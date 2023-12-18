Why Wisconsin Is Becoming The Next Hot Spot For Wine

The place where wine is made greatly impacts how it tastes and its overall character. This is known as "terroir" or the "sense of place." It's why wines from Bordeaux taste different from those made in California! But when it comes to great wine-making regions, a name you probably don't immediately think of is probably Wisconsin.

In recent years, however, the Badger State has started to make a name for itself in the wine world. This is driven by a combination of factors, but the most influential of which has to be environmental conditions. Traditional grape-growing regions like Naples and Bordeaux have struggled with climate change for a long time, with frost, dry periods, and diseases happening more frequently than ever. As these wine regions grapple with climate change, places that are less affected, like Wisconsin, have stepped up to the challenge.

Winemakers in the Wisconsin wine region have been growing grapes and making wine since the 1840s, a movement pioneered by a Hungarian-American nobleman named Agoston Haraszthy. Besides the ample access to water via the Wisconsin River, the soil condition and native climate are just right for growing tough, hybrid grape varieties like Marquette, Frontenac, and LaCrosse. Once sidelined in favor of red wines like Cabernet, Pinot Noir, and Merlot, they are now gaining prominence thanks to their adaptability to changing climates and diseases.