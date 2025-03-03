10 Bourbon Chocolate Brands, Ranked
Is there any better treat to pair with bourbon than chocolate? Not in my opinion. Bourbon's smoky, woody qualities make for a remarkable balance with the sweet (and sometimes bitter) notes present in chocolate, allowing each to complement the other when paired well. Unsurprisingly, the duo is no new news to confectioners, many of whom have spent decades perfecting the art of bourbon chocolatiering. If you've never tried bourbon chocolates before, clear out your candy cabinet to make room for the effortlessly sophisticated sweet treat that will impress even the snootiest sweet tooth.
The world of bourbon chocolates is vast and all-encompassing, with chocolates that merely hint at the spirit as well as treats that leave no doubt as to their alcohol infusions. I sampled 10 different brands of bourbon chocolates to get a fuller picture of what's available on the market, and each was uniquely exquisite. I ranked them primarily in order of how strong their bourbon notes were, so any chocolate enthusiast can find a bourbon chocolate suited to their palate. If you want your bourbon chocolates to just hint at the spirit (or if you're just dipping your toes into the bourbon chocolate sea), shop the picks toward the bottom of my list. On the other hand, those looking for their bourbon chocolates to pack a punch of smoky flavor should head to the top of my list.
Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.
10. Raaka
The Raaka brand as a whole is great to shop for the ethically-conscious chocolate consumer. The company's high production standards (which uses only "traceable, high-quality, single-origin, transparently traded cacao") also give its bars an impeccable flavor. This isn't your standard chocolate — the unroasted bars retain the flavors present in the cacao bean's environment, and, much like single-origin coffee, you'll find strong fruity or earthy notes in each bar depending on its place of origin. The company's best-selling product is its bourbon cask aged bar, which impressed me both in its uniqueness and depth of flavor.
Raaka's isn't the booziest chocolate bar you'll try — in fact, it was the least bourbon-tasting of all the brands I tried — but its subtlety is what gives this chocolate some well-deserved notoriety. Rather than flaunting a boozy essence, this bar's bourbon notes fade into the background and work to enhance its intensely rich flavor. It adds a smokiness to this already very dark chocolate without bringing any bitterness into the equation. If I needed a bourbon chocolate bar to bake with, I'd pick this one hands down. Don't let that stop you from buying some to snack on, though. This is an indulgent, luxurious bar for all the chocolate connoisseurs out there and a perfect starting point for those new to bourbon chocolate tasting.
9. Sugarfina
How could I not be impressed right off the bat with Sugarfina's dark chocolate bourbon caramels? They come packed in a gorgeous clear box, taunting the receiver with a view of stunning bite-sized morsels and begging to be opened the moment you have it in hand. It's an easy pick if you want an aesthetic gift to impress your hard-to-please pal, but I wouldn't blame you if you bought a box solely for yourself as a coffee table treat. Good luck not finishing the whole thing in one go.
I understood immediately upon trying one why Sugarfina made these teeny tiny chocolates the size that they are — each packs enough flavor that you could feel satisfied after having just one, unless you have a particular affinity for the chocolate-caramel pairing. As far as its bourbon notes go, they were also very subtle, but not nonexistent. If you typically eschew chocolate caramels because they're too sweet, you won't have that problem with these. The bourbon's smoky qualities temper the sweetness of the caramel, giving these chocolates a balanced richness that's at once indulgent and not overwhelming. It's undetectable at the beginning of the bite, and as you chew, it hits the sides of your mouth with a very slight sharpness that follows you throughout the rest of the chewing process, making for a sophisticated treat that's not likely to last long in any candy cabinet.
8. Fruition
It wouldn't be an overstatement to say I gasped upon opening the above box of chocolates. The speckled, pill-shaped chocolates were undoubtedly the most aesthetically appealing of all the chocolates I sampled. But that's not the only thing Fruition has to be proud of — the company sources its cacao beans from organic Fair Trade and Direct Trade farms to participate in supporting an ethical chocolate economy. Fruition serves up fine-crafted, small-batch chocolates whose flawless beauty still doesn't fully communicate their flavor depths.
Fans of bourbon butter sauce will go bananas over Fruition's brown butter bourbon caramels. Aside from being visually stunning, these chocolate caramels are among the most indulgent chocolates I tried. Seriously — I bit the first one I tried in half and found myself savoring it longer than was probably necessary. The brown butter notes are strong and subtly enhanced by their bourbon characteristics (which come through at the end of the bite), with each melding into the other to become practically indistinguishable. The two chocolate bars were equally tasty, with the Hudson dark milk boasting a stronger bourbon essence. The cinnamon maple bourbon bar hits you with cinnamon right off the bat, which gives way to woody bourbon notes at the end. All would be good gifts for the chocolate lover in your life — personally, I'm keeping them for myself.
7. Pappy & Company
The first bourbon ball brand mention on this list (of which there are four) goes to Pappy & Company's bourbon balls, made with Old Rip Van Winkle 10-Year bourbon. The company partners with Louisville company Sugar Mama's Bake Shop in creating these bourbon balls. There's a different bourbon ball for each type of sweet tooth on this list — if you want a bourbon ball that amps up its saccharine notes and gets a boost from more subtle bourbon flavors, this is your perfect buy. Plus, the family-owned company's specialty good is actually its bourbon, and there's something special about getting bourbon balls straight from the spirit's source.
You won't get a heavy punch of bourbon the moment you bite into this delicacy. Rather, you're hit off the bat with an abundance of sweetness — not a bad thing if you need to satisfy a sugar craving (which just one of these bourbon balls could do easily). However, don't pass them by simply because saccharinity isn't your thing. Though strong in the beginning, it's quickly cut by gentle, oaky bourbon notes that follow through to the end of the bite and linger after you've swallowed. Where other bourbon balls on this list draw a finer line between their sweet and smoky notes, Pappy & Company is more daring in its flavor combination, making these bourbon balls a fun treat for both new and seasoned bourbon ball aficionados.
6. Old Kentucky Chocolates
In case you missed it, bourbon and vanilla are a classic flavor pairing that can sophisticate any sweet treat, and the duo is especially apparent in Old Kentucky Chocolates' take on the bourbon ball. This family-owned company has been in operation since 1964 and its expertise certainly shows in its products. It's definitely not one to skimp on ingredient quality, but it does source everything locally when possible, including milk, berries, honey, cream, and, of course, bourbon. Though the above box of bourbon chocolates is the only product I tried from the company, it's far from its only bourbon offering — you can also find bourbon cherries and bourbon truffles from Old Kentucky Chocolates.
Boasting slightly stronger bourbon notes than my previous selection, these chocolates really lean into the earthy, aromatic tones of bourbon and vanilla. Each is equally strong, and in these truffles, dark chocolate feels like a vehicle for the rich, creamy bourbon center. This was the second sweetest of the bourbon balls I tried, which I was thankful for as the bourbon may have been overwhelming otherwise. Its smoky notes adhere to the soft palate while chewing and stay at the sides of the mouth long after swallowing, imparting a warmth without the burn that bourbon can lean into. You'll find that one is perfectly satisfying for a momentary sweet craving.
5. Bourbon Barrel Foods
My personal favorite bourbon chocolates on this list came from Bourbon Barrel Foods, which sent me a box of the most expressive variety of truffles I tried. Though they didn't boast the strongest bourbon flavor of all the chocolates in this ranking, each was artisanally exquisite — I'm quite convinced I'll never have a better chocolate caramel than the one in the box above. An interesting aside about the company before I dive into my tasting: Though it obviously focuses on producing bourbon-infused goods, its star product is its bourbon barrel-aged soy sauce.
This box features bourbon truffles with four different centers: vanilla buttercream, sea salt caramel, smoked salt & pepper peanuts, and orange buttercream. Each tastes as you'd expect but at least 10 times better than you could imagine. Though I don't have the biggest sweet tooth, I could hardly resist eating more than one of these at a time, and just one taste had me immensely grateful that I received two boxes. The vanilla buttercream truffle tastes similar to the bourbon balls on this list without a pecan essence and boasts a light and fluffy bourbon-infused interior. The bourbon notes in the sea salt caramel chocolates and the peanut clusters, though more subtle, support the salty richness present in each. Lastly, the orange buttercream truffle tastes like a bourbon-cut creamsicle, an adult version of the childhood favorite. Each stands apart from the rest while being equally appealing in its own right.
4. Ruth Hunt
Ruth Hunt's bourbon balls were the second strongest of the bourbon balls I tried — if you want a bourbon ball that hits you with the spirit right off the bat, this (and the next bourbon ball mention) is a good choice. Ruth Hunt Candies has been in operation for over a century and currently makes over 70 candy varieties, several of which highlight the complex flavors of Woodford Reserve bourbon. It's clear that the company is no stranger to the art of bourbon chocolate-making. I was impressed by the daring balance of the smoky bourbon and the fondant filling's sweetness.
Though still (obviously) quite sweet, the slightly lighter filling in these bourbon balls was less cloying than in the aforementioned bourbon balls. Bourbon is no shy guest here — it marches in with a vengeance quickly after biting into the chocolate, and it has very nosey qualities that help these stand apart from other bourbon chocolates on this list. Whereas other bourbon balls offer a gradual escalation of their oaky, smoked flavors, this will take the eater on a quick trip to bourbon-ville and leave them with lingering alcohol notes at the end of the bite. It's for those who aren't afraid of bourbon and are looking for something more than subtle to treat themselves with.
3. Rebecca Ruth
There's a good reason Rebecca Ruth ranks the highest of my bourbon ball selections. Rebecca Ruth's bourbon balls are the OG version of the popular treat, and the company's longevity has given it ample time to perfect its recipe. Rebecca Gooch and Ruth Hanly Booe started the company in 1919 after finding the teaching profession less than enthralling. They were fearless entrepreneurs who tackled the challenges of Prohibition, the Great Depression, and being women in business head-on, and it paid off — the company is alive and well today and still being operated by the Booe family.
Of all the bourbon balls I tried, Rebecca Ruth's boasted the smoothest, melt-in-your-mouth interior, the perfect texture to transmit smoky bourbon notes to the eater's palate. These bourbon balls had perhaps the most consistent flavor of any I tried in terms of the eating process — its whisky notes hit at the beginning, slightly intensify throughout the bite, and are quickly tempered by the chocolate before disappearing. I'm breaking my own rules a bit here. I'd have to say that Ruth Hunt's bourbon balls may be slightly stronger to the persnickety foodie (and they boast a longer bourbon aftertaste), but whereas they'll take you on a bit of a rollercoaster, Rebecca Ruth's offer a welcome smooth-riding experience.
2. Lake Champlain
Lake Champlain Chocolates cut no corners when crafting its Maker's Mark 46 bourbon truffles. The company's disclaimer on its product page states, "Please note this product contains alcohol," a surefire clue as to what you're in for when you treat yourself to a box of these decadent truffles. The B Corporation has full impact reports available on its website to give customers a transparent view into its social and environmental efforts. Though this is far from the least expensive box of chocolates on this list, a single bite is enough to let you know it's well worth the cost, especially when you take into account the company's sustainability and social change efforts.
It's hard to overstate how indulgent these truffles are. Just half of one left me perfectly satisfied. These bourbon truffles are for the chocolate enthusiasts among us who may find the cream center of traditional bourbon truffles too cloying for their palate. Bourbon first comes through in just the scent of one of these truffles, and as you're chewing, it packs a punch quite unlike any of the aforementioned chocolates. The chocolate ganache interior is the perfect vehicle for the spicy, smoky bourbon, which will coat your mouth throughout the bite. It marries well with the chocolate in a way that ensures neither is the star of the show, yet both take center stage. Enjoy solo or pair with your favorite bourbon cocktail.
1. Art Eatables
When it comes to the craftsmanship of pairing chocolate and bourbon, Art Eatables was an easy top choice on my list. Not only were these the strongest of the bourbon chocolates I tasted, but this box boasted the greatest variety of bourbon flavors I tried during the course of this ranking. Even the most knowledgeable bourbon chocolate aficionados could learn a thing or two from the company's Bourbon Expressions Collection, also aptly called "a bourbon experience outside the bottle." The company purposefully stayed away from Kentucky's bourbon ball scene, wanting to make something new while allowing existing bourbon ball producers to thrive. The result? Small-batch bourbon truffles crafted by the world's first certified bourbon chocolatier.
These truffles are basically a tour in a box. Each features different bourbon and chocolate pairings, and in each, the bourbon unabashedly basks in the spotlight. Among the bourbons featured in this collection are Buffalo Trace, Wild Turkey, Larceny, Knob Creek, and Four Roses, to name a few. To get the fullest experience of each truffle, the company recommends eating each in two bites — the first bite primes your palate with a chocolate coating, while the second will intensity its bourbon notes. I haven't yet tried every truffle in this box, but the few I did have were stunning in their depth and complexity. Even I, no bourbon connoisseur, had no trouble distinguishing between the different spirits present in these truffles.
Methodology
One of the more wildly fun tasting experiences I've had, each chocolate brand I tried offered something different to each enthusiast, and I'd feel confident recommending any of these small businesses to friends and family looking for a bourbon chocolate experience. Therefore, unlike other rankings (in which we'll follow a "worst-to-best" model), I chose to "rank" these simply in order of how strong the bourbon notes were in each. When the bourbon acted as more of a supporting element rather than the main feature, that chocolate got ranked lower; if the bourbon was the star of the show, that chocolate was likely to rank higher.
Of the chocolates on this list, the four bourbon balls were the closest in flavor profile, yet each boasted subtle differences. The two I had the hardest time ranking were Rebecca Ruth's and Ruth Hunt's — the punchiness of the latter contrasted with the consistent experience of the former, and each boasted bourbon "strength" in different ways. Bourbon chocolatiering definitely isn't the largest craft in the world, and each company puts its own unique essence into its products. Honestly, if you can swing it, my best recommendation would be to sample all the products on this list to get a full picture of what the industry has to offer.