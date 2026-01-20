Other Than Baileys, This Is The All-Time Best Dessert Spirit
There's no denying that Baileys Irish Cream is an iconic dessert spirit. But Baileys is just one of dozens of dessert spirits worth having in your liquor cabinet. We sampled and ranked 19 dessert spirits that aren't Baileys to help you find unique flavors for after-dinner drinks. We were looking for a dessert spirit that offers a complex, well-balanced flavor profile without being cloyingly sweet.
According to our ranking, Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur came out on top. Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur is made with locally sourced Vermont maple syrup and has won a panoply of medals in national spirits competitions for Vermont Distillery. It has a maple-forward flavor without being overly sweet, balanced by the buttery, smooth cream. With a respectable 17% ABV, Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur has the complex alcoholic undertones without leaving an alcoholic burn. It's certainly one of the most sippable drinks we sampled, whether neat or over ice. Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur's subtly sweet and creamy taste is comparable to Baileys, so it can be used in the many drinks that mix well with Baileys. If you're a fan of the unique and intricate flavor of maple syrup, this maple cream liqueur is as close as you will get to drinking pure maple syrup right out of the bottle. Except, instead of a sugar high, you'll get a warm and fuzzy feeling at the pit of your stomach.
More reviews for Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur and ways to use it
Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur is a hit for locals and visitors alike. One review said, "I buy it every time I'm in Vermont." Of course, you don't have to visit Vermont to pick up a bottle as it's sold at national liquor stores like Total Wine. A Total Wine review described Metcalfe's Vermont maple cream liqueur as "similar to Bailey's Irish Cream, but with a maple taste ... Great to have on hand for an after dinner or late evening drink for those who are not whiskey drinkers." A Reddit thread praising Metcalfe's Mable Bourbon liqueur became a platform for the maple creme liqueur lovers who said it's Metcalfe's best product. One Redditor recommends "pour[ing] some in your coffee on Sunday morning and man you are off to a good start."
Metcalfe's distillery also provides its own recommendations for incorporating its maple cream liqueur into cocktails. For example, Metcalfe's Maple Bourbon Milk Punch uses Vermont maple cream liqueur and Vermont maple bourbon blended with a splash of dark rum, milk, vanilla, and grated nutmeg. Metcalfe's maple cream liqueur can be used in plenty of dessert recipes, from crepes to milkshakes. Pour it over a scoop of vanilla ice cream and espresso for a boozy affogato. Add a splash or flavor homemade whipped cream for dolloping over pumpkin pie. Make it the decadently rich foundation for your next caramel sauce to drizzle over these white chocolate blondies.