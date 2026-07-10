Bobby Flay Recommends These Beginner-Friendly Fish For The Grill

There are so many different ways to cook fish. It can be deep-fried to create a crispy tempura or classic fish and chips; you can bake it as part of an easy one-pan meal, and a simple sear in butter works wonders. The one method that can get a little tricky is grilling. Because of its delicate texture, fish tends to stick to the grates of a barbecue. But, according to Bobby Flay, there's a way to avoid this.

One of the celebrity chef's biggest tips for beginners is to use stronger cuts of fish on the grill. "If you want to grill a piece of fish and you're not very experienced ... pick, like, some fish that's like a steak fish — tuna, swordfish — so it won't break on the grill. It will stay nice and firm," said Flay in a clip of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" shared on TikTok. Also known as fish steaks, steak fish refers to a specific cut that differs from a fillet.

Fish steaks are cut perpendicular to the spine, rather than parallel, resulting in a thicker, denser piece that contains both the fillet and loin. A lot of fish that weigh over 10 pounds are cut this way, like tuna, swordfish, mahi mahi, cod, and sometimes salmon. These are some of the best types of fish for grilling, as they are much less likely to fall apart during cooking.