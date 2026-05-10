These 3 Trader Joe's Items Combine For An Effortless Protein-Packed Mac And Cheese

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Diehard Trader Joe's fans know there are infinite ways to get creative with the grocery chain's seasonal and year-round products. Whether you're in the mood for an easy dinner, a delectable dessert, or a savory snack, Trader Joe's has got you covered — and so do the people online who combine these popular products to make the best easy meals. One of our recent favorites? Making high-protein, delicious mac and cheese using three of Trader Joe's staples: brown rice pasta, cottage cheese, and cheese spread.

Instagram's Lainie Kates, a holistic nutritionist, posted a video making mac and cheese with Trader Joe's Brown Rice Penne Pasta, Organic Low-Fat Cottage Cheese, and Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread. After melting down the cottage cheese and cheese spread in a saucepan, she blended it and poured it over cooked brown rice pasta to make the tastiest high-protein, gluten-free meal. Top it with pepper or Trader Joe's Everything But the Bagel Sesame Seasoning Blend and voila! You've got yourself peak comfort food.

It's not just delicious. This Trader Joe's dinner hack makes creamy one-pot mac and cheese that's nutritious, too. While Kate's recipe calls for one container's worth of each ingredient, one serving size of each item equals around 22+ grams of protein. To break it down, 2 tablespoons of spread and 1 cup of pasta are 4 grams of protein each, and 1/2 cup of cottage cheese is a whopping 14 grams.