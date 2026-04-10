How Bobby Flay Keeps Grilled Fish Fresh And Flavorful

Countless grill enthusiasts create signature techniques, recipes, and secret ingredients — but not all of them are Bobby Flay, the flamboyant celebrity chef, Food Network star, and cookbook author known for his hot-grill flair and expertise. It's safe to say he knows a thing or two about grilling fish, and fortunately, he's happy to share the intel. Flay's core principles at work are very simple, and they begin well before fish hits flame.

In an episode of "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction", in which he makes Veracruz-style grilled halibut tacos, the chef starts with a shiny clean grill that's free of debris. This ensures the fish isn't subject to contamination from previous cooking sessions, and helps prevent cling-on charred bits from tearing the fish when flipping. The next important thing is coating the fish with oil on both sides before cooking. The oil isn't just for flavor; It keeps delicate fish from sticking to hot grill grates; protects the finished texture; and helps prevent overcooking while wrangling fish steaks or filets off a sizzling-hot grill.

Fish need a high heat for direct grilling, allowing immediate contact for a lovely sear — without drying out the interior. Since the grill is spitfire-hot, and the fish is coated in oil and seasonings, it's best to choose oils with a high smoke point, such as olive, avocado, or safflower oil. That high heat comes into play in another way as well, which Flay calls very important.