We Ranked This Burger King Breakfast Item As The Chain's Worst — It's Really That Bad
Fast food breakfast sandwiches don't usually give off upscale vibes, and they don't have to — a cheap, filling, slightly greasy package of eggs, carbs, and meat hits the spot in its own way. However, we still have standards for what makes a satisfying sandwich, and some items on the market aren't even worth a fistful of dollars. One example is Burger King's Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which we placed at the bottom of our ranked list of Burger King breakfast items.
Eggs, cheese, and bacon in a buttery biscuit sounds like a recipe for deliciousness, so it's shocking that Burger King messed up this combo so badly. Our taste tester found the biscuit dry, heavy, and hard instead of light and fluffy. When the foundation of a sandwich is disappointing, not even delicious fillings can save it, but BK also failed in that department. The King skimped on the bacon, though more of it wouldn't necessarily fix things. The salty strips lacked meaty flavor and were unevenly cooked, making them floppy and gelatinous with a few crunchy parts.
This sandwich's folded egg and slice of American cheese were okay, though the cheese dominated the flavor profile due to the other lackluster ingredients. Despite this stinker of an item, Burger King is actually a fast food chain with a seriously underrated breakfast menu, and there are so many better choices to try. No matter how good it sounds, skip this salt bomb that gives the King a bad name.
Other Burger King fans give this sandwich a thumbs down (and have better recommendations)
"To each their own" is a golden saying when it comes to fast food. Even items that aren't widely beloved still have loyal fans who will defend them to the end — with exceptions. Going by online comments, Burger King's Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit gets very little love. Other reviewers agree with our take on the biscuit, calling it flat and chewy rather than fluffy, not to mention too salty.
Some taste testers also think there's too much biscuit and not enough filling, with the bacon being particularly sparse. Additionally, the actual taste of BK's bacon garners comments just as negative as ours, with customers calling it overly chewy, fatty, and salty. If you want a biscuit breakfast sandwich that truly does the concept justice, you're better off stuffing your favorite fillings into homemade 3-ingredient drop biscuits.
As for what to actually order from Burger King, the chain's Croissan'wiches made with small, flaky croissants generally get way better ratings than its biscuit items. We ranked the Bacon Sausage Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich as the best breakfast buy at BK, though the Ham, Egg & Cheese Croissan'wich is also a fan favorite. Loaded with Black Forest ham, it's meaty, filling, and feels just a little fancy. Prefer a small, sweet breakfast treat? Burger King's French Toast Sticks are a classic option beloved by scores of customers, perfect to enjoy with syrup and a hot coffee or tea.