The Best Ice Cream Shop In Every State

There are countless reasons to visit an ice cream shop. It's a hot day. You're on a first date. You've had a strenuous day at work. There isn't enough room in your freezer to store pints from the grocery store. Whatever the reason may be, there's no shortage of ice cream shops in the U.S. where you can get your fix. Even states that often endure frigid temperatures, such as Alaska and Vermont, sustain booming ice cream industries. However, as is true for all commercial enterprises, quantity does not necessarily equate to quality. That's why we set out to determine the best ice cream shops in every state.

To construct this list, we turned to sites like Facebook, Reddit, and Yelp to ensure that customer reviews were overwhelmingly positive for each shop. We also searched for shops that have previously earned recognition from local and national news agencies, as well as those that have earned awards from organizations like the James Beard Foundation. Not only did we prioritize those shops that have out-of-this-world ice cream, but we also gave bonus points to those known for excellent service or unique experiences. You can learn more about our methodology at the end of this article.