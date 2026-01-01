We Ranked This Burger King Breakfast Item As The Chain's Worst — It's Really That Bad

Fast food breakfast sandwiches don't usually give off upscale vibes, and they don't have to — a cheap, filling, slightly greasy package of eggs, carbs, and meat hits the spot in its own way. However, we still have standards for what makes a satisfying sandwich, and some items on the market aren't even worth a fistful of dollars. One example is Burger King's Bacon Egg and Cheese Biscuit, which we placed at the bottom of our ranked list of Burger King breakfast items.

Eggs, cheese, and bacon in a buttery biscuit sounds like a recipe for deliciousness, so it's shocking that Burger King messed up this combo so badly. Our taste tester found the biscuit dry, heavy, and hard instead of light and fluffy. When the foundation of a sandwich is disappointing, not even delicious fillings can save it, but BK also failed in that department. The King skimped on the bacon, though more of it wouldn't necessarily fix things. The salty strips lacked meaty flavor and were unevenly cooked, making them floppy and gelatinous with a few crunchy parts.

This sandwich's folded egg and slice of American cheese were okay, though the cheese dominated the flavor profile due to the other lackluster ingredients. Despite this stinker of an item, Burger King is actually a fast food chain with a seriously underrated breakfast menu, and there are so many better choices to try. No matter how good it sounds, skip this salt bomb that gives the King a bad name.