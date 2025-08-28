8 Napa Valley Wineries You Should Visit For Lunch
Napa Valley is the iconic gem of California wine, helping put the state on the modern-day wine map. Capstone California reports that there are 475 physical wineries in Napa Valley spread across 17 sub-regions in a relatively small space. Napa Valley is only 30 miles long and 5 miles wide. It offers a diverse terroir for grape growing, particularly cabernet sauvignon. In addition to making exceptional wines, tourism is a significant, profitable business in Napa, with wineries rolling out red carpets for guests.
Although the days of tasting for free are long gone, today's winery experiences are impressive, unique, and packed with memory-making moments for wine lovers. Some of these include delicious culinary options, pairing estate wines with flavorful bites prepared by the region's numerous talented chefs. Many dishes include ingredients from winery estate gardens with locally sourced meats, cheeses, seafood, and olive oils displaying California cuisine at its best. The pairing of wine and food is natural, as one will enhance and complement the other, creating balance and harmony on the palate.
These culinary pairings are also expensive, with tasting fees continuing to climb in the valley. To help you decide which winery lunch is worth adding to your wine country itinerary, I have narrowed it down to some unforgettable wine and food experiences. As a certified sommelier and over 20 years in the wine industry, I have visited these wineries and experienced the wines, flavors, and hospitality of each helping to curate this list. Over the years, wineries provided some tastings gratis.
Bubbles and Bites with Domaine Carneros
Toasting with sparkling wine is the ideal way to begin a wine country trip. Refreshing bubbles are the aperitif that will awaken the palate and prepare it for all the flavors to come throughout the visit. In Napa, there is no better place to enjoy a tasting of premium sparkling wine than Domaine Carneros. Champagne Taittinger began the winery in 1987 in Napa's southern Carneros region.
Winery guests have several dining options when visiting the picturesque estate. These include a la carte smoked salmon with accoutrements, sweet macaroons, fresh oysters, or elaborate cheese, charcuterie, and pâté plates. Those with a palate for luxury can indulge in a $175 per person tasting of Tsar Nicoulai Caviar's artisanal caviars with a pairing of four of the winery's premium sparkling wines, including its signature La Reve Brut.
Although each of these offerings is delicious, it is the winery's rotating Bubbles and Bites menu that showcases how versatile sparkling wine is with a variety of food pairings. The current $99 per person tasting features Peruvian flavors paired with four estate sparkling wines, including dishes such as Peruvian ceviche with the bone-dry Ultra Brut and Peruvian pork stew with lime and apple with the winery's off-dry Verméil Demi-Sec. Bubbles and Bites tasting is available by appointment daily. Previous menus have featured a pork banh mi sandwich with a juicy Brut Rosé and a creamy stracciatella cheese with Mediterranean honey with the estate's refreshing Estate Brut Cuveé.
(800) 716-2788
1240 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559
The Boathouse Experience at Cuvaison
Sitting right next door to Domaine Carneros lies the gorgeous Cuvaison Estate. The area's rolling hillsides, cool climate, foggy evenings, and constant afternoon breezes off the San Pablo Bay create the ideal terroir for growing the estate's signature cool-climate wines. The winery debuted its inaugural vintage of chardonnay in 1969. It acquired its winery and vineyard site in Carneros in 1979. Since then, under the 20+-year guidance of Vice President of Winemaking Steve Rogstad, all of Cuvaison's wines are from Napa Green Certified, sustainably-farmed, estate-grown fruit from the 400 acre Tai vineyard, including its widely distributed estate tier and its more premium limited-production wines.
In July 2024, Cuvaison introduced its Boathouse Tasting Experience which allows guests to taste and pair its cool climate wines, and wines from its sister Napa Valley winery Brandlin, with seasonal bites on its newly designed boathouse patio next to one of the winery estate's serene ponds. Though some Napa wineries offer al fresco pairings, few have one next to water. The tranquil charm of the location enhances the elegance of the hand-crafted wines.
Cuvaison curates the wines to your tastes with each pairing enhancing its texture, flavor, and character. Options can include red wine braised beef with Brandlin Estate Cabernet Sauvignon or carrot tartare and mushroom mousse with Cuvaison's luxurious ATS Chardonnay. The Boathouse Tasting Experience is $180 per person, with a minimum $600, including wine purchases for the tasting group. The winery offers the experience daily by advance appointment.
(707) 942-2455
1221 Duhig Rd, Napa, CA 94559
The Underground Cellar with Louis M. Martini
The cellar in a winery is a magical place. They are typically dark, cool, and quiet, giving wine that is aging in oak barrels an ideal atmosphere to finish its development. Napa's historic Louis M. Martini has been selling wine from its St. Helena winery since 1933. Founder Louis M. Martini built the winery and cellar the same year. Today, the 90+-year-old underground cellar is home to the winery's multi-course culinary experience.
Although the winery underwent a complete modernization remodel in 2019 by famed Napa Valley architect Howard Backen, guests are taken back in time while descending into the cellar by viewing photographs on display of the winery's history on the walls and library bottles, which Martini displays in an old bank vault purchased from a San Francisco bank. Once guests reach the cellar, Chef Aaron Meneghelli welcomes them Friday-Sunday at noon with a multi-course seated wine and food pairing featuring limited production and library wines with seasonally inspired bites.
Wines can include selections from Martini's Napa properties as well as the historic Monte Rosso vineyard in Sonoma. Monte Rosso is home to 100+-year-old zinfandel and cabernet sauvignon vines. Meneghelli featured the property in a winter pairing menu featuring a library zinfandel with compressed fall fruits, along with seared diver scallops with Martini's Mount Veeder Cabernet Sauvignon and Hamilton Ranch lamb loin with Cypress Ranch Cabernet Sauvignon. The experience is $275 per person with an advance reservation.
(707) 968-3362
254 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, CA 94574
A Taste for Cabernet with Sequoia Grove Winery and Vineyards
Rutherford's Sequoia Grove began in 1979 in a 100-year-old barn on property that was a part of the 1836 Rancho Caymus land grant. Today, its warm and inviting Cambium Room sits amongst the dramatic backdrop of a towering grove of Northern California giant Sequoia redwood trees. Here, executive chef Spencer Conaty crafts unconventional, inspired pairings that challenge the norms to show how unlikely flavors can come together harmoniously.
While you may not think of a pairing of white fish with cabernet sauvignon, Conaty proves the two can complement each other by pairing the winery's flagship Cambium Red Wine with a pan-seared sea bass with citrus beurre blanc and smoked eggplant. The richness of the fish will marry with the red wine's moderate tannin, while the unctuous citrus sauce highlights an underlying blood orange citrus note in the black fruit-filled wine's palate.
Understanding we eat with our eyes first, each dish is artfully displayed on the plate, showcasing the colors and flavors of the season. Conaty pairs each course with wines from Sequoia Grove's Napa Green Certified, sustainably farmed fruit grown in the winery's estate vineyards in Rutherford, Yountville, and on Mount Veeder, as well as selections from its single vineyard series using fruit grown in other quality vineyards, such as Stagecoach, Morisoli, and Lamoreaux. The $175 per person experience is offered twice daily, Wednesday through Sunday. by appointment. On select Friday evenings, you can also enjoy the experience at night.
(707) 944-2945
8338 St Helena Hwy, Napa, CA 94558
Blue Boots Brunch at Markham Vineyards
You will want to be in Napa on the last Sunday of a summer month to attend the Blue Boots Brunch at Markham Vineyards. Many Napa winery experiences and price tags are exceptionally extravagant. However, Markham offers a finger-lickin,' boot-scootin' good-time with its casual yet elevated brunch featuring flavors from the Brunch Boys with Markham Vineyards wines. Dishes can include truffle scrambled eggs, buttermilk biscuits with fennel and lavender gravy, and Akaushi wagyu corned beef hash.
In 1970, Bruce Markham purchased 240 acres of land throughout Napa Valley. He also resurrected a historic stone cellar built in 1879 off of Highway 29 to create Markham Vineyards. Today, the winery's 260 acres of estate vineyards are Napa Green Certified. While Markham crafts stellar selections from various Bordeaux varieties, the winery is known for its exceptional merlot wines, particularly from its single estate vineyards in Yountville, Oak Knoll, and Calistoga.
In 1993, Kimberly Nicholls joined the winery as an enologist. The difference between an enologist and sommelier is that the sommelier is an expert taster, whereas the enologist is a skilled winemaker. Nichols has been a part of the winery since, promoted to head winemaker in 2001. Each vintage, she delivers delicious, approachable, food-friendly wines with character. Her iconic blue cowboy boots are a defining accessory for the esteemed winemaker. The Blue Boots brunch is $85 per person with an advance booking. And don't forget to wear your boots, as line dancing lessons will be available.
(707) 963-5292
2812 St Helena Hwy, St Helena, CA 94574
Lunch with Gentleman Farmer Wines
One of the most entertaining culinary options to enjoy while in wine country is at the Gentleman Farmer bungalow on First Street in Napa. The charming family kitchen and tasting space has an eclectic, California chic-style. It combines the aesthetics of owners, vintners, and husbands Jeff Durham and Joey Wolosz. The two have been together since 1999. The couple began Gentleman Farmer Wines in 2005. Durham grew up in Napa around the vineyards they currently use in their well-balanced wines.
The couple refurbished the 1926 California Craftsman bungalow, creating the tasting kitchen where friends new and old can join them for a taste and a bite. Although Wolosz is a culinary school-trained chef, both men contribute to the cooking. Dishes are inspired by family recipes, with influences from Julia Child, including cassoulet, pirogies, and cheesy gougères with wines from Napa Valley and the Sonoma Coast.
Spending time with them, it quickly becomes evident that what keeps them together is the ability to make each other laugh. And, in the process, their visitors. The two have the gift of hospitality, making guests feel at home the second they walk through the door. They understand the best way to enjoy a glass is with great food, engaging conversation, and a welcoming community. They offer their guests this seven days a week, including an opportunity to have a morning run with Durham before enjoying a three-course pairing breakfast. Offerings range from $175 to $395 with advance bookings.
(707) 948-6107
1564 First St, Napa, CA 94559
The Oakville Trek at B Cellars
Just off the Silverado Trail, in Napa Valley's Oakville District, B Cellars welcomes guests into its tasting room and open chef's kitchen. Here, an energetic team of chefs, cooks, and kitchen assistants under the guidance of Chef de Cuisine Derrick Kuntz, create a rotating tasting menu paired with selections from B Cellars expansive portfolio of red, white, rosé, and sparkling wines. These single-variety wines and wine blends are from vineyards dotted throughout Napa Valley, Sonoma County, and California's North Coast. These options include stellar heritage selections from vintner Andy Beckstoffer's historic vineyards, including Oakville's To Kalon, Rutherford's Georges III, and Dr. Crane in St. Helena.
The "B Bites" are a part of the B Cellars Oakville Trek Tasting Experience. The tasting begins with a welcome splash of a light white or rosé wine to awaken the palate along, with an amuse-bouche from the chef. Afterwards, a tasting attendant guides guests through a tour of the winery, barrel aging rooms, and garden. Afterwards, guests are seated inside the tasting room or on the expansive outdoor patio to enjoy the multi-course pairing and tasting.
The menu changes monthly following the seasons and includes produce from the winery's estate garden. Selections can include B Cellars' zesty Petaluma Gap Albariño with flaky spanikopita, rosemary French toast with Hudson Vineyard Merlot, or crispy fish and chips with Calesa Vineyard Chardonnay. Going on the trek will cost you $150 per person and is available Thursday through Monday by appointment.
(707) 709-8787
703 Oakville Cross Rd, Napa, CA 94562
A Taste of Place with Joseph Phelps
When Joseph Phelps started his namesake winery set atop a hillside near St. Helena, he had the dream of creating a signature wine with the best grapes of the vintage. This wine became Insignia, a proprietary red wine blend. Today, over 50 years later, this wine is as synonymous with the winery as was its visionary founder. Guests have the opportunity to taste this exceptional blend with food pairings at Joseph Phelps Vineyards' Taste of Place experience. You will enjoy Insignia along with a range of additional portfolio wine selections, Wednesday through Sunday at noon with advance reservations.
Guests will begin the tasting with canapes followed by a multi-course tasting menu using locally-sourced, seasonal ingredients. Executive Chef Tod Kawachi's extensive experience cooking in California and Hawaii inspires his dishes. Among his many accomplishments before joining Joseph Phelps Vineyards, Kawachi was Executive Chef of beloved Napa establishment, BRIX Restaurant and Market, and an instructor at the Culinary Institute of America, Greystone.
Pairings can include dishes such as savory smoked sturgeon panna cotta with Joseph Phelps Sauvignon Blanc, pan-roasted Liberty Duck breast with forest mushrooms paired with Joseph Phelps Quarter Moon Vineyard Pinot Noir, and Akaushi Beef Tenderloin with a side-by-side pairing of Joseph Phelps Backus Vineyard Cabernet Sauvignon and Insignia. Although the $350 culinary tasting is one of the more expensive in Napa, the bountiful experience is flavor-packed and the elegant communal table creates a welcoming environment for novices or aficionados.
(800) 707-5789
200 Taplin Rd, St Helena, CA 94574
Methodology
To create this list, I drew upon my experience visiting Napa Valley over two dozen times over the past 20 years as a Certified Sommelier and wine journalist. I have gone to these wineries, tasted with their owners, winemakers, estate chefs, winery principals, vineyard managers, and teams while enjoying their wines and culinary pairings. While there are a significant number of wineries in Napa today, the wineries featured in this listing offer unique culinary and tasting experiences that set them apart from others in the region. They are educational, insightful, thought-provoking, and delicious. Many are also a whole lot of fun, whether you are tasting on your own, as a couple, or with a group.
While this list is a snapshot of the numerous incredible Napa Valley winery tastings, it is comprehensive. Some options are fancy, elegant, and elaborate. While others are laid back, casual, and comfortable. Noting both ensures that there is an option for every type of wine taster, with each delivering something special and memorable. As a frequent visitor to the area, the best tip I can give in addition to the insight into these culinary pairings is to allow for plenty of time at each winery to sip, savor, and enjoy each experience fully.