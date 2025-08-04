The State Second Only To California In Wine Production

While the pinot noir wines of Burgundy and the Chiantis of Tuscany have long been the favorites of wine snobs and connoisseurs, the New World bottles of the U.S. have been steadily earning the respect of sommeliers and casual drinkers all over. Many of them come from California, the top wine-growing state and the world's fourth-largest producer. However, there are equally delicious wines being made in the second-largest wine-producing state, Washington.

Home to over 1,050 wineries and more than 400 grape growers, Washington has been making a name for itself in the wine world over the past few decades. The state's location, which shares the same latitude as parts of France and Italy, makes it ideal for growing wine grapes.

The climate includes long, warm days with 17 hours of sunlight, and cool nights that usually remain dry in the eastern part of the state. This creates plush, fruity flavors in the grapes and a natural acidity that's ideal for wine. On top of all of that, the Columbia River, the fourth largest in the U.S., provides plenty of water for irrigation.