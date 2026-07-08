The Hands-Down Best Kahlúa Variety Delivers A Perfect Flavor Combo

Coffee-flavored cocktails have long been a favorite for many, but they're especially popular now thanks to the ubiquity of the espresso martini. And an absolute staple for that drink, as well as others in the coffee vein is, of course, Kahlúa. It's classic, it's widely available, it's affordable, and it's delicious. There are so many different drinks to mix Kahlúa into, from black Russians to spiked horchata. But that's not where the variety for this rum-based coffee liqueur ends. Kahlúa has branched out with different flavor expressions, too, which can theoretically take cocktails in all kinds of dreamy directions — as long as these flavor expressions are good. To find out, we tried and ranked every Kahlúa variety. Is the original Kahlúa the only one you'll ever need? Is there some new kid on the Kahlúa block that will transform your cocktail game?

The best variety did in fact beat the original. It's the Chocolate Sips Chocolate and Coffee Liqueur. This Kahlúa takes the prize because of its balance and a flavor that not only makes incredible cocktails, but is also tasty on its own. The cocoa and coffee together create a mocha profile. It's sweet but not too sweet, tempered by a hint of coffee roastiness as well as the rum's brighter notes. Chocolate Sips takes the original Kahlúa flavor to a slightly more complex level, yet it's still versatile with that approachable chocolate quality.