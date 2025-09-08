15 Best Wineries In New England To Visit

Italy, France, California, New Zealand. These are the places that come to mind first when we think of exceptional wine, right? Of course, it's tough to argue that these locations aren't the best in the business, but that doesn't mean there aren't others that are deserving of praise, too. For most wine-loving Americans, it's close to impossible to visit a Tuscan vineyard or a French château, or even a Californian winery in the famous Napa Valley. It's a lot easier than you'd think to visit places that offer the same ambiences, experiences, and high-quality wines as these top-tier locations–particularly for east coasters.

Scattered throughout New England, you'll find an abundance of incredible wineries that combine traditional grape growing and winemaking with northeast culture, community, history, and a wide variety of environments and atmospheres. Whether you're looking for a winery to visit for a casual day trip, a special occasion, or even just to purchase some of their products to take home, there's no shortage of hidden gems to choose from across all six states.