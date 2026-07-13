8 Of The Hardest Restaurant Reservations To Get In Seattle

The United States boasts numerous destinations with a vibrant dining scene, from New York City to Chicago, Los Angeles, and Dallas. Several of the top-tier restaurants these lively cities are home to remain fully booked for weeks and even months. This incredibly high demand is driven by many factors, starting with the irresistible lure of exceptional, meticulously prepared dishes and cocktails. Other obstacles to your way in may include limited seating capacity, restricted operating hours, and reservation platforms that are a challenge to operate. We've already rounded up some of the most difficult reservations to secure in Chicago and their equally elusive tables in San Francisco. Now, we bring you the hardest places to book in Seattle, an eclectic hub renowned worldwide for its artisanal coffee shops, fresh seafood, and elevated Asian-Pacific fusion cuisine.

The following establishments are some of the most coveted venues in Emerald City, but they're well worth the effort and wait time. They cater to different preferences and budgets, spanning omakase experiences, comforting Italian classics, and tantalizing Pacific Northwest creations. We've also included suggestions to increase your odds of scoring a table. Just make sure to consult our handy guide on how to spot a reservation-worthy restaurant before booking.