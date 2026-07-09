13 Foods The East Coast Simply Does Best

After eating around many corners of the country, I can safely say that every region has its culinary gems. The West Coast? It's where to go if you're looking for super-fresh, veggie-focused foods and a variety of seafood favorites. The Midwest? Ideal for casseroles and other hearty comfort foods. And the South's food scene is legendary, from seafood boils to hush puppies. But it's just the truth that there are some foods that the East Coast absolutely does better than any other region. This may be due to the culture, the region's natural bounty, or a combination of both.

I'm taking a closer look at these foods and digging into why the East Coast does them better. You'll see plenty of seafood dishes here, as this region of the country is known for its incredible fresh seafood, from lobster to clams. There are also some incredible sandwiches here, from breakfast favorites to greasy, meaty numbers that taste particularly good during the cold northern East Coast winters. And, of course, I'm highlighting some desserts as well, considering that this part of the country has some of the best sweet treats around. Whether you're a born-and-raised East Coaster or you call a different part of the country home, these are the foods you have to eat when you find yourself on the East Coast.