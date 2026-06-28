The Hands Down Best Chocolate Shop In Every State
Everyone who's ever seen or read "Willy Wonka" as a kid is primed to love chocolate. But that doesn't mean you'll love all chocolate, or even every part of the chocolate-buying experience. You might be tired of your grocery store's limited selection, or maybe you wish you could sample chocolate bars before investing in them (especially when it comes to wacky flavors). Plus, confections like truffles taste best when they're freshly made, meaning heart-shaped boxes lining grocery store shelves will always come up short.
That's where chocolate shops come into the picture. There's always a good reason to eat chocolate, but visiting a chocolate shop guarantees you'll have many great reasons to indulge in theobroma therapy. But because even chocolate shops can be disappointing (due to factors like average flavors and poor customer service), we've researched and gathered some of the best chocolate shops in the country to satisfy your sweet tooth.
Many of these shops make their own chocolate products in-house, sometimes from bean to bar. Quite a few allow you to get a glimpse of the chocolate making process, whether behind windows or as part of factory tours. And did we mention the free samples?
Each shop on this list is validated by overwhelmingly positive online reviews, and we've occasionally thrown in our personal recommendations for good measure. A wide range of chocolates are available at each shop, though cacao needn't be a business' only specialty. You can find more information on the methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Pizzelle's Confections
Pizzelle's Confections uses Fair Trade Felchlin chocolate to make visually stunning treats, including Nutty By Nature, which marries the flavors of peanuts and marshmallows. Felchlin is a renowned Swiss brand favored by some of the best chocolatiers worldwide, and its high quality has clearly propelled Pizzelle's Confections into the spotlight as one of the best chocolate shops in the country. If it's a hot day, grab an ice cream sundae.
(256) 960-8321
2500 Clinton Ave W, Ste D, Huntsville, AL 35805
Alaska: Aurora Chocolate
Even if you can't catch sight of the illustrious aurora borealis in the night sky, you can still marvel at the artistic confections produced by Aurora Chocolate in Anchorage. One customer advised savoring one or two of these fancy treats alongside a cappuccino or glass of red wine, while others said they make excellent gifts. Flavors include the likes of caramelized pear with saffron and raspberry rosewater.
(907) 222-9947
300 E Dimond Blvd, Ste 202, Anchorage, AK 99515
Arizona: Zak's Chocolate
We once named Zak's Chocolate as one of the best chocolatiers in the U.S., and customers confirm that its products are visually stunning and offer impressive depth of flavor. You'll need to pre-order from Zak's Chocolate, but don't let that deter you; these award-winning chocolates are worth the forward-thinking. Products range from bars to bonbons, caramels, brownies, barks, drinking chocolates, and gift sets.
(480) 607-6581
6990 E Shea Blvd Ste 116, Scottsdale, AZ 85254
Arkansas: Markham & Fitz
Markham & Fitz is an award-winning chocolate brand offering a wide range of bars in addition to several freshly made goodies. Redditors specifically recommend trying the hot chocolate, as well as the brown sugar bourbon chocolate chip cookies. If you'd like to delve deeper, sign up for a class like the chocolate and whiskey tasting.
(479) 367-2608
801 SE 8th St, Ste 45, Bentonville, AR 72712
California: Dandelion Chocolate
We keep coming back to Dandelion Chocolate for its ethically sourced, single-origin, award-winning chocolate. Spoil yourself with a few of its products, or even tour its factory in San Francisco. According to Yelpers, the brand's chocolate canelé is outstandingly delicious. Meanwhile, we highly recommend the chocolate-covered Ritual espresso beans, which recently topped our list of chocolate-covered coffee beans.
(415) 349-0942
Multiple locations
Colorado: Cacao Chemistry
Chocolate is a science, and you needn't look any further than Cacao Chemistry to prove it. Locals appreciate the hospitality of the owner, and kudos are frequently given to the truffles and hot chocolate alike at this Colorado Springs shop. This is your go-to source for Valrhona chocolate, which is excellent for baking, too.
(719) 633-3686
109 N Tejon St, Colorado Springs, CO 80903
Connecticut: Fascia's Chocolates
Fascia's Chocolates, a family-owned business, can trace its roots to 1964. Since then, it's become known for chocolate-covered pretzels, truffles, lava cakes, and more. For sweet, tangible memories, try making your own bar. Customers report it's a great way to engage children, but adults are sure to love this activity, too. You can do so as a stand-alone experience or combine it with a tasting.
(203) 753-0515
44 Chase River Rd, Waterbury, CT 06704
Delaware: Edie Bee's Confection Shop
Edie Bee's Confection Shop doesn't make its own chocolate. Instead, it sources high-quality chocolates and candies from around the world. Yelpers love the truffles here, courtesy of DeBrand Fine Chocolates. Cocoa mania aside, this darling shop will mesmerize you with its retro vibes, making it a great stop for a date or a night out with friends.
(302) 645-2337
115 2nd St, Lewes, DE 19958
Florida: Castronovo Chocolate
Castronovo Chocolate has won several prestigious awards, including a Golden Bean Award from The Academy of Chocolate. Yelpers describe its products as pricey, but worth it and great for gifting. Venture into the shop for a luxurious drinking chocolate or perhaps a chocolate chip cookie if you're there early enough to snag one before they sell out.
(772) 521-1699
555 S Colorado Ave #103, Stuart, FL 34994
Georgia: Xocolatl Chocolate
Xocolatl Chocolate is commonly recommended as Atlanta's best chocolate shop. With numerous awards to its name, there's no reason not to try everything at this shop. From bars to bonbons to hot chocolate and cacao tea, you'll find yourself returning more than once. The Complete Georgia Collection deserves special recognition for starring flavors like bourbon and peach tea.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Honoka'a Chocolate Co.
When in Hawaii, you can't escape the three big Cs: coconuts, chocolate, and coffee. You can find all three ingredients at Honoka'a Chocolate Co., which uses Hawaiian-grown cacao to produce distinct flavors like Drunken Goat Milk Chocolate, which stars Kahlúa, and Hawaiian dark chocolate with coconut milk. Yelpers say the tour is fantastic, too, except for the fact that you'll never want to eat mass-produced chocolate again.
(808) 494-2129
45-3587 Mamane St, Honokaʻa, HI 96727
Idaho: The Chocolat Bar
Dive bars, dance bars, and sports bars can all stand down; if given the chance, we'd rather hit up The Chocolat Bar in Idaho. Still, you won't have to look hard to find alcohol here. For instance, the bourbon truffles and amaretto cherry truffles are particularly enticing. Other treats like chocolate turtles and chocolate barks might also have your name on them. Customers say not to miss the seasonal treats, either.
(208) 338-7771
Multiple locations
Illinois: Vosges Haut-Chocolat
Vosges Haut-Chocolat produces exquisite chocolate bars in flavors like Parmesan, walnut, and fig, and we can vouch for the fact that they are as delicious as they are innovative. The brand also sells other treats like truffles, chocolate-covered marshmallows, and caramels. With its gaudy aesthetic, you won't miss this shop at the airport, but you can visit the so-called Chocolate Temple on the north side of Chicago, too.
Multiple locations
Indiana: DeBrand Fine Chocolates
Walk into DeBrand Fine Chocolates, and your eyes will immediately be drawn to the opulent decor. Then they'll rest on the truffles, bars, cookies, and gift boxes, and you won't know what to get first. Yelpers commonly suggest sipping on an iced caramel mocha with sea salt, and the Instagrammable, customizable DeBrand sundaes also come highly recommended.
Multiple locations
Iowa: Chocolaterie Stam
Described by Yelpers as a stellar place for getting your chocolate, gelato, and even espresso fix, Chocolaterie Stam is a historic European chocolate shop that has been serving the folks of Iowa since 1913. Redditors particularly recommend sampling the cream-filled truffles dusted in cocoa powder or the chocolate caramel barrels. Folks repeatedly praise the customer service, too.
Multiple locations
Kansas: Annedore's Fine Chocolates
For popular European-style truffles, chocolate bark, gelato, and more, head to Annedore's Fine Chocolates. This shop offers creative confections, many of which are in tune with the season. Don't be surprised if you see chocolate toothbrushes lining the shelves, but you can't go wrong with a more traditional box of chocolate-covered caramels, either. According to Yelpers, this chocolate comes at a great value, too; while it's not cheap, they say it's fairly priced for its top-notch quality.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Muth's Candies
Scouring the internet for the best bourbon balls? Punch Muth's Candies into your GPS for what is said to be a spectacular chocolate shop. Here, you can also try Modjeskas, another iconic Louisville dessert. Yelpers say that this shop, which was established in the 1920s, smells divine, is run by helpful staff members, and offers what just might be the East Coast's best candy.
(502) 585-2952
630 E Market St, Louisville, KY 40202
Louisiana: Piety and Desire Chocolate
If the name of this shop isn't enough to entice you over its threshold, the sight of its iridescent chocolates surely will be. This bean-to-bar (or bean-to-bonbon) business is known for offering NOLA-inspired flavors like Café au Beignet, plus vegan bonbons in flavors like Mango, Passionfruit, y Coquito. Drinking chocolate and chocolate bars are also on the table. As one Yelper noted, this quaint and intimate shop is the perfect place to unwind from city life.
(504) 799-1709
2032 Magazine St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Ragged Coast Chocolates
Ragged Coast Chocolates has been applauded on a national scale for its chocolate frogs, which are offered year-round. Seasonal variations include peanut butter frogs, dark chocolate frogs perched on maple caramel logs, and a Woodland Collection that adds bunnies, hedgehogs, and butterflies to the mix.
Ragged Coast Chocolates is also known for its award-winning dark chocolate peanut butter cups. While you're shopping, take a peek through the factory window to watch this exquisite chocolate being made.
(207) 887-9763
869 Main St, Westbrook, ME 04092
Maryland: Jinji Chocolate
Jinji Chocolate is a father-and-daughter-run chocolate shop beloved for its chocolate-covered coffee beans and dark chocolate hazelnut spread. One unique offering is its liquid dark chocolate, made with 70% organic cacao, organic raw blue agave nectar, and sea salt. If you can restrain yourself from sipping straight from the pouch, you can use this product to make spectacular beverages (no more waiting for chocolate to melt!). Meanwhile, Yelpers particularly love the peanut butter Turkish figs.
(443) 835-1636
3100 Greenmount Ave, Unit B, Baltimore, MD 21218
Massachusetts: Goodnow Farms Chocolate
Massachusetts' chocolate game is strong, but many would say that Goodnow Farms Chocolate comes out on top, both for its prestigious desserts and the generous 90-minute tour that you can take of its Sudbury factory. You can taste many award-winning chocolates here, including the El Carmen bar and the Caramelized Onion bar, both of which star 77% Nicaraguan cacao. Don't miss out on limited-release flavors like Old-Fashioned Root Beer either.
(978) 579-4939
80 Goodnow Rd, Sudbury, MA 01776
Michigan: Mindo Chocolate Makers
Mindo Chocolate Makers has one location in Ann Arbor, but we highly recommend making the short commute to the factory in Dexter for a chocolate making class. Here, you'll learn what sets these award-winning chocolates apart from the competition (hint: It begins with Ecuadorian cacao grown in cloud forests). Indeed, flavors from both Michigan and Ecuador get a chance to shine in these bars, which include the 67% Michigan blueberry bar and the 77% panela bar.
Multiple locations
Minnesota: Dancing Bear Chocolate
If high-quality customer service matters to you, then you'll be pleased to hear that folks frequently praise Dancing Bear Chocolate's owners for offering it. The chocolate is equally laudable. One customer said that the truffle sets make for lovely gifts, while others recommended anything to do with the house peanut butter. That includes Kodiak Peanut Butter Cups and Kodiak Crispy Bars. And don't forget the gelato!
dancing-bear-chocolate.square.site
(612) 963-1912
4367 N Thomas Ave, Minneapolis, MN 55412
Mississippi: Mulukakao
Slow down and learn to say the name of this shop because it's one you'll be returning to often. Mulukakao partners with smallholder farmers in Nicaragua not only to source cacao, but also to obtain high-quality coffee beans. That makes it the ideal spot for sipping on beverages like hot chocolate, mochas, and chocofrappes. At the same time, you can savor pastries like chocolate banana muffins and frosted brownies. Prices are reasonable, which is a pleasant surprise considering that one Yelper reported that the chocolate here is on par with what you'd find overseas.
(769) 280-7232
201 Cox Ave, Hattiesburg, MS 39402
Missouri: Askinosie Chocolate
Askinosie Chocolate is more than a retail business. The brand places a special emphasis on education, going so far as to institute a Chocolate University program that enables young adults to explore the lifecycle of cacao while traveling abroad. Askinosie knows its chocolate, too, having won multiple awards since first opening about two decades ago. In addition to bars, you can get items like chocolate-covered malt balls and dark chocolate baking bits.
(417) 862-9900
514 E Commercial St, Springfield, MO 65803
Montana: The Montana Chocolate Company
Some of the state's best chocolates await you within an unassuming white building in Stevensville, Montana. These small=batch treats are crafted using family recipes that are a century old. Naturally, several huckleberry confections grace the menu, but other products include coconut haystacks, English toffee, peanut butter cups, and even milk chocolate sets of false teeth. Folks praise the wide selection of treats, which you can count on being fresh.
(406) 777-0808
755 Main St, Stevensville, MT 59870
Nebraska: Chocolat Abeille
Chocolat Abeille, popular for its chocolate-dipped fruit, artistic confections, and unapologetically unique flavors, is a fine example of a business thinking outside the (chocolate) box. We're talking lavender caramel chocolates molded to resemble June bugs and truffles in flavors like Wild Mushroom and Rosemary Caramel Almond. More traditional options, like raspberry truffles, also exist if you're looking for a familiar favorite.
(402) 315-9006
555 Cornhusker Rd, Ste 210, Bellevue, Nebraska 68005
Nevada: Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier
At times, the Las Vegas chocolate scene can be gimmicky and boasts an excessive amount of grandeur. That's why we're happy to have an option like Jean-Marie Auboine Chocolatier, which offers high-end confections that are actually worth the price.
The double sea salted caramels are award-winning, but after indulging in the shop's generous sampling policy, you may find another favorite. If your sweet tooth is still aching, consider getting one of the beloved macarons.
Multiple locations
New Hampshire: Loon Chocolate
The use of stone-ground cacao ensures that Loon Chocolate's products retain natural flavors that would otherwise be lost during conching. Pair those bold cacao flavors with ingredients like fruity cereal and chaga mushroom, and these bars are the epitome of unique.
You can even flex your own creative muscles in a build your own chocolate bar class. With its gluten-free products that are often dairy-free and soy-free, this brand is especially recommended for those with food allergies.
Multiple locations
New Jersey: Suzi's Sweet Shoppe
We love the alliteration just as much as we love the product range at Suzi's Sweet Shoppe. Indeed, this is your one-stop shop for fudge, chocolate pretzels, chocolate Easter bunnies, nonpareils, and more. One Yelper recommended the sugar-free chocolates, while another praised the shop's new owner for being open to trying a new recipe. It's a great place to shop for novelty gifts, too; if there's someone in your life who needs a chocolate beer stein or chocolate cross, this is where you'll get it.
(732) 796-0115
1100 NJ-35, Middletown, NJ 07748
New Mexico: Eldora Chocolate
Eldora Chocolate, which has been repeatedly recognized as one of the country's best chocolate shops, sells award-winning treats like its White Chocolate Chai bar and Zesty Mango Pinon Bar. Other offerings include a mole mole drinking chocolate and organic truffles in decadent flavors ranging from mocha to green chile biscochito. Clearly, the flavors of New Mexico get their time in the spotlight here.
(505) 433-4076
8114 Edith Blvd NE, Albuquerque, NM 87113
New York: Fruition Chocolate Works
Not far from Woodstock, you'll find award-winning treats at Fruition Chocolate Works, including a Brown Butter Milk Chocolate Bar and a Cinnamon Maple Bourbon Dark Chocolate Bar. Plus, the various confections like dark chocolate-coated Marcona almonds and the passion fruit caramels are not to be missed. One Yelper recommended coming often so as not to miss out on any of the rotating specials.
(845) 657-6717
3091 Rt-28, Shokan, NY 12481
North Carolina: Bar & Cocoa
Even if you don't live in North Carolina, you may be familiar with Bar & Cocoa. The brand has been selling chocolates online since 2015.
In March 2026, a brick-and-mortar shop opened in Greensboro, offering the same award-winning, bean-to-bar brands that you can find online. Bar & Cocoa is where we found several unusual chocolate flavors that actually work, proving that high-quality chocolate isn't antithetical to a bit of whimsy.
barandcocoa.com/pages/greensboro
(336) 891-2631
2885 Immanuel Rd, Greensboro NC 27407
North Dakota: Sweet Dreams Confections
Sweet dreams are made of truffles, chocolate-covered potato chips, and fudge. At least, that's the case at this Fargo shop, which many would say is the best chocolate shop in North Dakota.
If you're looking to treat someone else, one Yelper suggested that with its wide range of chocolates and candies, Sweet Dreams Confections is a great place to customize gift baskets. Yelpers love the homemade gelato here, too.
(701) 297-9338
4101 13th Ave S, Ste 1000, Fargo, ND 58103
Ohio: Pure Imagination Chocolatier
The name of this shop says it all. One Redditor recommended Pure Imagination Chocolatier for mind-bending flavors like the Wild Blueberry Gouda Truffle. You'll expand your horizons with truffle variations like Lemon Sage and Blood Orange Mimosa, too.
It's no wonder the business was featured by Yelp as Ohio's best chocolate shop in 2022. Whether you get chocolate pretzels or a chocolate truffle in the shape of a crown, you'll certainly leave with some food for thought.
pureimaginationchocolatiers.com
(614) 468-1308
1205 Grandview Ave, Grandview Heights, OH 43212
Oklahoma: Glacier Chocolate
We never expected to find a glacier in Oklahoma. Nevertheless, we couldn't help but notice Glacier Chocolate, which has made waves with its hot cocoa and many fine truffles.
Here, you'll find several vegan products, as well as attention-catching confections like the Mahjong Collection. If you're hunting for a gift or an edible souvenir, check out the Oklahoma-themed sets that incorporate Route 66 motifs and city skylines.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Creo Chocolate
Named for both the Spanish translation of "I believe" and the Latin translation of "to create," Creo Chocolate is an award-winning, bean-to-bar brand that showcases the nuanced flavors of Ecuadorian cacao.
It's where you can make memories and chocolate bars at the same time, as well as shop for chocolate-covered pretzels, chocolate-covered nuts, hot chocolate, and more. The bars come in creative yet approachable flavors like Whiskey Milk Chocolate and Caramelized White Chocolate.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Éclat Chocolate
Not all the chocolate shops on this list will weigh heavily on your wallet, but Éclat Chocolate is one that will. Nevertheless, Yelpers report that you'll be happy with what you get in return from this master chocolatier who uses premium, globally sourced ingredients to produce treats like chocolate dragées, mendiants, and cubes. Wondering where to start? Éclat Chocolate has won numerous awards for innovative products like the Green Tea and Roasted Rice Chocolate Bar.
(610) 692-5206
24 S High St, West Chester, PA 19382
Rhode Island: Aura's Chocolate Bar
There's no better place to relish the distinct terroir of Venezuelan cacao than at Aura's Chocolate Bar, where the names of the bars may make you swoon before you even taste them. Ride off into the (Tuscan) Sunset with a seasonal bar starring cherries and basil or pay homage to the local cuisine with a staple flavor like Rhode Island coffee. It also offers truffles, peanut butter cups, and other confections. Several products would make for splendid gifts, too, including a metallic dusted chocolate in the shape of Rhode Island.
(401) 312-3381
250 East St, Cranston, RI 02920
South Carolina: LaRue Fine Chocolate
Consistently honored as one of the best chocolate shops in the country, LaRue Fine Chocolate offers truffles in flavors like Boca Grande, which is akin to a margarita, and The Dora Larue, which combines milk chocolate, peanut butter, and graham crackers.
There's also house-made ice cream, or if you want to pair your chocolate with something savory, you can call for a charcuterie or cheeseboard. Of course, we'd be remiss not to mention that this is also a fine spot for a glass of wine; the Maître Chocolatier happens to be a Certified Specialist of Wine as well.
(864) 263-7083
556 Perry Ave, Greenville, SC 29611
South Dakota: Chubby Chipmunk
We're not here to shame anyone for being chubby, least of all a chipmunk. In fact, there are over two dozen flavors of truffles, bars, and patties at Chubby Chipmunk, including burgundy cherry almond and German chocolate cake. As if that weren't enough, you can even get ice cream from Leones' Creamery here, which we ranked as the best ice cream shop in South Dakota.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Tempered Fine Chocolates
One reason to visit Tempered Fine Chocolates in person rather than ordering from it online? It has to be the European-style drinking chocolate, which stars three types of chocolate and is said to be exquisite. Yelpers lavish praise the truffles, too, which come in interesting flavors like Absinthe Dark Chocolate, Bourbon Praline Milk Chocolate, and Orange Balsamic Dark Chocolate. And if you're still not convinced why you should step out of the house, just consider the whiskey or wine and chocolate pairings.
(615) 454-5432
1201 5th Ave N, Nashville, TN 37208
Texas: Dude, Sweet Chocolate
Dude, Sweet Chocolate comes with the approval of chocolate expert Megan Giller, as well as plenty of Dallas locals who know the shop for its one-of-a-kind creations. For example, there's (vegetarian) Chocolate Salami, a gingery Pebbles Chai chocolate bar, and toffee-infused with porcini mushroom powder. These are flavors and shapes you may have never imagined would be used in the same sentence as chocolate, but this shop proves that they were always meant to find one another.
(682) 458-8640
336 W 8th St, Dallas, TX 75208
Utah: Ritual Chocolate
For some of the most intentionally, ethically, and transparently sourced cacao products in Utah, head to Ritual Chocolate. This brand receives high marks for the quality of its bars, drinking chocolates, and cacao nibs, too.
A stop by the factory in Heber earns you the chance to take a tour and indulge in a flight of sipping chocolates. Not to mention, you'll have access to plenty of free samples.
(435) 657-6920
2175 West 3000 S, Ste 100, Heber, UT 84032
Vermont: Lake Champlain Chocolates
Sign up for a guided chocolate tasting at Lake Champlain Chocolates, and you'll come away with a greater appreciation for how cacao is grown and why it's so scrumptious (at least when done well). This tasting is only offered at the flagship store on Pine Street, but the brand's other storefronts are definitely still worth visiting for factory seconds, house-made ice cream, and gourmet mochas.
We've been pleased by a wide range of products at this shop. For instance, the Maker's Mark 46 Dark Chocolate Truffles are some of our favorite bourbon chocolates on the market.
Multiple locations
Virginia: Gearharts Fine Chocolates
Described as an affordable shop with great service, Gearharts Fine Chocolates has been recognized as one of the best (if not the best) chocolate shops in America. Whether you're looking for brownies and cookies or truffles and chocolate bark, this shop is sure to impress you. One customer particularly recommended the Pod and Vine box, featuring wine-infused chocolates from three Virginia vineyards.
Multiple locations
Washington: Spinnaker Chocolate
Seattle may be famous for its coffee, but visit Spinnaker Chocolate, and you might just return to the Emerald City for its award-winning, single-origin chocolate bars. You may have tasted Colombian cacao before, but have you sampled an Indian chocolate bar?
Bars aren't all Spinnaker Chocolate has to offer. For instance, the sipping chocolate has been described as rich and well-balanced, while the brownies are said to be less fudgy and more fudge-like.
(831) 824-4646
3509 Stone Way N, Seattle, WA 98103
West Virginia: Holl's Chocolates
While we could tell you what distinguishes Swiss chocolate from other types, you'd be better off tasting the difference for yourself at Holl's Chocolates. This family-owned business is now 40 years old, having begun in 1986. It offers many truffles and confections, plus seasonal treats like double-dipped strawberries. For a bit of West Virginian flair, just try the Smooth Ambler Bourbon Caramels. Folks also say that the coffee here is great.
Multiple locations
Wisconsin: Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier
Gail Ambrosius Chocolatier is a hidden gem offering some of the best truffles in Wisconsin. Customer favorites like the Earl Grey Truffle and the Shiitake Mushroom Truffle can be found in the Chocolatier's Choice Collection. Aside from truffles, this single-origin, intentionally sourced chocolate also comes in the form of bars, hot chocolate, turtles, and more.
(608) 249-3500
2083 Atwood Ave, Madison, WI 53704
Wyoming: Meeteetse Chocolatier
Don't hesitate to plan a day around chocolate; folks say that you need to arrive early at Meeteetse Chocolatier for the full selection. The business owner and chocolatier at this shop specialize in treats like alcohol-infused truffles and passion fruit caramels coated in Belgian chocolate. The Western Skies Truffle Collection is especially intriguing; it showcases the flavors of huckleberry, prickly pear cactus, sage, and Wyoming whiskey.
(307) 868-2567
1943 State St, Meeteetse, WY 82433
Methodology
Not all of the shops listed necessarily make their own chocolates, but each one is praised for offering a wide range of delicious cacao-based treats. In our research, we looked for detailed reviews, local and national press, and industry awards. We occasionally incorporated personal experience, too.
Some of these storefronts are run out of factories, and a few are brands that are widely available across the country. Though there are many excellent chocolate brands that have storefronts, we prioritized those that are especially worth visiting in person for reasons like fresh pastries, admirable customer service, and wonderful ambience.