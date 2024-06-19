Stracciatella Is The Perfect Creamy Topping For Toast

The stracciatella cheese should be kept at room temperature for around 15 minutes prior to serving. This will ensure its taste and texture are at their best when you finally enjoy the dish. For a French baguette slice, about half a cup should be enough to cover it. Ideally, you'd want it to fully cover the surface of the bread slice and for there to be enough to cushion the remaining toppings as well.

As for the toppings, both sweet and savory will do. Those who like their toasts sweet will adore having jam over the cheesy layer or topping it with sweet fruits like peaches, strawberries, or avocados. Crushed nuts are also marvelous, so if you have some pistachios or walnuts sitting around, make the most of them. Once you're done, just drizzle in some honey to seal the deal!

In the savory realm, the possibilities are endless. Anchovies, ham, prosciutto, sausage, and bacon are all fantastic, especially since some of them also add a sensational smoky undertone. If you don't want meat, browning veggies will also work. With olive oil, butter, seasonings, and a few minutes on the skillet, they will offer a savory richness and umami taste that's utterly enticing. They could be anything you want, from mushrooms, leeks, and radicchio to cherry tomatoes and the like. Finish it up with fresh herbs or a drizzle of vinegar and you've got a perfectly luxurious treat on the plate.