This Potato-Famous State Is Also Producing World-Class Wine

The Pacific Northwest is well-known for producing world-class wines. With thousands of acres of vineyards, Washington and Oregon are among the top wine producing states in the nation, with winemakers taking advantage of distinct climates and terroir to craft a wide range of fantastic wines. Therefore, it should not be a surprise that their neighbor to the east is one of the lesser known U.S. wine regions, quietly producing outstanding wines. While it might be best known for its famous potatoes, Idaho boasts 1,300 acres of vineyards, run by a tight-knit community of winemakers that are invigorating the industry and capturing the attention of oeanophiles and wine experts alike.

There are many reasons to put Idaho wines on your radar. Thanks to its incredible geography, Idaho's vineyards can successfully grow a wide variety of wine grapes, from cool-loving whites like Riesling to varieties that thrive in dry, hot climates like Tempranillo. There are currently at least 65 wineries producing wines in Idaho — with a whooping 47% women-owned — but the numbers keep rising as winemakers discover the state's favorable climate conditions and the opportunity to participate in a growing industry.

If your interest is piqued you're not alone. Wine competitions are taking notice, too, as Idaho wines continue garnering awards in regional competitions, and wineries are opening their tasting rooms and cellars to visitors who wish to learn about the deep history and bright future of the Idaho wine industry. Here's a quick primer of all things that make Idaho wines worth seeking.