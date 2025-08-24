The Exact Temperature That Chocolate Melts Based On The Type You're Using

Whether you're learning how to temper chocolate the right way or just melting it for a batch of brownies, heating this ingredient takes more precision than you might think. Different types actually melt at different temperatures, and if you disregard this, you can absolutely overheat chocolate and bungle your recipe. Luckily, a candy thermometer and a little knowledge can put you on the path to the best chocolate-covered strawberries, homemade truffles, and more.

The way that a certain chocolate melts has to do with its ingredient makeup: The more fat it contains in proportion to cocoa solids, the lower the melting point. Products labeled "dark chocolate" usually contain at least 50% cocoa solids and starts to melt around 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Milk chocolate contains 10% to 50% solids, plus added dairy and milkfat, so most varieties melt at a lower temperature of 104 degrees Fahrenheit. White chocolate contains no cocoa solids — just cocoa butter — so it melts the most readily, starting at 99 degrees Fahrenheit.

What happens if you heat chocolate way past its melting point? It will seize, turning unworkably thick and lumpy, and it could take on a bitter, burnt taste. Dark chocolate will overheat starting around 120 degrees Fahrenheit, while milk and white varieties risk seizing at temps above 113 degrees Fahrenheit. Even if you don't need to carefully temper it, a few extra tips you need for melting chocolate can further help you avoid a sad outcome.