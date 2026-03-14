How McDonald's Ensures Your Filet-O-Fish Has A Perfectly Golden Color

The Filet-O-Fish is a sleeper success story for McDonald's. While it has never quite received the status and attention of products like the Big Mac, Quarter Pounder, and McNuggets, it's a consistently popular product for the fast-food giant with a loyal customer base — especially during Lent.

The famous Filet-o-Fish is not stacked high with toppings or embellished with powerful seasonings. It's an exercise in simplicity: A steamed bun, half a slice of cheese, and a brush of tartar sauce are the only accompaniments to the perfectly tender breaded filet of Alaskan pollock. Thanks to this, the filet's flavors and textures can truly be the star, which was especially relevant considering the original Fillet-o-Fish was made with a tender, pricier catch. One signature feature of the sandwich is its crispy, golden exterior. But how does a massive chain like McDonald's consistently achieve the perfect color for its fried fish filets?

The answer is simple and, perhaps surprisingly, all natural: A mix of turmeric and paprika. These powdered spices double as powerful dyes, and their addition to the Filet-o-Fish breading mix ensures that mouthwatering golden-brown hue.