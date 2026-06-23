The Most Protein-Packed Burger King Breakfast Menu Item You Can Grab
According to the USDA, consuming the appropriate amount of protein is an essential part of one's everyday diet. Protein helps with tissue growth, aids in digestion, helps your body grow collagen and keratin, and provides essential amino acids that the body can't make on its own. Several types of food are protein rich, including meats, fish, dairy, and plant-based sources like soy and pulses, many of which are easily accessible, such as on the breakfast menu at your local Burger King. When it comes to the most protein-packed Burger King breakfast item, opt for the Egg-Normous Burrito.
Coming in at 35 grams of protein, the Egg-Normous Burrito is fully loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, a sausage patty, eggs, hash browns, and a spicy sauce rolled up in a flour tortilla. We placed it about midway through our list of every Burger King breakfast item ranked, so while it may have the most protein on the breakfast menu, it's not necessarily the best-tasting. It costs about $6, depending on your area, and this breakfast burrito also contains a fairly hefty 800 calories and 67 grams of carbs. But if you're solely looking for a quick fix to up your daily recommended protein intake, Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito is certainly one way to go.
Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito pleases the crowds
The good folks of social media are fairly happy with Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito. "Burger King's breakfast is really underrated," said one commenter on TikTok, even if we ranked BK as mid-tier on our list of 14 fast food chain breakfast menus. Someone else on the same thread gushed about just how much food comes in the Egg-Normous Burrito, saying, "I've never gotten one smaller than my forearm." So it should definitely keep you full until lunch. In a different TikTok, a customer loaded the Egg-Normous burrito with the packet of spicy sauce and said, "It's amazing...it's stuffed... good job, Burger King." And another TikTok reviewer praised Burger King for the burrito's affordability and said, "the deeper you get into it, the better it gets."
In a close second place for the most protein-packed BK breakfast item is the Fully Loaded Biscuit with 31 grams of protein. This menu item is full of bacon, a sausage patty, eggs, ham, and American cheese on a buttery biscuit. It does lack hash browns but has fewer calories than the Egg-Normous Burrito, with 660. In third place is BK's Fully Loaded Croissan'wich, with 30 grams of protein and filled with bacon, a sausage patty, eggs, ham, and American cheese on a croissant. Burger King's worst breakfast item, the Bacon, Egg, & Cheese Biscuit, only comes with a measly 16 grams of protein, further proving that it doesn't have what it takes to stand up against the protein-loaded Egg-Normous Burrito.