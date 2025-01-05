The Vanilla Bitters That Turn Bourbon Cocktails Up To Eleven

An expertly-made bourbon cocktail, whether it's at a swanky cocktail lounge or at your mixologist friend's place, can often be finished off with bitters. The use of cocktail bitters in boozy drinks offers a balance of sweetness and a touch of flavor depending on the type used. Any bourbon drinker might know that this offer a nice finishing touch to the strong liquor, but there are many brands and varieties to choose from. To avoid wasting your favorite bourbon, we set out to test the best bitters for bourbon cocktails so your drink tastes as good as your go-to watering hole.

To figure it out, our writer James Hastings tried 14 different bitters — and one of the best turned out to be El Guapo's Barrel-Aged Vanilla bitters. One reason that this stands out for a bourbon cocktail is its vanilla essence. Some types of bourbon have notes of vanilla, and the bitters will complement the flavor profile and balance out the taste of the alcohol. Hastings says it also enhances the caramel notes often found in bourbon. The oaky notes from the barrel-aged technique make it a good pairing for a dessert cocktail to offset the sweetness. Add a squirt to a bourbon sour to try out the vanilla bitters, per Hastings' advice.