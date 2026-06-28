The Hands Down Best Chocolate Shop In Every State

Everyone who's ever seen or read "Willy Wonka" as a kid is primed to love chocolate. But that doesn't mean you'll love all chocolate, or even every part of the chocolate-buying experience. You might be tired of your grocery store's limited selection, or maybe you wish you could sample chocolate bars before investing in them (especially when it comes to wacky flavors). Plus, confections like truffles taste best when they're freshly made, meaning heart-shaped boxes lining grocery store shelves will always come up short.

That's where chocolate shops come into the picture. There's always a good reason to eat chocolate, but visiting a chocolate shop guarantees you'll have many great reasons to indulge in theobroma therapy. But because even chocolate shops can be disappointing (due to factors like average flavors and poor customer service), we've researched and gathered some of the best chocolate shops in the country to satisfy your sweet tooth.

Many of these shops make their own chocolate products in-house, sometimes from bean to bar. Quite a few allow you to get a glimpse of the chocolate making process, whether behind windows or as part of factory tours. And did we mention the free samples?

Each shop on this list is validated by overwhelmingly positive online reviews, and we've occasionally thrown in our personal recommendations for good measure. A wide range of chocolates are available at each shop, though cacao needn't be a business' only specialty. You can find more information on the methodology at the end of this article.