12 Best Steak Knife Sets Under $50
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
If you have a plate of great food, you want to enjoy the tasting experience to its fullest potential. There are a few factors that go into that, with cutlery being one of the most underrated. Trying to cut a steak with a dull or uncomfortable knife can be annoyingly frustrating. Being able to make clean, effortless cuts can make enjoying your steak that little bit more special. Of course, steak knives are one of the most versatile types of knives and can be used for many other types of food that benefit from a clean and easy cut. This is why it's important to have a good set.
Thankfully, that doesn't mean draining your bank account. There are many great steak knife sets for under $50, and we've highlighted 12 of them here. We've primarily chosen these sets based on excellent reviews from a large number of users. However, we've also made sure to cover different styles and price ranges to ensure you can find the set that meets your needs.
Amorston 8-Piece Steak Knives Set
For those looking for a high-quality, affordable steak knife set, it's hard to look past this set of eight from Amorston, priced at $24.98. You'll receive high-quality blades that will stand the test of time. Those blades are made from high-carbon stainless steel with an aggressive serrated edge that will allow them to easily slice through the toughest steaks and other meats without excessive sawing. You may also appreciate the sleek and modern appearance here with the black blade and polypropylene handle. That handle provides a secure and comfortable grip, adding to their usability.
The feedback from users is overwhelmingly positive, which shows these features stand up to real-world testing. The sharpness of the knives comes with a lot of praise, stating how very little effort is needed for it to glide through any type of steak you're cooking. The comfort of the knife extends to its ideal weight with a solid construction, which customers think makes the knives feel more expensive than they are. The ease of use here even extends to them being dishwasher-safe without fading or rusting. When you combine all these factors with the unique look of these knives, it's no surprise this set is so popular.
Cuisinart 6-Piece Knife Set
It makes sense to buy products from a trusted kitchen brand, such as Cuisinart. Here you'll get a set of six steak knives for $19.95, made with high-carbon steel, which makes a great foundation for a knife. It has strength and hardness, meaning excellent durability and a blade that is less likely to dull. This strength is aided by a full-tang blade secured to the comfortable handle with three rivets.
The wide safety bolster and balance give you plenty of stability and control, allowing you to use the knife as safely as possible. Customers frequently praise the handling of the knife, finding that middle point of not being too heavy while still having a solid weight. The cutting quality is excellent for any type of meat, like beef cheesesteak, that benefits from a clean cut. The care instructions do mention how they need to be hand-washed, which may be a downside to some, but others have mentioned how they've used the dishwasher without any issues. Overall, it's clear Cuisinart has delivered durable steak knives with outstanding performance.
Amazon Basics 8-Piece Steak Knife Set
Available as a set of eight for $24.98, these knives may come under the Amazon Basics brand but are far from being budget quality. The full-tang blade is a common steak knife feature, which simply means the metal extends in one continuous piece from the tip to the handle. This improves durability as it means there isn't a weak spot vulnerable to snapping. Another useful feature here is the full bolster, a thicker section between the blade and the handle, which reduces the chance of your fingers slipping down the knife.
Other useful features here include the micro-serrated blades, riveted handle, and comfortable grip. Importantly, customers find that it results in a well-made knife that isn't going to let you down when you're trying to cut tough food. That's helped by the knife staying effective after many years of use, with one reviewer even mentioning how their set has remained sharp despite purchasing it back in 2017. It's this dependable quality that shows you don't need to spend a lot of money on a high-quality set of knives. They have a fairly basic look but perform remarkably well, thanks to the great combination of durable construction and excellent cutting ability.
HENCKELS Silvercap 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
For those looking for more of a premium option while still staying within budget, these HENCKELS Silvercap knives perform remarkably well. The set of four is available here for $29.95, but you can also get a set of eight for around $48.70. Customers love them, praising the sharp, serrated edges. That blade seemingly holds its edge forever, meaning you rarely need to worry about sharpening it. Another popular feature is how the knives feel substantial without being too heavy, which is a delicate balance that not all steak knives achieve. Several reviewers feel that these are the best steak knives they have ever owned.
The knives themselves are made from high-quality steel from a single piece of metal. The handles are comfortable, fully molded, and shaped with a slight curve. It makes it not only easy to apply pressure to your cut but also gives the knives a sleek, modern design. The stainless-steel end caps with the stamped logo are also a stylish touch. If you're looking for steak knives that are far above average quality but are still comfortably under that $50 mark, it's hard to go wrong here.
Bellemain 6-Piece Premium Steak Knives Set
Bellemain delivers beautiful steak knives. The handle not only has a stylish design but is also shaped to provide a solid, comfortable grip. Each knife features an ice-tempered stainless-steel blade that is designed to retain its sharp edge over time, while the full-tang construction provides excellent strength, balance, and durability. That edge is crafted with precision-serrated, hollow-ground blades that can glide through steak, chop, or the likes of acidic food that benefits from a clean and easy cut. In practice, this means very little tearing for a beautifully clean cut. There is also the added bonus of these knives being dishwasher safe, allowing for easy cleanup.
Users love both the usability of these knives and their attractiveness. Those aesthetics take nothing away from the performance, as customers mention the construction is solid, and the blade stays sharp. If you want to wow your guests, these steak knives can do that. The number of positive reviews for these knives is vast, more than justifying their slightly higher price point: $31.49 for a set of six. Reviews share that the knives also feel good in the hand, which is a hard feature to quantify unless you have experience with using one. The overwhelming consensus seems to be that these knives are as brilliant as they are beautiful.
BRODARK 6-Piece Steak Knives Set
BRODARK offers a different approach when it comes to style, with a beautiful wooden handle. Made from pakkawood, the knife features a more interesting design while remaining comfortable and easy to grip. One of the biggest selling points here is the high number of serrations on the blade. There are 50 separate teeth that help to ensure an easy cut every time. Hand-washing is required, but other than that, these knives are easy to use.
Most of the reviews point to how easy it is to cut with the knife, although it has been mentioned that the serration causes a rough cut rather than a clean edge. Not only does the appearance of the knives come in for praise, but also the packaging they come in. These factors make the set worth considering if you're buying it as a gift. The solid weight and balanced feel also receive regular compliments. At $22.79 for a set of six, the knives are a great value. The wooden handle gives it a unique look, but this is another dependable set of steak knives.
CoquusAid 6-Piece Steak Knives Set
This set of knives comes in at the top end of our price limit here, with six pieces costing $45.99. But what are you getting for that extra cost? As you can see, their design is far different from most things on the market. Firstly, the handle is nicely shaped with curves that fit your hand. There is also a curve and a point at the top of the knife, allowing you to apply more pressure if needed. The final design point is the most obvious, with the stylish pattern across the blade.
Yet, it's a lot more than just aesthetics here. Each blade is made from high-carbon and corrosion-resistant steel. Crucially, these full-tang blades are praised by customers for their sharpness and durability. Many comment on the attractiveness while also mentioning how they perform effortlessly with all cutting tasks, allowing you to easily follow the rules of steak-cutting etiquette. Due to this, many see the price as more than reasonable for the quality, justifying the little extra you may need to spend. They are dishwasher-safe and simple to maintain, which only adds to the usability. These CoquusAid Steak Knives would also make an excellent gift because of the nice box they come in.
KitchenAid Gourmet 4-Piece Forged Triple Rivet Steak Knife Set
KitchenAid is a well-known brand, and this affordable set of four steak knives is priced at $19.99. Even at the reasonable price, you still get those markers of quality construction: They are made from Japanese stainless steel, have a full-tang blade, and have a handle secured with triple rivets. Those features allow you to enjoy precise cutting performance that will slice through even the toughest meats. There is also a touch of style here with the unique rivet placement and steel end cap.
One reviewer even joked about how they needed a bandage multiple times as they forgot steak knives were meant to be this sharp. It's clear they remain sharp as well, even after long-term use, reducing your need to sharpen them. The only real common negative is rust. They are marked as dishwasher safe, but it seems some users would disagree. The best approach may be to wash these by hand and dry them quickly if you do buy a set. Other than that issue, the 5-star rating remains high on average. The quality as well as the comfort are seen as a big plus point from reviewers, confirming this as another set that is excellent value for money.
isheTao 6-Piece Store Steak Knife Set
You don't need to worry about whether or not isheTao knives are full-tang. As you can see, they are made out of one continuous piece of metal. That metal in question is tarnish- and rust-resistant stainless steel, ensuring the knives look their best after plenty of use. This is backed by experience, as users have stated how the knives have coped well with being cleaned in the dishwasher. Available as a set of six for $23.85, it allows you to buy a steak knife that is a little different from the rest without breaking the bank.
Of course, the appeal of the handle here comes down to personal preference, as you may prefer another type of grip. That being said, the contoured nature of the handle and the bolster ensures you can use these with confidence without any slipping. The sharpness is excellent, they feel sturdy in the hand, and retain their luster, according to reviewers. It's always a good sign when paying customers consider a product to be a great gift for others. There's a fair number of people with these knives who have done exactly that.
Farberware 4-Piece Steak Knife Set
We've looked at a few affordable sets already, but this Farberware four-piece option is a true budget set that still gives you good quality. Here you can pick up a set of four for just $9.42. The high-carbon stainless steel blade helps keep the edge sharp, and although the knives aren't serrated, they still give you a reliable cutting edge that easily slices through most meat. The handle has a fairly simple plastic construction but is still triple-riveted, providing a comfortable and secure grip.
The biggest gripe with these knives appears to be the rust resistance, so it's best to ensure they don't stay wet for long when cleaning. Aside from that, the reviews are overwhelmingly positive. They are seen as excellent everyday knives that can hold up well to constant use. As you may guess, the excellent value for money gets brought up a lot by reviewers, with the knives performing well despite the lower price. They may not be the fanciest knives here, but they execute their core function very well and are the ideal choice for anyone on a budget.
Victorinox 6-Piece Swiss Classic Steak Knife
Victorinox is famous for its utility army knives, but you might want to consider its kitchen selection. This is another brand you may recognize with a reputation for quality that is well justified by this set. The blade looks a little different as it doesn't have aggressive serrated teeth, nor is it a straight blade. Instead, it's more of the wavy edge, but the results are fantastic. The sharpness here is excellent, with many comments on how it's able to cut through steak like butter. That's despite it feeling quite light in the hand.
That sharpness is ideal for anyone who struggles with basic steak knives and needs a set that is truly effortless. The rest of the craftsmanship here is top quality, with the durability also coming in for plenty of praise. Importantly, the knives are also comfortable to use despite some wishing the handles were a little more appealing than the basic plastic. It's clear it's only a slight aesthetic issue as the performance is otherwise flawless. Available for $38.51 for a set of six, these steak knives will last for a long time.
Home Hero 8-Piece High-Carbon Stainless Steel Steak Knife Set
This Home Hero knife set features a unique all-black look that will appeal to those looking for something a little different. They also have an incredible volume of positive reviews, no doubt helped by the affordable price. Coming in at $18.99 for a set of eight, the blade is made from high-carbon stainless steel.
The serrated blades cut easily through meat, the blade is resistant to rust, the handle is comfortable to grip, and the metal is non-stick coated for easy cleaning. The biggest negative cited here is how they need to be hand-washed but aside from that, there are very few gripes about the performance. People praise the durability and consistently mention their sharpness, which is very impressive for a budget set. This is paired with an attractive design that reviewers enjoy, making them look like a premium product. If you want a steak knife for everyday use, you won't go wrong with this set from Home Hero.
Methodology
There were a few key reasons these sets were chosen for this list. Starting with price, it was important that these sets were available at or below $50, at their full, non-discounted price. Once that was established, steak knives were chosen if they had a large volume of positive reviews. We sought out options with at least 50 reviews, but many have thousands.
You can have confidence that all the sets here have been backed by real-world user experience. Along with this, we wanted the list to offer some variety in cost, as well as in different features such as blade type, handle material, and construction. The result is a list of 12 steak knife sets that are all affordable and highly rated, but all a little different.