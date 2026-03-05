The Worst Dessert Spirit On The Shelves Is Just A Little Too Sweet

Whether you're an espresso martini fan or you prefer a creamy sip of Baileys, there really is no better way to round out a meal than with a liquid dessert. And with so many brands now experimenting in the sphere, it can be nice to change things up. Curious as to what the best options were, we sampled 19 dessert spirits that aren't Baileys and ranked them from worst to best. It wasn't easy, but we did have to name a winner — and a loser. That unfortunate title went to Kahlúa x Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur, a bottle that was actually pretty enjoyable, but just couldn't stand up to the other drinks on our list.

This promising collaboration was released in the summer of 2025, marking an exciting launch for both brands. Modeled off one of the most popular Dunkin' flavor swirls, the liqueur, which contains Dunkin's caramel swirl flavoring, Kahlúa rum, real cream, and Arabica coffee, is meant to feature balanced notes of toffee, vanilla, and dulce de leche. The aromas and flavors are definitely there — but maybe too much so.

Our tester actually wrote a positive review of the Kahlúa x Dunkin' Caramel Swirl Cream Liqueur when it came out, but when she revisited it alongside other options, it just fell a bit flat. It's fine for a sip or two, but it is quite (dare we say, cloyingly) sweet. Its texture is also a little too sticky to enjoy straight. Overall, it just lacks enough complexity to hold its own in a crowded market.