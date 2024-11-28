The 8 Most Iconic Frozen Drinks From Latin America

Latin American culture is vibrant and full of life, so of course the drinks that originated there are no different. As Carlos Camerena of La Altena Distillery says in "Spirits of Latin America," "Latin spirits are the base for our celebration," and Latin America sure knows how to celebrate. On heat-stricken days, there's nothing more satisfying than an icy, frozen drink with drops of condensation running down the sides of the cup, cooling your fingertips, and Ibero-America delivers some of our favorite frosty cocktails.

There are endless recipes for frozen cocktails, as mixologists will always be patiently waiting to craft the next big thing; but we have to acknowledge where so many inspired flavor profiles came from and honor the rich culture. The basics behind your average bar are very diverse, but some of the most mainstream cocktails have Latin American roots. If not the particular alcohol, then the preparation. After WWII, go-to vacation spots expanded into the Caribbean islands and tourists brought their favorite refreshing cocktail recipes back with them, sharing the flavors of Latin America with anyone who would listen. Practically all of the spicy-sweet, funky flavors and creamy frozen textures making up the world's most popular cocktails can be linked back to this special part of the world.

