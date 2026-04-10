How Bobby Flay Keeps Grilled Fish Fresh And Flavorful
Countless grill enthusiasts create signature techniques, recipes, and secret ingredients — but not all of them are Bobby Flay, the flamboyant celebrity chef, Food Network star, and cookbook author known for his hot-grill flair and expertise. It's safe to say he knows a thing or two about grilling fish, and fortunately, he's happy to share the intel. Flay's core principles at work are very simple, and they begin well before fish hits flame.
In an episode of "Bobby Flay's Barbecue Addiction", in which he makes Veracruz-style grilled halibut tacos, the chef starts with a shiny clean grill that's free of debris. This ensures the fish isn't subject to contamination from previous cooking sessions, and helps prevent cling-on charred bits from tearing the fish when flipping. The next important thing is coating the fish with oil on both sides before cooking. The oil isn't just for flavor; It keeps delicate fish from sticking to hot grill grates; protects the finished texture; and helps prevent overcooking while wrangling fish steaks or filets off a sizzling-hot grill.
Fish need a high heat for direct grilling, allowing immediate contact for a lovely sear — without drying out the interior. Since the grill is spitfire-hot, and the fish is coated in oil and seasonings, it's best to choose oils with a high smoke point, such as olive, avocado, or safflower oil. That high heat comes into play in another way as well, which Flay calls very important.
Grill heat does the fishy heavy lifting
In the Food Network video for Flay's grilled halibut tacos, he stops briefly to reveal what he calls "very important when grilling fish." It's crucial to let the oiled fish sit on the hot grill and do its own thing, without meddling until it's time to flip. "The longer this halibut sits on that hot grill," he says, "the easier it will come away from the grate itself."
In other words, once the fish is on the grill, the biggest mistake is trying to move it too soon. Fish needs time to develop browning and structure before it can release properly — so if it's still clinging to the grate, it hasn't yet cooked long enough on that first side. Instead of forcing it up with a spatula, inevitably tearing the flesh, Flay lets the heat do the work.
In Flay's fish tacos recipe, the cooking time for the halibut is about five minutes per side, sizzling until golden brown, lightly charred on both sides, and just-cooked all the way through. It's less about strict timing than allowing the fish to accumulate that crucial char, indicating that it's ready to release. Flay then lets it rest for about five minutes on a cutting board before using two forks to gently break the halibut into bite-size pieces for the tacos. For a deeper dive into successful grilling by professionals, check out our 25 tips from celebrity chefs for all your grilling needs.