6 Protein Ice Cream Brands, Ranked

If there's one buzzword you've been hearing more and more in the foodie sphere, it's probably (definitely) "protein." It's long been a necessity in every diet, but nowadays, both fitness aficionados and your average Joe are all about maximizing their protein intake. Obviously, the fodder for food media here is endless, everything from Burger King's most protein-packed breakfast item to protein-packed Trader Joe's meal hacks. Perhaps the only avenue we've left unexplored is ice cream.

I wasn't at all surprised when I heard that protein ice cream is becoming more and more prolific in the freezer aisle — it only makes sense for the dairy-based treat. The real question is: are protein ice creams actually good? I offered myself up as a willing test subject for today's tasting and dutifully made my way through six brands (tasting three flavors of each — the burdens of the modern food writer) to determine which is worth your hard-earned dollar. As always, this taste test was bound to be subjective. I made my final ranking based on how well each offering mimicked ice cream in tandem with its protein content, as well as its overall flavor and texture profile.