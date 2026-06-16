6 Butter Pecan Ice Cream Brands, Ranked Worst To Best

It's always a good thing to have healthier options for snacking available. But sometimes, in the quest to make a healthier food product, snack brands come out with stuff that just can't compare to the real thing. That's especially true when it comes to ice cream — it's hard to take a sugary, fatty treat and turn it into a treat that's keto and low-carb, but that's exactly what Rebel Ice Cream is trying to pull off. Unfortunately, though, it's just not working for me when it comes to the brand's butter pecan ice cream.

Could it be worse? Sure. But compared to all of the other brands on this list, it totally misses the mark. First of all, it has quite an icy texture, so there's none of the creaminess you'd expect from a standard ice cream brand. Additionally, you're not really getting any big chunks of pecans in the mix. They're chopped so finely that you don't get any crunch at all, and it almost feels like they're an afterthought. And although this ice cream is relatively low in sugar, that's because it's sweetened with erythritol. I think that this sweetener has a very distinctive flavor, and I certainly tasted it in this frozen treat.

If you're specifically looking for a lower-carb option, this may be your best bet for a butter pecan ice cream. However, it's far from the tastiest choice when you're just looking for the best example of butter pecan.