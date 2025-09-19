You Only Need 2 Ingredients To Make Refreshing Watermelon Juice At Home
Watermelon is approximately 92% water — as aptly implied by the name. Coupled with a vibrant sweetness, it's no surprise why watermelon juice is such a popular go-to summer drink. What's even better is that it doesn't need much help to rise to its full potential. In order to make the perfect watermelon juice, you just need a blender and a bit of honey (or agave). A little bit of chopping and a few whirling minutes later, and you will be sipping on pure hydration heaven.
There's little room for disappointment when you blend watermelon with a sweetener, with the fruit's refreshing base adorning the remaining ingredient's saccharine depth. Honey is subtly floral and earthy in its nuances, whereas agave unfolds with molasses-driven notes and a smoky aftertaste. No matter what you use, they both enhance the watermelon's natural taste to perfection. It's not heavy or cloying like the juice you often find in store-bought bottles, but rather light and captivating in a way that gently soothes your taste buds. And with just how simple it is, you can whip it up anytime, as long as you've got the two essentials.
The easiest watermelon juice you will ever make
It all starts with picking out the perfect watermelon. Juicy watermelons, in particular, are heavy and emit a bouncy, clear hollow sound when tapped. Choose ones that don't look too pristine, but rather marred with a yellow webbing and waxy skin — indicators of maturity. Sliced into medium-sized cubes, into the blender they go with a drizzle of sweetener. Finally, you can take the optional extra step of straining off the pulp and seeds for a smoother consistency. Or, if you want a frosty thickness, just add about a quarter cup of ice for 1 cup of watermelon cubes and have yourself a chilling slushy.
Rummaging through the fridge and pantry, you might also find other ingredients that could join in on the fun. Sometimes, just lime or lemon juice will do wonders, and you can even elevate it to a watermelon lemonade or a light cocktail with a bit of extra booze like rum, gin, or vodka. Hosting a summer party? Make a watermelon punch bowl with seltzer or carbonated drinks. Spiciness, as strange as it sounds, also has a place in this refreshing drink. Tajín, cayenne pepper, and chili flakes can all bring a subtle heat that delightfully contrasts with the coolness underneath. And when the day is done and you still have some leftover juice, give it new life by freezing it into gorgeous popsicles and taste that very same sweetness melting on the tip of your tongue.