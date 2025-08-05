A Refreshing Watermelon Batido Is So Easy To Make You'll Sip It All Day Long

Every culture has its go-to drink for scorching hot days. In the southern U.S., we've got homemade sweet iced tea. In China, people reach for a glass of sour plum juice. But across South America, nothing beats a watermelon batido. Despite being one of the most iconic frozen drinks in Latin America, this beverage is made with just chopped watermelon and water.

The name comes from "batir," meaning "to shake" in Spanish, and you can think of it as a kind of fruity smoothie or milkshake: chopped watermelon, water, and maybe even a spoonful of sugar (if you like your drink sweet) are added into a blender, then they're blended together until nice and smooth. That's literally it — this drink has been the companion in countless afternoon siestas across the continent.

But this two-ingredient recipe only scratches the surface of what this drink can be. Try and add a pinch of salt before blending, and you'll find a whole new layer of flavor. It might sound like an odd tip at first, but salt can actually enhance the natural sweetness of watermelon and tamp down its slight bitterness (as well as giving you extra electrolytes). If you're serving watermelon batidos to a party, that's also an awesome garnishing idea: rim your glass with salt à la margarita, and not only is the drink tasty and refreshing, it's also photoshoot material!