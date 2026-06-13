The Best Ice Cream Shop In Every State
There are countless reasons to visit an ice cream shop. It's a hot day. You're on a first date. You've had a strenuous day at work. There isn't enough room in your freezer to store pints from the grocery store. Whatever the reason may be, there's no shortage of ice cream shops in the U.S. where you can get your fix. Even states that often endure frigid temperatures, such as Alaska and Vermont, sustain booming ice cream industries. However, as is true for all commercial enterprises, quantity does not necessarily equate to quality. That's why we set out to determine the best ice cream shops in every state.
To construct this list, we turned to sites like Facebook, Reddit, and Yelp to ensure that customer reviews were overwhelmingly positive for each shop. We also searched for shops that have previously earned recognition from local and national news agencies, as well as those that have earned awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation. Not only did we prioritize those shops that have out-of-this-world ice cream, but we also gave bonus points to those known for excellent service or unique experiences. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.
Alabama: Big Spoon Creamery
For proof that Big Spoon Creamery is one of the most beloved ice cream shops in Alabama, just consider its transformation from an ice cream cart to a truck to a full-fledged shop. This shop is run by a husband-and-wife team who trained under a James Beard Award-winning chef and serves intriguing flavors like salted honey blackberry, and strawberry rhubarb cobbler. Folks say the ice cream sandwiches are also top-notch.
Multiple locations
Alaska: WooHoo! Ice Cream
If you scream for ice cream in Alaska, you better be yelling "WooHoo!" This shop produces small-batch ice cream in flavors like silky chocolate, strawberry, and Thai tea. What's more, if you're trying to avoid refined sugars, you'll be pleased to hear that WooHoo! Ice Cream uses honey and maple syrup instead of standard sweeteners. Folks are pleased with the large portion sizes and generous sampling policy, the games provided in the shop, and the warmth of the staff.
(907) 351-3087
5881 Arctic Blvd, Anchorage, AK 99518
Arizona: Sweet Republic
Folks in Phoenix, Scottsdale, and Tempe will often tell you that the best place to cool down on a hot Arizona day is Sweet Republic. Even when it's colder out, you can't miss out on flavors like salted caramel swirl and crème brûlée. It's no wonder that Sweet Republic has won so many "best ice cream" awards locally.
Multiple locations
Arkansas: Loblolly Creamery
This is not the first time we've sung the praises of Loblolly Creamery. We recently ranked it among the ice cream shops with the best sundaes in America, and that's largely thanks to the excellent quality of the ice cream itself.
The ice cream has 15% butterfat, making it the definition of thick. Plus, we love that Loblolly Creamery partners with local businesses to source ingredients like strawberries, coffee, and bourbon, as well as the fact that much of the business's operations are solar-powered.
Multiple locations
California: Mitchell's Ice Cream
You can't live in San Francisco without knowing about Mitchell's Ice Cream. Having served customers since 1953, Mitchell's is widely recognized as one of the best ice cream shops in the Bay Area. But just because it's a classic doesn't mean you can't find innovative flavors like avocado and langka here, both of which feature imported fruits. At the same time, we love that some of the flavors, like peach and pistachio, showcase Californian produce.
(415) 648-2300
688 San Jose Ave, San Francisco, CA 94110
Colorado: High Point Creamery
Which flavor turns your head more — basil with blackberry swirl or Earl Grey and shortbread? Both are up for grabs at Colorado's High Point Creamery. In fact, the latter is TV-famous, having been featured on the Cooking Channel's "Unique Sweets" in 2014.
This local chain frequently partners with other small and local businesses, like in its Tin Cup Whiskey and pistachio brittle flavor. Meanwhile, the brown sugar cinnamon flavor is clearly a customer favorite. Order a flight of five scoops if you can't make up your mind.
Multiple locations
Connecticut: Rich Farm Ice Cream
With three locations in Connecticut (plus one in California), Rich Farm Ice Cream is a family-owned business that first opened its doors in 1994. However, the dairy itself dates back five generations.
All that inherited knowledge has earned the business several recognitions, including a coveted Dairy Farm of Distinction Award. Alongside a wide range of standard flavors, you'll find rotating options at Rich Farm Ice Cream. For instance, Hawaiian Cow features chocolate chunks in three types of ice cream: mango, coconut, and pineapple.
Multiple locations
Delaware: UDairy Creamery
There's something about being served by students that makes eating ice cream twice as fun (and that's saying something!). The University of Delaware's UDairy Creamery is often said to produce some of the best ice cream in the state. Head to either location for delightful flavors like Blissful Bing Cherry and Delaware River Mud Pie. Don't forget that you can buy cheese here, too.
udel.edu/academics/colleges/canr/about/udairy-creamery
Multiple locations
Florida: Sampaguita Ice Cream & Desserts
Filipino flavors like ube and pandan have taken the ice cream world by storm. But they're just a starter pack for what is really a Pandora's box of possibilities. Sampaguita Ice Cream & Desserts turns out fascinating flavors like jackfruit chili nut, keso guava cheesecake, and the eponymous Sampaguita, which features almond vanilla bean ice cream flavored with jasmine and lychee jellies. The shop is known for offering some of the best desserts in Orlando, and customers say its ice cream isn't too sweet.
1233 E Colonial Dr, Orlando, FL 32803
Georgia: Morelli's Gourmet Ice Cream
If you want one of the best milkshakes in the country, don't miss out on Morelli's Gourmet Ice Cream. In addition to shakes and cakes, this shop serves excellent scoops in flavors like banana cream pie and rosemary olive oil.
You can't miss the fact that you're in the South either, with options like Krispy Kreamier and butter pecan. It has been described by locals as a strong competitor to Jeni's Ice Cream, and is often ranked as one of the top ice cream shops in the U.S.
Multiple locations
Hawaii: Please Come Again
Local ingredients take center stage at Please Come Again, including varieties like Guava Lava and Lilikoi Honey Everything Bagel. Even the classic milk chocolate ice cream features Manoa chocolate, while the vanilla milk ice cream (which is anything but ordinary) includes Laie vanilla bean. Smooth ice cream that's bursting with flavor — what else could you want from an ice cream shop?
322 Kuulei Rd, Kailua, HI 96734
Idaho: Reed's Dairy
You might go to Reed's Dairy to try the potato flake-infused chocolate milk, or perhaps you are on the hunt for delicious cheese. But what this family-run dairy is really known for is its ice cream.
It's earned several awards for the best ice cream in Idaho and compliments from customers for being extraordinarily creamy, generously portioned, and reliably fresh. Half a dozen stores are scattered across Idaho.
Multiple locations
Illinois: Cap's Ice Cream
A quarter of a century ago, Cap's Ice Cream opened for business on the outskirts of Chicago. The business was built from scratch and has won over the hearts of the local community. It's even been featured by Chicago Magazine for serving some of the best ice cream in the city. Here, you'll find flavors like cardamom orange graham cracker and black raspberry chip. Even the vanilla is called complex, so don't underestimate anything that can come in a cone or cup.
(847) 392-2277
10 S Pine St, Mount Prospect, Illinois 60056
Indiana: Zaharakos
If you're craving a classic scoop, head to Zaharakos, which has been in business since 1900 and serves highly acclaimed, premium ice cream in flavors like chocolate, strawberry, vanilla, and mint chocolate chip. Zaharakos also happens to be one of the country's most elegant old-school ice cream parlors, so leave time to examine artifacts like syrup dispensers and soda fountains in its museum.
(812) 378-1900
329 Washington St, Columbus, IN 47201
Iowa: Black Cat Ice Cream
Though flavors rotate daily, you're always guaranteed a lavish dessert at Black Cat Ice Cream. For example, you might get a cone of Snickers salad, or a scoop of caramel, coffee, and donuts. The ice cream here is said to be top-notch and amply creamy, while the ice cream nuggets are also highly rated. Wondering about that name? Black Cat Ice Cream is dedicated to a rescued feline named Boo Bear, whose photos you can see adorning the shop's interior.
(515) 689-7466
Multiple locations
Kansas: Syla's and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream
On the Kansas side of Kansas City, we recommend visiting either (or both!) locations of Syla's and Maddy's Homemade Ice Cream for a refreshing treat. The business opened in 1997 and continues to be a local favorite for its homemade ice cream and waffle cones.
Customers say that the pie flavors are particularly noteworthy. In fact, one Yelper scored the pumpkin and apple pie ice creams among the top three flavors at this shop, beating dozens of other flavors they had sampled over the years.
Multiple locations
Kentucky: Chaney's Dairy Barn
Nearly all ice cream shops are family-friendly, but Chaney's Dairy Barn in Bowling Green takes it to another level. You can embark on a self-guided farm tour as you enjoy ice cream flavors like peach, toasted coconut, black walnut, and bourbon crunch. Seasonal flavors such as blackberry and peppermint mocha may also have your name on them. There's no wrong choice here; Chaney's Dairy Barn is a favorite among locals and has previously been named by numerous outlets as Kentucky's best ice cream shop.
(270) 843-5567
9191 Nashville Rd, Bowling Green, KY 42101
Louisiana: Sweet Saint Creamery
In the French Quarter of New Orleans, Sweet Saint Creamery offers unique flavors reflecting the city's abundant culinary heritage. Fleur de VaNola, for instance, is a nod to the local jasmine flower, while Chicory n French Truck coffee showcases the city's signature beverage.
Sweet Saint Creamery further encourages you to step outside of your comfort zone with flavors like The Jelly Cone Morten, which stars goat cheese ice cream. Beyond the exquisite ice cream, this shop is said to have excellent service and a generous sampling policy.
(504) 603-7177
710 St Louis St, New Orleans, LA 70130
Maine: Stone Fox Farm Creamery
An official Real Maine Ice Cream Trail exists, and Stone Fox Farm Creamery is on it. This brand is known statewide, as its pints are available at grocery stores and boutique markets across Maine.
But visiting a scoop shop (or even a truck) is well worth the extra effort; customers compliment the service, and you can view antique ice cream scoops at the Searsport location. Folks say that this ice cream is exceptionally smooth and creamy, so go ahead and spring for that double or triple scoop.
(207) 977-4550
Multiple locations
Maryland: Taharka Brothers
We love that Taharka Brothers mentors young adults from Baltimore's at-risk communities. After all, what better way to get folks on the right path than with ice cream?
According to customers, this is stupendous ice cream to boot. Honey graham is a recurring favorite among customers. In fact, one Redditor joked that it should be trademarked. All the same, don't miss the opportunity to try other customer favorites like roasted strawberry.
(667) 272-0988
Multiple locations
Massachusetts: Honeycomb Creamery
Having won a Best of Boston award in 2018 from Boston Magazine for its innovative waffle cones and ice cream flavors, Honeycomb Creamery undoubtedly remains a local favorite. After all, you'll be hard-pressed to find other shops offering Ginger Rhubarb Crisp ice cream, matcha-flavored waffle cones, and ice cream tacos. Using local milk, Honeycomb Creamery pasteurizes and produces its own ice cream base, meaning each scoop is admirably fresh.
(617) 714-3983
1702 Massachusetts Ave, Cambridge, MA 02138
Michigan: Moomers Ice Cream Shop
What has made Moomers the recipient of so many awards and such an overwhelming favorite among locals? The ice cream is excellent, but the view of cows and bright red barns takes this shop over the top. Moomers Ice Cream Shop has over 150 recipes in its repertoire, and you can taste 20 or more of them on any given day (a feat that would impress us).
(231) 941-4122
7263 N Long Lake Rd, Traverse City, MI 49685
Minnesota: Bebe Zito
Bebe Zito might fall on the more expensive end of the spectrum, but many folks still regard it as the best place to get ice cream in Minnesota. Indeed, you'll have a hard time choosing between flavors like Blackberry Butter Birthday Cake, Dat Malt Dough, and Halva Coffee. Unless you plan on making a meal of your ice cream, you might choose to grab a burger or sandwich here, too.
Multiple locations
Mississippi: Chillville Creamery
One of the best ways to relieve stress in Gulfport, Mississippi, is to eat ice cream at Chillville Creamery. Since 2018, this community favorite has been serving flavors like bubblegum, Cookie Monster, and Biscoff Cookie Swirl, plus banana splits, sundaes, shakes, floats, and more. According to Yelpers, this shop has a cutesy, quirky, and eclectic ambiance. For instance, you might enjoy a game of Connect 4 while licking your ice cream!
(228) 365-2474
1121 Cowan Rd, Suite B, Gulfport, MS 39507
Missouri: High Hopes
High Hopes offers some of the best ice cream in Kansas City, and perhaps in all of Missouri. The long lines that you might find extending down the block will clue you into this shop's immense popularity. Flavors like black sesame, blueberry lemon cheesecake, and Candy Cap Mushroom have customers' approval. As a side note, if anyone in your party deems it too cold to eat ice cream, folks love the s'mores hot chocolate, too.
5536 Troost Ave, Kansas City, MO 64110
Montana: Sweet Peaks
In addition to huckleberry, you'll fall in love with other Montana-inspired flavors at Sweet Peaks. For instance, you can try a scoop of honey cinnamon, which features honey from the Missoula area. Or else, the River Float might have your name on it; this recipe marries the flavors of cornbread, honey, butter, and berry jam. One Yelper confirmed that the latter flavor is pleasantly chunky and blows its competition out of the (river) water.
Multiple locations
Nebraska: 402 Creamery
Many would say that 402 Creamery serves the best ice cream in Lincoln, Nebraska. Its creative flavors are made with local ingredients, including espresso, lavender, honey, toffee, and chocolate. Think: Rotating seasonal flavors like tiramisu al praline, plus signature flavors like lemon blueberry and cinnamon snickerdoodle. Can't decide what to get? Try four flavors in a flight or opt for a split scoop.
Multiple locations
Nevada: Country Creamery
Using local cream, Country Creamery produces flavors like brûlée banana Nutella, a clear favorite among customers, and lemon bar, which features homemade lemon bars. For those avoiding food coloring, the white mint chip is an excellent choice. The brainchild of an enterprising woman who was raised on a dairy farm, you can count on Country Creamery to set the (dairy) bar high.
(775) 423-4743
2030 Reno Hwy, Suite A, Fallon, NV 89406
New Hampshire: Super Secret Ice Cream
Super Secret Ice Cream has multiple James Beard Foundation recognitions to its name, and it's currently a 2026 finalist in the Outstanding Bakery category. It's known for its distinct and complex flavors like Mount Cabot Maple (starring New Hampshire maple syrup), Baa Baa Brambleberry (featuring sheep's milk yogurt), and Wild Timur Pepper (incorporating Nepalese wild pepper). And did we mention that ice cream flights are served in adorable egg cartons?
2213 Main Street, Bethlehem, NH 03574
New Jersey: The Bent Spoon
The Bent Spoon has been recognized for being one of the best ice cream parlors in the country. Indeed, according to multiple Yelpers, you'll likely encounter a line even when there's a nip in the air; however, it allegedly moves at a good pace. Reviews also indicate that you shouldn't bank on seating, so grab a few extra napkins for a stroll around town. Check social media for current flavors, which might include lemon lilac and vegan houjicha.
35 Palmer Sq W, Princeton, NJ 08542
New Mexico: Heidi's Ice Cream Shop
This offshoot of Heidi's Jam Factory is popular among customers for its one-of-a-kind flavors, which sometimes reflect New Mexico's culinary and cultural heritage. For instance, you might get a scoop of the Vanilla Fudge Chunk Piñon Brittle, an homage to a pine variety found across the American Southwest. New flavors come around every month, so this is a shop worth returning to.
heidisjamfactory.com/ice-cream/
(505) 898-1784
3427 Vassar Dr NE, Albuquerque, NM 87107
New York: Caffè Panna
Admittedly, the difference between gelato and ice cream is a bit of a "same same, but different" situation. You won't care much about semantics, though, when you're savoring a scoop of Caffè Bianco Stracciatella or Cookies 'n Panna from New York City's Caffè Panna. Folks love the whipped panna (aka, whipped cream) served on top of every scoop, too, even without knowing it's imported from the Piedmont region.
Multiple locations
North Carolina: Maple View Farm
A favorite among families, cyclists, and college students, Maple View Farms offers a relaxing porch on which you can enjoy ice cream flavors like butter pecan, mint chocolate chip, and banana. Don't miss out on seasonal flavors like NC Sweet Potato or Raspberry Ruffle, either. Since opening in 2001, Maple View has won dozens of awards, and a sister location, County Line Creamery, sprung up in 2018 to cater to more customers.
(919) 960-5535
6900 Rocky Ridge Rd, Hillsborough, NC 27278
North Dakota: Silver Lining Creamery
Silver Lining Creamery produces ice cream with a generous 14% butterfat, meaning it's richer than most of its competition. With just one location in Fargo, North Dakota, and another in Rapid City, South Dakota, this family-owned business hasn't gotten too big for its britches. Instead, it still manages to turn out delicious and creative flavors like lemongrass and New England Brown Bread.
(701) 532-0961
123 Broadway N, Fargo, ND 58102
Ohio: Toft's
Toft's has been serving widely renowned dairy products since 1900. One Yelper, who said this is easily the best ice cream in Ohio, complimented the sheer number of flavors and the manageable size of its small scoops. Standard flavors are available, as are more creative ones like blueberry waffle cone. Expect a long line, but practice patience; folks go to great lengths to get this ice cream, a sign of its worth.
Multiple locations
Oklahoma: Boom Town Creamery
Imagine making over a dozen ice cream flavors, plus mix-ins like fudge, cookies, salted bourbon caramel, and brownies, ensuring that it's all worthy of customers' money. That's what Boom Town Creamery does, earning it high regard from locals. Though funky flavors like Cherry Goat and Salted Cowboy Cookie are fun to try, don't overlook the Madagascar vanilla, which won a blue ribbon award from the North American Ice Cream Association.
Multiple locations
Oregon: Fifty Licks
Once again, Fifty Licks is a shop where the vanilla ice cream is not to be underestimated; one Redditor confirmed a scoop of the Vanilla AF (featuring both Madagascar and Tahitian vanilla) might just beat any other vanilla ice cream you've ever had. The dairy flavors at this shop derive extra richness from egg yolks, but you might also be impressed by vegan options like bananas foster and mango sticky rice.
Multiple locations
Pennsylvania: Fox Meadows Creamery
There are several good reasons why Fox Meadows Creamery is on Pennsylvania's official ice cream trail, one of them being that it boasts views of the farm where the dairy cows live. The leisurely ambiance and outstanding ice cream also earned Fox Meadows a spot on Yelp's Top 100 Ice Cream Shops in 2023. As for flavors, think along the lines of Brookie Dough and Vine-Ripened Black Raspberry.
(717) 721-6455
Multiple locations
Rhode Island: Like No Udder
Like No Udder is a paradise for vegan and gluten-free folks, though customers who regularly eat dairy might also fall in love with this Providence shop. Many a vegan knows that plant-based soft serve is rare, but it's a hit here and comes in vanilla, chocolate, and two regularly rotating flavors. Look out for other vegan treats, too, like copycat Hostess cupcakes. Beyond dessert, reviewers have left many compliments for staff members' hospitable attitudes.
(401) 228-3880
783 Hope St, Providence, RI 02906
South Carolina: Clare's Creamery
Clare's Creamery has come a long way since 2020, from its humble beginnings as an ice cream bike to a booming business with two brick-and-mortar locations. Clare's Creamery offers several award-winning flavors, including chocolate and strawberry, which have merited blue ribbons from the North American Ice Cream Association. Other creative flavors include raspberry chocolate chip, Texas honey pecan, and the seasonal dairy-free peppermint coconut.
Multiple locations
South Dakota: Leones' Creamery
Each day, eight flavors (like Black Sesame and Vegan Cinnamon Almond Butter) are up for grabs at Leones' Creamery, and they're constantly in flux. Perhaps the most unique aspect of Leones' Creamery is its Scoop it Forward board, which allows you to pay in advance for someone else's dessert. Yelpers repeatedly speak highly of the shop's vibes, staff members' kindness, and, of course, the quality of the ice cream itself.
Multiple locations
Tennessee: Sarabha's Creamery
Indian-inspired ice cream shops are popping up around the country, and there are few examples as spectacular as Sarabha's Creamery. This shop offers flavors like rose tutti frutti and paan nawabi, and you can even get gulab jamun as a topping. Other ice cream creations like falooda and kulfi are also on the menu, in addition to chai and coffee. Described as a hidden gem, you probably won't have to battle too many crowds.
instagram.com/sarabhascreamery/
(615) 953-7405
400 21st Ave S #201, Nashville, TN 37203
Texas: Milk + Sugar
Milk + Sugar is a Houston favorite known for its innovative flavors like dulce de horchata — a rice and cinnamon ice cream with a swirl of caramel — and Yum Cha — a green-and-white ice cream featuring pandan and chrysanthemum. Milk + Sugar makes its ice cream weekly, and all mix-ins are produced in-house. As one Yelper noted, these flavors are carefully curated and anything but accidental.
Multiple locations
Utah: Blacksmith Ice Cream
One customer reported that they wouldn't hesitate to drive 40 minutes for a treat from Blacksmith Ice Cream, and we doubt that they're alone in this sentiment. Folks often say that this shop offers the best ice cream in Utah, hands down, and the Campfire S'mores flavor is especially popular. This cold-churned, rolled ice cream is made by hand, putting the "art" in artisan.
Multiple locations
Vermont: The Village Scoop
The Village Scoop is widely regarded as one of the best creemee stands in the state, and it is indeed an excellent spot to get that iconic maple creemee you've been craving. However, you can also procure sundaes, hard scoops, milkshakes, ice cream cakes, and even ice cream cupcakes here. Low-key, relaxed, and renowned for its customer service, The Village Scoop perfectly captures the spirit of Vermont ice cream culture.
(802) 999-6962
419 Main St, Colchester, VT 05446
Virginia: Island Creamery
Island Creamery is thought to be one of the best ice cream shops in the country, and it's easy to see why. Customers wax poetic about this shop's delicious treats and excellent customer service. For instance, one Yelper proclaimed, "I could swim in oceans of Snickers Cheesecake ice cream and eat myself into oblivion." The original location opened in 1975 and can be located in a lighthouse-shaped building, though two locations have also sprung up in Maryland.
(757) 336-6236
6243 Maddox Blvd, Chincoteague Island, VA 23336
Washington: Frankie & Jo's
Despite offering an entirely vegan and gluten-free product line, Frankie & Jo's will even stun those who regularly eat dairy with the richness of its ice cream and the complexity of its flavors. We're talking about the likes of Chocolate Tahini Supercookie, brown sugar vanilla, and strawberry milk — flavors that help make Frankie & Jo's one of the most unique ice cream shops in the country. The ambiance is likewise outstanding, with one Yelper noting that you can't miss the love and care that suffuse this shop.
Multiple locations
West Virginia: Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream
Ellen's Homemade Ice Cream has received national recognition and is beloved for its pawpaw ice cream. That flavor isn't always available, though, so at other times of the year, you might try a flavor like Brownie de Leche or Charleston Criterium Crunch (the latter combines the flavors of peanuts and Snickers). Gelatos, sorbets, and sherbets are also available, as is a small lunch menu.
(304) 343-6488
225 Capitol St, Charleston, WV 25301
Wisconsin: Kelley Country Creamery
With a spot on the Great Wisconsin Ice Cream Trail, a robust connection to Irish culture, and frequent recommendations from ice cream lovers who call Wisconsin home, Kelley Country Creamery is a must-visit. You can even watch the production process before sitting on the creamery's porch and eating your ice cream. Good luck choosing a flavor, though; enticing options like black licorice, bourbon apple crisp, and Christmas Pudding come and go throughout the year.
(920) 923-1715
W5215 Co Rd B, Fond du Lac 54937, WI 54937
Wyoming: Cowboy Creamery
The Western vibes and decor of Cowboy Creamery will capture your attention as much as its super premium ice cream, which is said to come in large, creamy scoops. Yelpers praise the owner's hospitable spirit, saying he offers great conversation. Customers also recommend flavors like Pecos Pete Prickly Pear, which features prickly pear and huckleberries, and Appaloosa, which stars molasses cream, fudge, and white chocolate.
(307) 655-8665
1617 N Main St, Sheridan, WY 82801
Methodology
Each shop on this list is supported by stellar online reviews from websites like Facebook, Reddit, and Yelp. We looked for shout-outs about ice cream quality, ambiance, and customer service. Establishments that have received local and national recognition were given extra attention, but previous awards were not a requirement.
We stuck to shops that serve ice cream in this article, forgoing ones that primarily serve gelato or custard. While shops serving homemade ice cream earned extra kudos, this attribute was likewise not a dealbreaker. Finally, small, regional chains were allowed, but not major ones with locations across the country.