10 Grape Varieties To Try If You Like Sauvignon Blanc Wine

As one of the more popular white wine grapes, sauvignon blanc is grown worldwide, spanning plenty of terroirs. Its origins trace back to the Loire Valley in France in the 1500s, though it has since moved abroad — currently, ¾ of the plantings are found in France, the U.S., and New Zealand. The latter is especially well known for its sauvignon blanc, which makes up more than 70% of the country's vineyards. Additionally, sauvignon blanc is grown in South Africa, Chile, Italy, and Argentina, among other areas of the globe, ultimately resulting in a wide range of styles.

Sauvignon blanc spans numerous taste profiles, pretty much guaranteeing there's a bottle to suit everyone. Some versions lean toward grassy, herbaceous flavors, while others are heavier on tropical fruit aromas or mineral-driven with citrusy notes. Either way, sauvignon blanc brings plenty of zing to the table, with a bright acidity that's refreshing on the palate and great with food.

Sauvignon blanc was the first grape variety I could easily identify, and my go-to choice at the start of my wine journey. Over the years, my studies as a Certified Specialist of Wine, as well as my harvest, cellar, and wine travel experiences, have expanded my repertoire considerably. As much as you might love sauvignon blanc too, if you're looking to discover similar varieties, these offer overlapping characteristics. Some veer toward the herbal aromas present in sauvignon blanc wines, while others boast fruity or mineral aromas. Read on for some alternatives to this popular white wine.