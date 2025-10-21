10 Toughest Restaurant Reservations To Get In San Francisco

Tourists typically visit San Francisco for iconic landmarks like the Golden Gate Bridge, Fisherman's Wharf, and Alcatraz Island, not to mention its lively arts and culture venues. Sightseeing, gallery and theater showings, and exciting events aside, the City by the Bay is also home to a widely diverse dining scene, spanning both Michelin-starred establishments and accessible holes-in-the-wall, and covering typical Californian specialties as well as an extensive range of international cuisines. Still, even with all these different restaurant choices, many in-demand tables have proven to be notoriously difficult to book, whether in person, over the phone, or via platforms like OpenTable, Resy, Tock, or Yelp. That is especially true during weekends and holidays and for primetime slots (i.e., between 7 p.m. and 9 p.m.).

Since we've already given you an overview of some of the hardest restaurants to get into in Boston and the most elusive tables in New York City, here's a similar compilation pertaining to San Fran that covers various cuisines, concepts, and budgets. Being prepared is key. General tips for successfully grabbing a reservation include periodically checking booking platforms or joining the notification list for those last-minute cancellations; aiming for less popular slots, like opening time or 10 p.m.; or simply walking in and sitting at the bar. Alternatively, when all hope is lost, you could just try a sister restaurant, which would likely not disappoint you, or opt for takeout if the option is offered.