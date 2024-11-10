How Long Should You Cook Tuna On The Grill And How Can You Tell When It's Done?

The grill isn't just for steak and burgers — it can also instill a smoky sear for fish filets. Tuna steaks are a great option for grilling, with similar firmness and density to a cut of red steak. That said, tuna takes much less time to cook than your average grilled steak or chicken. So we consulted an expert about how long you should cook tuna on the grill and signs of doneness. Sheila Lucero, the culinary director at Big Red F Restaurant Group and the executive chef at Jax Fish House & Oyster Bar and Centro Mexican Kitchen, told Tasting Table that grilling tuna steaks is a fairly foolproof process thanks to tuna's coloring.

"Tuna is great because it changes color as it cooks. It is easy to visually see its doneness," Lucero said. "I love tuna rare especially if you are working with high quality tuna. You do not need to cook high quality tuna to 145 degrees [Fahrenheit]."

High-quality, fresh tuna steaks have a deep red, glossy hue, and sashimi grade tuna steaks (like this offering from OceanZen on Amazon) require little to no cooking at all. A thick tuna steak cooked to rare or even medium rare will turn a pale pink with a bit of browning on the top and bottom surfaces as they come into contact with the searing hot grill grates. A rare tuna steak will still display a dark red center between the two brownish-pink surfaces. If you use this dry rub grilled tuna recipe, expect a dark brown exterior.

