The Most Protein-Packed Burger King Breakfast Menu Item You Can Grab

According to the USDA, consuming the appropriate amount of protein is an essential part of one's everyday diet. Protein helps with tissue growth, aids in digestion, helps your body grow collagen and keratin, and provides essential amino acids that the body can't make on its own. Several types of food are protein rich, including meats, fish, dairy, and plant-based sources like soy and pulses, many of which are easily accessible, such as on the breakfast menu at your local Burger King. When it comes to the most protein-packed Burger King breakfast item, opt for the Egg-Normous Burrito.

Coming in at 35 grams of protein, the Egg-Normous Burrito is fully loaded with shredded cheddar cheese, bacon, a sausage patty, eggs, hash browns, and a spicy sauce rolled up in a flour tortilla. We placed it about midway through our list of every Burger King breakfast item ranked, so while it may have the most protein on the breakfast menu, it's not necessarily the best-tasting. It costs about $6, depending on your area, and this breakfast burrito also contains a fairly hefty 800 calories and 67 grams of carbs. But if you're solely looking for a quick fix to up your daily recommended protein intake, Burger King's Egg-Normous Burrito is certainly one way to go.