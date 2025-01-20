3 Delicious Liquors To Give Your Cake Pops A Boozy Upgrade

Cakes are a delight, but putting a sphere of cake on a stick and dipping it in chocolate gives you a dessert that's both clever and portable without risking a mess — bonus points if you make your entire cake pop edible by using a pretzel stick! For an adults-only version, choose your favorite booze to infuse into the cake pops. Making a liquor-laden cake pop is fairly simple, and there are certainly plenty of popular liqueurs to choose from that will pair well with different cake pop recipes. Between Baileys Irish cream, Kahlúa coffee liqueur, and your favorite style of bourbon, the possibilities are potent and plentiful.

Using an Irish cream, coffee liqueur, or a basic bourbon are all great choices because they each have such a distinct flavor that lends itself to pairing with a variety of complementary cakes. There are a few different ways to infuse alcohol into cakes, the easiest of which is to bake a little bit of booze into the cake batter. For a lengthier infusion process, soak your cake prior to crumbling and mixing it with frosting to shape into cake pops. You can also infuse some liquor into your frosting mix or even use a food injector such as a Norpro Cupcake Injector if you want to get fancy.