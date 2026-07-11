How Chefs Really Feel About McDonald's Filet-O-Fish

McDonald's is perhaps the most recognizable fast food brand in the entire world. But when you think of the restaurant's most iconic menu item, what comes to mind first? For many people, it's the iconic Big Mac, a legendary fast food sandwich known for its super flavorful sauce and excellent use of onions. For others, it's the Quarter Pounder, which offers a generous serving of juicy meat for those who don't love the super-thin patties found in the Big Mac and feel it might not be worth the money. But maybe the most overlooked item on the entire menu is the perfectly golden Filet-O-Fish.

Some customers would never order this sandwich, convinced that a fast food place could never pull off a seafood dish well. Those who are in the know, however, realize that this may just be the most underrated fast food sandwich of all time. Even though it's pretty basic — featuring just a fried fish patty, a slice of American cheese, and a generous amount of tartar sauce — it still packs a lot of flavor.

What do the pros think about this sandwich? We've spoken to four chefs, including Chef Bryce Palmer, executive chef at Sequoia Grove Winery; Mark McShane, chef and food safety expert at Level 3 Food Hygiene Certificate; Paul Osborne, chief operations officer and head chef at Santa Barbara Fish Market in Goleta, California; and Joe Nierstedt, chef and owner of Katsubo in Charleston, South Carolina, to get their thoughts on this most controversial of fast food orders.