Why Chocolate Can Taste Different Depending On Temperature

Following this trend, it might seem like warming chocolate to its melting point would be the best method to unlock all of its aromatic potential. And Patel does admit that "melted chocolate coats your palate more evenly and releases more aroma, which makes the flavor seem richer and more intense." But while whipping up a pot of raspberry chocolate fondue will increase the perception of flavor and aroma, it is not considered the best method for tasting chocolate. "A perfectly tempered chocolate with a clean snap followed by a slow melt creates an experience that fully melted chocolate can't replicate," Patel says. And creating that ideal tasting experience is actually much simpler than making fondue.

The perfect storage temperature for chocolate is around 60-70 degrees Fahrenheit, likely a touch cooler than the ambient temperature in your home — at least at certain times of year. For serving, though, Patel suggests that you want fine chocolate right at room temperature. "That's cool enough to preserve the snap but warm enough that it begins melting almost immediately once it's in your mouth," she says, allowing it to deliver the desired textural experience as well as the full complement of flavors and aromas.

For filled chocolates and truffles, Patel suggests a similar treatment. "I often let them sit out for 15 to 20 minutes before serving," she says. "The fillings become more expressive, and the flavors are easier to appreciate when enjoyed at room temperature." A truly transcendent chocolate experience might begin with a trip to the best chocolate shop in your state, but how you serve those squares and truffles is nearly as important as where they came from.