15 Best Wineries In New England To Visit
Italy, France, California, New Zealand. These are the places that come to mind first when we think of exceptional wine, right? Of course, it's tough to argue that these locations aren't the best in the business, but that doesn't mean there aren't others that are deserving of praise, too. For most wine-loving Americans, it's close to impossible to visit a Tuscan vineyard or a French château, or even a Californian winery in the famous Napa Valley. It's a lot easier than you'd think to visit places that offer the same ambiences, experiences, and high-quality wines as these top-tier locations–particularly for east coasters.
Scattered throughout New England, you'll find an abundance of incredible wineries that combine traditional grape growing and winemaking with northeast culture, community, history, and a wide variety of environments and atmospheres. Whether you're looking for a winery to visit for a casual day trip, a special occasion, or even just to purchase some of their products to take home, there's no shortage of hidden gems to choose from across all six states.
Vandervalk Farm and Winery
Picture this: a picnic complete with berry wine, live music, food trucks, and Christmas trees. That last one may seem like a strange addition to the mix, but at Vandervalk Farm and Winery, it's part of its charm. Though tree cutting season doesn't come until after Thanksgiving, the winery is open from April to October on Fridays and Sundays only. It's accompanied by food trucks like Cousins Maine Lobster, with a variety of events like live music, puppy parades, and berry festivals for the whole family to enjoy. Each year, it also has various markets that set up shop on the property.
Approximately halfway between Boston and Providence in Mendon, MA, Vandervalk is easily one of my favorite places to visit, whether it be for a casual day with friends, or to celebrate a holiday with the winery's seasonal specials in regular, slushie, or sangria form. Grab a picnic table, order some wine and a grazing box — complete with its house-made wine jam — and enjoy the view of fir trees on every corner.
https://www.vandervalkfarm.com/winery.html
(508) 478 9463
25 Lovell St, Mendon, MA 01756
LaBelle Winery
If you're searching for a more high-class winery, I can't say enough about LaBelle, which has locations in both Amherst and Derry, New Hampshire. I was blown away by the wine and the atmosphere, and I wasn't surprised to see its wine on the shelves in NH grocery stores. Both locations can be rented out as venues for private events, and often host public events like outdoor yoga and light shows. The Derry location also doubles as a golf and mini golf course.
A special feature at LaBelle is its art gallery, which displays commissioned work by NH artists, like an oak wood sculpture by carver William Schnute. Regardless of what brings you to LaBelle, you'll be exposed to a wide variety of specialty wines, an elegant ambience with a view of its vineyards, and a full disclosure of its history and sustainability practices. Just don't forget to visit the market before you leave!
(603) 672 9898
345 State Rte 101 Amherst, NH 03031
Newport Vineyards
Just a stone's throw from the famous town of Newport, Middletown, RI is home to Newport Vineyards, which is actually a triple threat: a winery, brewery, and restaurant. It's a five minutes' drive from numerous beaches, and just a short trip away from other historic towns like Narragansett and New Bedford. With a tasting room, 100 acres of farmland to tour, events nearly every day of the week, and plenty of patio and lawn space to kick back and relax, it's easy to lose track of time here.
There's something for everyone to love about Newport Vineyards, and I'm not just talking about its list of 25+ award-winning wines. There's an outdoor picnic area for anyone looking for a more casual, lowkey experience, but there's also a more elevated, classy space for special events, like weddings and private tastings. The winery embodies everything there is to love about the area, from its historic elegance to its more casual, coastal feel.
(401) 848 5161
909 East Main Rd, Middletown, RI 02842
Cassidy Hill Vineyard
While Connecticut isn't the first state that comes to mind when we think of great wineries in New England, it's actually home to some of the best ones, including Cassidy Hill Vineyard in Coventry. You'll arrive to find a rustic log cabin surrounded by nature, with live music on Friday nights from May until the end of September, in a historic town with ties to the American Revolution. Most of its wines have unique names inspired by New England culture, like its pink Catawba, inspired by both a grape variety and a poem by New Englander Henry Wadsworth Longfellow.
What sets Cassidy Hill apart from other wineries that offer tastings is its decision to offer tasting room rentals. Most wineries require you to reserve a spot for a tasting, along with other patrons, but Cassidy Hill allows you to rent out the tasting room for a private occasion. Another of the elements I love most about Cassidy Hill is the independence it offers: You're free to lounge on the porch, wander the vineyard, or relax on a picnic spread with a glass (or a flight) of its tasty wine all on your own.
(860) 498 1126
454 Cassidy Hill Rd, Coventry, CT 06238
Dragonfly Farm and Winery
Next up is Dragonfly Farm and Winery in Stetson, Maine. Its unique selection speaks for itself: fruit wines like apple, cranberry, and blue-razz; canned wine spritzes in flavors like blackberry lemonade, and cranberry strawberry; classic reds and whites; and carbonated fruit wine fizzes. There's quite a bit of merchandise to choose from, too. The rustic farm setting makes it the perfect choice for a casual visit after a day of exploring the scenery, whether it be by lake or mountain.
Like many of the others on this list, Dragonfly doubles as a venue for private events, and it offers tastings either at the bar or the outdoor fire table. If you're looking to stay busy here, though, don't worry — it has plenty of public activities, too. There's an annual grape stomp, a Paint and Sip event, and frequent popcorn and wine pairing events.
(207) 296 2226
1069 Mullen Rd, Stetson, ME 04488
Putney Mountain Winery and Spirits
Right on the border of Vermont and New Hampshire, you'll find Putney Mountain Winery and Spirits, open year-round. It embodies everything there is to love about Vermont: life in the mountains surrounded by walking trails for that classic rural charm. The family-owned winery takes sustainability very seriously, too. The venue is 100 percent solar-powered. It became so successful as a winery that the owners decided to start making spirits, along with bottled cocktails.
While Putney only crafts and sells wines made with fermented fruits other than grapes, it goes a step beyond your classic berry-based wines. You may be surprised to arrive for a tasting and find yourself being served a glass of rhubarb or pear wine. And if you're visiting from afar and leave craving Putney wine, it ships to all 50 states (including D.C.), and its website is as helpful as its incredible staff when it comes to proposing the best meal pairings for each of its wines.
(802) 387 5925
8 Bellows Falls Rd, Putney, VT 05346
Balderdash Cellars
Other than having a killer name, Balderdash Cellars in Richmond, Massachusetts is known for its incredible wines and atmosphere. Its sling a rieslings and an Albariño, as well as pinot noirs, grenaches, primitivos, and rosés made from some of the same. Wines are produced here, though grapes are sourced from vineyards in California. It also offers a limited selection of beers on tap brewed specifically for Balderdash by local partners.
The outdoor, picnic-style venue is great for a casual visit, but it can also be reserved for private events. No reservations are required except for groups of 25 or more, and though there's limited seating, you're welcome to bring your own. Balderdash often has live music and food trucks, like East Dennis Oyster Farm, too. While the winery is owned by a husband-and-wife duo, the team you'll meet upon your arrival is composed entirely of volunteers, all of whom contribute to both working with patrons and crafting Balderdash's irresistible wines.
(413) 464 4629
81 State Rd, Richmond, MA 01254
Sakonnet Vineyard
Now, allow me to introduce you to New England's oldest vineyard: Sakonnet Vineyard in Little Compton, Rhode Island. Established in 1975, this outdoor location has gained fame not only for its historical relevance, but for its award-winning wines, too. It also has a small kitchen with seasonal foods to pair with your wines, including grazing boards, classic New England clam chowder, and a San Marzano flatbread.
If you're looking for more than a private wine tasting, Sakonnet's calendar is almost always booked and busy with things like folk festivals, line dancing, live music, and partnered events like its Green Market, which combines a classic farmer's market with all things wine-related. For all the animal lovers out there, it even has adoption events to make your visit that much more memorable. It's right across the pond from the previously mentioned Newport Vineyards, too, if you're hoping to take a tour of RI wineries.
(401) 635 8486
162 West Main Rd, Little Compton, RI 02837
Seven Birches Winery
If you're familiar with New Hampshire, then you've probably heard of Loon Mountain. Within the RiverWalk Resort at Loon Mountain, you'll find Seven Birches Winery. It's accompanied by Rhythm Cider, a hard cider manufacturer. There are plenty of things to do in the area — skiing, snowboarding, hiking, and even just relaxing in a log cabin — and Seven Birches is a great place to stop for wine and dinner after a long day in the mountains.
Along with offering reservations for private events, Seven Birches also hosts public events like Sip and Solve, where murder mystery meets all things wine. There's a tasting room, too, and tours of both the winery and the cidery. It's an in-depth tour perfect for wine aficionados, and, naturally, you're welcome to taste some of its creations along the way. While Seven Birches doesn't appear to offer tours of its vineyard on the property, said vineyard can be visited on your own, or selected as the location for private events at the resort.
(603) 745 7550
22 South Mountain Dr, Lincoln, NH 03251
Paradise Hills Vineyard
There's another hidden gem in the northeast, Paradise Hills Vineyards in Wallingford. Owned and operated by an Italian-American family, it's located right on the George Washington trail, and it may just be one of the only wineries in New England that seamlessly blends American culture with authentic Tuscan charm.
With European-inspired red and white wines, Paradise Hills is a tasting room well known for its special releases — including a President's Choice selection, which you can expect to be presented by an employee dressed in 18th century attire, and a limited edition sauvignon blanc. It hosts plenty of public events, too, including live music, craft nights, and charcuterie board-making classes. To top it all off, Paradise Hills is a stop on the Connecticut Wine Trail, which takes patrons on a journey through 23 wineries in total.
(203) 284 0123
15 Windswept Hill Rd, Wallingford, CT 06492
Cellardoor Winery
Cellardoor Winery in Lincolnville is yet another charming location that combines elegance with a rural farmland feel. There's a variety of spaces to choose from when it comes to planning your private event, whether it be a small gathering in the farmhouse barn, or an extravagant wedding on the pavilion. As for public events, it's become well-known for its Chef's Counter Dinners – interactive, small events in which you can watch its chef craft your meals from a front-row seat.
Cellardoor produces, sells, and serves classic wines, along with a small selection of sparkling and dessert wines. In 2018, Cellardoor became the first location in Maine to produce an ice wine: a type of dessert wine crafted with grapes that have naturally frozen on the vine. If you're eager to try its ice wine or its other offers, no reservations are required for groups with less than six people, and tours are complimentary.
(207) 763 4478
367 Youngtown Rd, Lincolnville, ME 04849
Boyden Valley Winery and Spirits
Back in rural Vermont, Boyden Valley Winery and Spirits of Cambridge is worth the visit. Rustic meets classy at this fourth generation family farm, where award-winning wines are accompanied by house-made spirits and bottled cocktails. It crafts red, white, and rosé wines, but it also makes blueberry and cranberry wines, plus a Glogg: a Nordic-inspired, spiced red wine.
Upon your visit to Boyden Valley, you'll see that there are three settings to choose from when searching for a place to enjoy its wine: the restored carriage barn tasting room, a French bistro-style building, or outside on the stone patio. You'll find yourself surrounded by the beautiful Vermont landscape, where you'll have a perfect view of the mountains. As much as you'll want to visit year-round, just keep in mind that Boyden Valley is only open in the spring and summer seasons, though reservations are never required.
(802) 644 8151
64 VT-104, Cambridge, VT 05444
Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod
Cape Cod is quintessential New England. Nestled between the Atlantic and Cape Cod Bay, you'll find Truro Vineyards of Cape Cod, a renovated 1830s farmhouse near the coast. It's another great place to stop on your way home from the beach, with Blackfish Restaurant's Crush Pad Food Truck nearby for lunch, plus public events like live music and trivia. It takes reservations through Labor Day and is open daily until Christmas.
Truro Vineyards produces true caberbet francs as well as bottles blending it with cabernet sauvignon, merlot, malbec, and petit verdot. White wines include a crisp sauvignon blanc and a silky chardonnay, along with limited releases. Its specialty lies with its Lighthouse Wine series: bottles shaped like lighthouses, and regional flavors inspired by the culture of the Cape. It also produces its own spirits, offers tastings, and gives guided tours of the winery and of the vineyard, too.
(508) 487 6200
11 Shore Rd Route 6A, North Truro, MA 02652
Averill House Vineyard
Located in the southern New Hampshire town of Brookline, you'll find Averill House Vineyard: a family-owned winery that takes its grape-to-glass sustainability practice very seriously. It produces classic reds and whites, plus unique fruit wines like boysenberry, kiwi, strawberry rhubarb, and even maple mango. You'll have plenty of options to choose from if you come for a tasting or a tour. You can also indulge in a slushie wine, a mulled red wine cider (available only in the fall and winter), and six flavors of wine-infused ice cream.
With a rustic barn feel and a beautiful outdoor sitting area, Averill House Vineyard is a great place to kick back and relax, but that doesn't mean you can't stay busy here. The winery is known for offering a Bottle Your Own event on select Sundays, which includes a tasting, tour, complimentary charcuterie board, and a free embossed wine glass. There are always its live music events, yoga classes, and stand-up comedy nights if you're looking for a less hands-on activity, too.
(603) 244 3165
21 Averill Rd, Brookline, NH 03033
Mulberry Vineyards
Last on our list is Mulberry Vineyards in Chepachet, Rhode Island. Though it has a small list of red and white wines, it also produces hard cider using apples from Barden Apple Orchard, and it offers seasonal red and white sangrias. It's only open for tastings on weekends, and in the summertime, Mulberry Vineyards puts on a Summer Concert Series, where you're welcome to bring food and picnic supplies.
It can be rented out for events, and what makes it so special as both a winery and a venue is its backstory. The owners purchased the Andrew Brown homestead as a home for their vineyard and winery, which was originally built as a farmhouse in 1730. There are plenty of incredible historical sites in New England, and Mulberry Vineyards is just another beautiful location that'll take you back in time — while also serving you some of the best wine you'll ever taste.
(401) 217 9288
95 Pound Rd, Chepachet, RI 02814
Methodology
This list highlights some pretty fantastic wineries – but what makes them such great places to visit compared to other wineries in New England? It's simple: each one has a combination of factors that sets them apart. They all sell and produce incredible, unique selections of wines and wine-based products, with several going the extra mile by offering things like curbside pickup or nationwide shipping.
Some wineries on the list also serve as restaurants, and a handful of them have offers like spirits, cocktails, hard ciders, and beers on their menus, too. Nearly every one welcomes you for a tasting and a tour, invites you to participate in a number of activities, allows you to rent out their property, and sits close by to other northeast gems. The best part about this list, however, is that it includes an atmosphere for everyone: elegant or casual, coastal or rustic, indoor or outdoor, mountainside or beachside. No matter what you're looking for, there's a winery for everyone here in New England.