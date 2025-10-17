The Trader Joe's Dinner Hack That Makes Creamy One-Pot Mac And Cheese A Breeze

We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.

Here at Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of two-ingredient recipes that foodies can whip up from Trader Joe's items. Now, we've got one that's tailor-made for mac and cheese fans. This quick, crowd-pleasing Trader Joe's hack has gone viral on TikTok. To do it, simply stir TJ's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread into a pot of hot, freshly-drained pasta to make mac and cheese. Texturally, the spread achieves the thick, creamy, gooey consistency that even freshly-grated cheese off the block (as most "homemade" mac and cheese recipes call for) often fails to achieve. No uneven melting here, officer. For an even glossier melt, reserve a splash of starchy pasta water to stir in, as well.

If you're wondering what makes this ingredient so unique, TJ's ready-to-use Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is a spinoff of another fan-favorite product — the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese block — which Trader Joe's describes as a semi-hard cheese that looks and tastes like aged cheddar from the initial bite. But then, "The smooth creaminess of the Cheddar gives way to a tangy flavor and slightly crumbly texture, a subtle hint of salt crystallization is discovered, and it begins to taste like an aged Parmesan." For whipping up a quick and no-less-flavorful batch of homemade mac and cheese, the spreadable form of this repeat Customer Choice Awards favorite cheese is our ultimate go-to.