Bobby Flay Recommends These Beginner-Friendly Fish For The Grill
There are so many different ways to cook fish. It can be deep-fried to create a crispy tempura or classic fish and chips; you can bake it as part of an easy one-pan meal, and a simple sear in butter works wonders. The one method that can get a little tricky is grilling. Because of its delicate texture, fish tends to stick to the grates of a barbecue. But, according to Bobby Flay, there's a way to avoid this.
One of the celebrity chef's biggest tips for beginners is to use stronger cuts of fish on the grill. "If you want to grill a piece of fish and you're not very experienced ... pick, like, some fish that's like a steak fish — tuna, swordfish — so it won't break on the grill. It will stay nice and firm," said Flay in a clip of "The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon" shared on TikTok. Also known as fish steaks, steak fish refers to a specific cut that differs from a fillet.
Fish steaks are cut perpendicular to the spine, rather than parallel, resulting in a thicker, denser piece that contains both the fillet and loin. A lot of fish that weigh over 10 pounds are cut this way, like tuna, swordfish, mahi mahi, cod, and sometimes salmon. These are some of the best types of fish for grilling, as they are much less likely to fall apart during cooking.
Grilling fish steaks
If you're buying fish steaks for the grill, try to find ones that are more than 1-inch thick. You can use a dry rub, but marinades add an excellent flavor. Just make sure you try to remove as much of the marinade as possible before grilling to avoid flare-ups. Bobby Flay keeps grilled fish fresh and flavorful by using a light coating of oil. It will help avoid the fish sticking to the grill, as will oiling the grates.
You should try to make sure the grill is clean too and that it's at the highest temperature. Fish steaks cook quickly, and they will dry out if you overcook them. If you're cooking tuna on the grill, it only needs three to four minutes per side. Swordfish, one of the best fish for grilling, takes about four to five minutes per side. Like any white fish, make sure it reaches a temperature of 140 to 145 degrees Fahrenheit before serving.
If you don't have a meat thermometer, check the middle of the steak to see if it flakes with a fork. You can make tropical mahi mahi tacos, or Stephanie Rapone's vinaigrette-topped grilled swordfish recipe makes the perfect weeknight meal. With Bobby Flay's advice and a few other tips for cooking fish on the grill, you'll never fear the endeavor again.