The Absolute Best Winery In Every US State

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American wine is having a moment — and not just in Napa, Sonoma, or the Willamette Valley. As climate shifts, consumer tastes evolve, and winemakers experiment with new grape varieties and growing regions, some of the country's most exciting wines are emerging from places many travelers wouldn't think to look. While California is home to roughly half of the total wineries in the U.S., unlikely regions along the East Coast and in the Midwest are becoming must-visit destinations for wine lovers. High-elevation sites in Arizona and other arid states such as Texas have also been garnering serious attention from enthused imbibers.

Of the thousands of wineries scattered between shining seas, this list celebrates those leading the charge in every state. From pioneering vineyards in overlooked regions to destination-worthy estates with national recognition, these 50 wineries are redefining American wine country.