition, and continues to produce an acclaimed portfolio of wines that includes Norton — Missouri's signature grape — as well as award-winning vignoles, chambourcin, and riesling. Nestled in the rolling countryside, Stone Hill pairs its vineyard views and historic cellars with authentic German cuisine and award-winning wines.
(573) 486-2221
1110 Stone Hill Highway, Hermann, MO 65041
Montana: Tongue River Winery
Tongue River has earned a reputation as one of Montana's most acclaimed wineries. The family-owned estate specializes in blends and fruit-forward wines crafted from ingredients such as chokecherries, plums, and other crops well-suited to the Northern Plains. With numerous awards, a loyal following, and a commitment to locally-sourced ingredients, Tongue River has become a cornerstone of the state's emerging wine scene.
(406) 853-1028
99 Morning Star Lane, Miles City, MT 59301
Nebraska: Niobrara Valley Vineyards
In a state better known for prairies than pinot, Niobrara Valley Vineyards remains a leader in Nebraska's emerging wine industry. Nestled in the sprawling northern Sandhills, the family-owned winery produces a portfolio of small-batch wines ranging from fruit-forward expressions to traditional varietal bottlings. Cultivating cold-hardy grape varieties suited to Nebraska's challenging climate, the estate has earned recognition in wine competitions across the United States and abroad.
(402) 823-4131
90254 State Spur 16F, Nenzel, NE 69219
Nevada: Artesian Cellars Winery
Artesian Cellars Winery has quickly emerged as one of Nevada's leading wine producers. Sourcing fruit from vineyards across the state while cultivating its own grapes in both northern and southern Nevada, the winery produces one of the broadest portfolios of Nevada-grown varietal wines available. Known for its commitment to showcasing the state's diverse terroir, Artesian Cellars has earned acclaim for its award-winning wines.
(775) 600-7144
1731 S. Highway 160, Pahrump, NV 89048
New Hampshire: LaBelle Winery
What began as a small family vineyard has evolved into one of New Hampshire's most ambitious wine destinations. LaBelle Winery produces an award-winning portfolio that blends traditional grape wines with bottlings from locally grown fruit, reflecting both New England agriculture and contemporary winemaking. Complete with restaurants, golf courses, and luxury accommodations, the sprawling property is redefining what a winery experience can be.
(603) 672-9898
14 Highway 111, Derry, NH 03038
New Jersey: William Heritage Winery
Rooted in a farming family that has worked New Jersey soil for generations, William Heritage Winery is one of the state's most respected producers. The estate cultivates a wide range of vinifera and hybrid grape varieties in the Outer Coastal Plain American Viticultural Area, crafting natural wines that showcase the agricultural richness of South Jersey — while earning acclaim from critics and wine enthusiasts alike.
(856) 589-4474
480 Mullica Hill Road, Mullica Hill, NJ 08062
New Mexico: Vivác Winery
Vivác Winery helped usher in a new era of winemaking in New Mexico, a state with viticultural roots that stretch back more than 400 years. Family-owned and operated, the winery cultivates European vinifera grapes at high elevations. With a name derived from the Spanish term meaning "high-altitude refuge," Vivác produces acclaimed varietals such as tempranillo and petit verdot – which reflect the character of the region's high-desert terroir.
(505)-579-4441
2075 Highway 68, Dixon, NM 87527
New York: Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery
Few wineries have had a greater impact on American wine than Dr. Konstantin Frank Winery, whose namesake founder proved that vinifera grapes could thrive in the Finger Lakes region of New York. Widely credited with helping establish the region as a world-class wine destination, the four-generation family operation continues to cultivate grapes, from reisling to grüner veltliner, while producing acclaimed wines that showcase the area's cool-climate terroir.
(800) 320-0735
9749 Middle Road, Hammondsport, NY 14840
North Carolina: Raffaldini Vineyards
Raffaldini Vineyards has become North Carolina's flagship producer of Italian grape varieties, as well as a leading force in the development of the Swan Creek American Viticultural Area. Sitting on a hillside in the Yadkin Valley, the estate cultivates varietals such as sangiovese, montepulciano, and petit verdot — producing wines that reflect both Old World traditions and the distinctive character of North Carolina terroir. Consistently recognized by critics, Raffaldini has helped elevate the profile of Southern wine while offering visitors views that rival Italy's vistas..
(336) 835-9463
450 Groce Road, Ronda, NC 28670
North Dakota: Pointe of View Winery
As North Dakota's first, Pointe of View Winery helped establish a foundation for winemaking in one of the country's most unlikely regions. Located near Minot in Burlington, the family-owned winery overlooks the picturesque Souris River Valley, producing a diverse selection of fruit wines and cold-climate varietals suited to the Northern Plains. With a pioneering role in the state's wine industry and a loyal following among visitors, Pointe of View remains a defining name in North Dakota winemaking.
(701) 839-5505
8413 19th Ave. N.W., Burlington, ND 58722
Ohio: Ferrante Winery
Rooted in the winemaking traditions of an Italian immigrant family, Ferrante Winery has helped to shape Ohio's modern wine industry. Located in the heart of the Grand River Valley American Viticultural Area, the estate produces a diverse portfolio of wines that thrive in the region's cool-climate conditions, while pairing them with a culinary program that has become a destination in its own right.
(440) 466-8466
5585 State Route 307, Geneva, OH 44041
Oklahoma: Native Spirits Winery
Drawing inspiration from Native American heritage and Oklahoma culture, Native Spirits Winery has become a leading ambassador for the state's growing wine industry. Recipient of the Norman Transcript Readers' Choice Award for Best Winery, it produces a diverse portfolio ranging from classic grape varietals to fruit wines crafted from regionally-sourced ingredients — making it a favorite spot with locals.
(405) 329-9942
10500 E Lindsey St., Norman, OK 73026
Oregon: Domaine Serene Winery
Few wineries have done more to shape Oregon's reputation than Domaine Serene, a producer of wines that has repeatedly earned acclaim on the world stage. The estate helped demonstrate the potential of Oregon pinot noir and chardonnay, with bottlings that have ranked among the highest-rated wines in the country. Coupled with a lush, manicured vineyard, Domaine Serene remains one of the most influential wineries in the Pacific Northwest.
(503) 864-4600
6555 N.E. Hilltop Lane, Dayton, OR 97114
Pennsylvania: Galen Glen Winery
Perched on the slopes of Pennsylvania's Blue Mountain, Galen Glen Winery has become one of the Northeast's most respected producers of cool-climate wines. Family-owned and operated, the estate has earned particular acclaim for its grüner veltliner. Remaining dedicated to fostering the land and its heritage, along with a portfolio that reflects the unique conditions of the Lehigh Valley, Galen Glen has helped elevate the reputation of Pennsylvania wine — while remaining a favorite among both critics and enthusiasts.
(570) 386-3682
255 Winter Mountain Drive, Andreas, PA 18211
Rhode Island: Newport Vineyards
Newport Vineyards has grown from a small family farm into New England's largest producer of wine made exclusively from estate-grown grapes. Located just minutes from the mansions and coastline of Newport, the vineyard cultivates a diverse range of varietals that thrive in the region's maritime climate. Complemented by an acclaimed culinary program, brewery, and expansive tasting spaces, Newport Vineyards has become a cornerstone of Rhode Island wine country and one of New England's premier wine destinations.
(401) 848-5161
909 East Main Road, Middletown, RI 02842
South Carolina: City Scape Winery
City Scape Winery turned a rural property outside Greenville into one of the state's most inviting tasting-room experiences. The winery produces a broad portfolio that ranges from traditional grape wines to fruit-forward bottlings, reflecting both Southern heritage and a playful approach to winemaking. With vineyard views and a reputation as a beloved Upstate destination, City Scape has carved out a niche in South Carolina's growing wine scene.
(864) 329-0615
589 Dunklin Bridge Road, Pelzer, SC 29669
South Dakota: With the Wind Vineyard & Winery
Set amid the glacial lakes of northeastern South Dakota, With the Wind Vineyard & Winery offers a distinctly Northern Plains expression of American wine country. The family-owned estate specializes in cold-hardy grape varieties developed to withstand the region's harsh winters, producing wines that showcase the resilience and potential of South Dakota viticulture. Pairing vineyard views with a rural atmosphere, With the Wind is a favorite stop along the state's growing wine trail, and a leading example of winemaking on the Great Plains.
(605) 212-5166
10722 Lake Road, Rosholt, SD 57260
Tennessee: Arrington Vineyards
Located just outside of Nashville, Arrington Vineyards has become one of Tennessee's most recognizable wine destinations, earning the nickname "Nashville's Wine Country." Co-owned by country music star Kix Brooks, the 95-acre estate features rolling vineyard landscapes with award-winning wines, live music, and a casual atmosphere that regularly draws visitors from across the region — bringing the concept of a full wine country experience to Middle Tennessee.
(615) 395-0102
6211 Patton Road, Arrington, TN 37014
Texas: Messina Hof Winery
Messina Hof has grown from a pioneer of the modern Texas wine industry into one of the state's most influential wineries. Building on the Bonarrigo family's multigenerational winemaking heritage, the estate produces an expansive portfolio of Texas wines while earning recognition as one of its most-awarded wineries. Messina Hof has become a cornerstone of Texas wine tourism, pairing vineyard experiences with restaurants and accommodations.
(979) 778-9463
4545 Old Reliance Road, Bryan, TX 77808
Utah: Spanish Valley Vineyard & Winery
Surrounded by Utah's red, rocky landscape, Spanish Valley Vineyard & Winery stands as one of the most unexpected wine destinations in the American West. Located just south of Moab, the family-owned winery produces estate-grown, estate-bottled wines from a vineyard on land that was one time used for a Utah State University agricultural experiment. Framed by canyon walls and mountain vistas, Spanish Valley showcases the surprising potential of Utah viticulture, while offering visitors a unique taste of the high desert.
(435) 634-1010
4710 Zimmerman Lane, Moab, UT 84532
Vermont: Shelburne Vineyard
The folks at Shelburne Vineyard have spent more than two decades demonstrating the potential of cold-climate viticulture in New England. Situated in the Lake Champlain Valley – one of the state's most favorable grape-growing regions – the vineyard cultivates hardy varieties shaped by Vermont's mineral-rich soils and short growing season. Known for its innovative approach to hybrid grapes and sustainable practices, it is a destination for distinctive cool-climate wines.
(802) 985-8222
6308 Shelburne Road, Shelburne, VT 05482
Virginia: Barboursville Vineyards
Few wineries have done more to elevate Virginia wine than Barboursville Vineyards, a historic estate in the Monticello American Viticultural Area. Founded by Italy's Zonin family, the winery helped pioneer the cultivation of European wine grapes in modern Virginia, producing acclaimed wines ranging from vermentino to its flagship Bordeaux-style blend, Octagon. Home to the acclaimed Palladio Restaurant and winner of the 2025 Virginia Governor's Cup, Barboursville continues to shape the reputation of Virginia as one of America's premier wine regions.
(540) 832-3824
17655 Winery Road, Barboursville, VA 22923
Washington: Leonetti Cellar
Long before Walla Walla became synonymous with world-class wine, Leonetti Cellar was proving the region's potential, one bottle at a time. The family-owned estate helped place Washington — the state second only to California in wine production — on the national wine map, when its inaugural cabernet sauvignon earned widespread acclaim. Nearly five decades later, Leonetti remains one of the state's most coveted producers, crafting benchmark vinifera wines from estate vineyards throughout the Walla Walla Valley.
(509) 525-1428
1278 Berney Drive, Walla Walla, WA 99362
West Virginia: Forks of Cheat Winery
Forks of Cheat Winery helped pave the way for modern winemaking in West Virginia, transforming a home winemaking hobby into one of the state's most recognized wine brands. Nestled in a valley outside of Morgantown, the family-owned winery produces a wide range of wines, from traditional grape varietals to fruit-forward bottlings that reflect the region's agricultural heritage.
(304) 598-2019
2811 Stewartstown Road, Morgantown, WV 26508
Wisconsin: Wollersheim Winery
Few winery settings are as iconic as the terraced vineyards and limestone cellars of Wollersheim Winery. Built on a site with winemaking roots dating to the mid-19th century, the estate helped shape the future of Wisconsin wine through its pioneering work with cold-climate grape varieties. Today, its award-winning wines, historic estate, and sweeping views of the Wisconsin River have helped prove why Wisconsin is becoming the next hot spot for wine.
(608) 643-6515
7876 State Road 188, Prairie du Sac, WI 53578
Wyoming: Jackson Hole Winery
Jackson Hole Winery has carved out a niche at the base of the Teton Range, in a state better known for rugged peaks than wine production. At an elevation of over 6,000 feet, the winery produces an award-winning portfolio of wines, while benefitting from Jackson's cool mountain air. From its acclaimed pinot noir to its "Outlaw" cabernet sauvignon, Jackson Hole Winery has helped prove that world-class wine experiences can thrive in the shadow of the Rockies.
(307) 201-1057
50 E Broadway Ave, Jackson, WY 83001
Methodology
To choose the best winery in every state, we looked at far more than medal counts, though national and international awards certainly mattered. We considered wineries earning attention for their vineyard sites, architecture, hospitality, dining experiences, and commitment to innovative winemaking. We also dug into local reporting, wine publications, and enthusiast discussions to find the places that inspired genuine loyalty. While we uncovered plenty of surprises, every winery featured here was vetted across multiple sources and selected not only for the quality of its wines, but also for the role it plays in shaping the future of American wine.