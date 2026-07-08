This 2-Ingredient Sparkling Watermelon Drink Is Summer In A Glass

It doesn't take much to perfect a sunny summer afternoon. A warm breeze, a little shade, an ice-cold drink, and you've got it made. Sure, a tall glass of iced tea is a great thirst-quencher, but for a beverage that screams summer, all it takes is two simple ingredients: Sparkling water and watermelon juice.

Creating this refresher is even easier than making lemonade. Simply add ice to a glass, fill it halfway with watermelon juice, top it with sparkling water, and enjoy. If you picked up a whole watermelon at the store and now find yourself with more juicy slices than you could possibly eat, this drink is a fantastic way to use up the fruit. To make homemade watermelon juice, put cubed watermelon in a blender and blitz it until smooth. Pour the fresh juice through a strainer to remove any pulp and bits of seeds before adding it to your glass.

You can also opt for store-bought watermelon juice, which is thankfully becoming easier to find. Look for juice that has been freshly squeezed in-store, a bottle of cold-pressed juice, or a canned watermelon juice like Mela.