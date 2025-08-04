The State Second Only To California In Wine Production
While the pinot noir wines of Burgundy and the Chiantis of Tuscany have long been the favorites of wine snobs and connoisseurs, the New World bottles of the U.S. have been steadily earning the respect of sommeliers and casual drinkers all over. Many of them come from California, the top wine-growing state and the world's fourth-largest producer. However, there are equally delicious wines being made in the second-largest wine-producing state, Washington.
Home to over 1,050 wineries and more than 400 grape growers, Washington has been making a name for itself in the wine world over the past few decades. The state's location, which shares the same latitude as parts of France and Italy, makes it ideal for growing wine grapes.
The climate includes long, warm days with 17 hours of sunlight, and cool nights that usually remain dry in the eastern part of the state. This creates plush, fruity flavors in the grapes and a natural acidity that's ideal for wine. On top of all of that, the Columbia River, the fourth largest in the U.S., provides plenty of water for irrigation.
The types of wine grown in Washington
Washington has a very interesting geology that dates back tens of thousands of years to the Missoula Floods. A number of natural events led to a soil structure that includes basalt, sand, granite, and volcanic ash. The result is an extremely diverse growing region. You can find nearly 70 different wine grapes in Washington, including cabernet sauvignon, merlot, riesling, and Chardonnay.
These come from 21 different designated AVAs (American Viticultural Areas), each of which specializes in different types of wine. The Columbia Valley is the largest AVA in Washington, and the Yakima Valley was the first in the state to be federally recognized. The top varieties in the Columbia Valley are riesling and merlot, while Yakima specializes in riesling and syrah. Grapes from Red Mountain, which only became an AVA in 2001, are also highly sought after.
If you're looking to try a Washington wine but unsure which one to choose, the state is known for its cabernet sauvignons, syrahs, and merlots. If you like whites, try a Chardonnay white wine from the Yakima Valley. Tsillan Cellars is one of the most awarded wineries, but there are also many small, family-owned ones to choose from. Just take a look around your local store, and you might just find a bottle that could rival something from Napa Valley's wineries or Bordeaux — and it might be a heck of a lot cheaper, too.