A Sommelier's Favorite Wine To Pair With Raw Scallop Dishes

While a raw scallop may seem intimidating, this delicate, sweet cut of seafood is something every foodie should experience at least once. A good raw scallop has a melting, buttery feeling and a lightly sweetened flavor. A dish of such caliber needs to be served with a drink highlighting the wonderful taste and mouthfeel of this delicacy. When Tasting Table spoke with Scott Matson, sommelier at Nocturne, he shared with us some guidelines for pairing wine with raw scallops.

"If you are going raw, Albariño from the coast of Spain, or a Picpoul de Pinet from the South of France would be perfect picks, as they have zingy acidity and nice salinity," Matson suggests.

An Albariño is a coastal white wine, loved for its stone fruit-forward flavors and higher acidity. A Picpoul de Pinet is similar but is known for being crisp and citrusy. What both of these wines have in common is a high level of acidity. This high acidity is crucial to balancing the mellowness of the scallop, using a more mouth-puckering wine brings out the subtle flavor profiles in the scallop. Matson also notes the salinity of these wines. Salinity refers to the saltiness, in wine, this refers to the distance a vineyard might be from the ocean. This oceanic touch makes these wines a complementary pairing for fish dishes.