Other Than Baileys, This Is The All-Time Best Dessert Spirit

There's no denying that Baileys Irish Cream is an iconic dessert spirit. But Baileys is just one of dozens of dessert spirits worth having in your liquor cabinet. We sampled and ranked 19 dessert spirits that aren't Baileys to help you find unique flavors for after-dinner drinks. We were looking for a dessert spirit that offers a complex, well-balanced flavor profile without being cloyingly sweet.

According to our ranking, Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur came out on top. Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur is made with locally sourced Vermont maple syrup and has won a panoply of medals in national spirits competitions for Vermont Distillery. It has a maple-forward flavor without being overly sweet, balanced by the buttery, smooth cream. With a respectable 17% ABV, Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur has the complex alcoholic undertones without leaving an alcoholic burn. It's certainly one of the most sippable drinks we sampled, whether neat or over ice. Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur's subtly sweet and creamy taste is comparable to Baileys, so it can be used in the many drinks that mix well with Baileys. If you're a fan of the unique and intricate flavor of maple syrup, this maple cream liqueur is as close as you will get to drinking pure maple syrup right out of the bottle. Except, instead of a sugar high, you'll get a warm and fuzzy feeling at the pit of your stomach.