10 Bourbon Chocolate Brands, Ranked

Is there any better treat to pair with bourbon than chocolate? Not in my opinion. Bourbon's smoky, woody qualities make for a remarkable balance with the sweet (and sometimes bitter) notes present in chocolate, allowing each to complement the other when paired well. Unsurprisingly, the duo is no new news to confectioners, many of whom have spent decades perfecting the art of bourbon chocolatiering. If you've never tried bourbon chocolates before, clear out your candy cabinet to make room for the effortlessly sophisticated sweet treat that will impress even the snootiest sweet tooth.

The world of bourbon chocolates is vast and all-encompassing, with chocolates that merely hint at the spirit as well as treats that leave no doubt as to their alcohol infusions. I sampled 10 different brands of bourbon chocolates to get a fuller picture of what's available on the market, and each was uniquely exquisite. I ranked them primarily in order of how strong their bourbon notes were, so any chocolate enthusiast can find a bourbon chocolate suited to their palate. If you want your bourbon chocolates to just hint at the spirit (or if you're just dipping your toes into the bourbon chocolate sea), shop the picks toward the bottom of my list. On the other hand, those looking for their bourbon chocolates to pack a punch of smoky flavor should head to the top of my list.

Some recommendations are based on firsthand impressions of promotional materials and products provided by the manufacturer.