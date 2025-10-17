The Trader Joe's Dinner Hack That Makes Creamy One-Pot Mac And Cheese A Breeze
We may receive a commission on purchases made from links.
Here at Tasting Table, we've long been singing the praises of two-ingredient recipes that foodies can whip up from Trader Joe's items. Now, we've got one that's tailor-made for mac and cheese fans. This quick, crowd-pleasing Trader Joe's hack has gone viral on TikTok. To do it, simply stir TJ's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread into a pot of hot, freshly-drained pasta to make mac and cheese. Texturally, the spread achieves the thick, creamy, gooey consistency that even freshly-grated cheese off the block (as most "homemade" mac and cheese recipes call for) often fails to achieve. No uneven melting here, officer. For an even glossier melt, reserve a splash of starchy pasta water to stir in, as well.
If you're wondering what makes this ingredient so unique, TJ's ready-to-use Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread is a spinoff of another fan-favorite product — the Unexpected Cheddar Cheese block — which Trader Joe's describes as a semi-hard cheese that looks and tastes like aged cheddar from the initial bite. But then, "The smooth creaminess of the Cheddar gives way to a tangy flavor and slightly crumbly texture, a subtle hint of salt crystallization is discovered, and it begins to taste like an aged Parmesan." For whipping up a quick and no-less-flavorful batch of homemade mac and cheese, the spreadable form of this repeat Customer Choice Awards favorite cheese is our ultimate go-to.
TJ's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread and pasta makes for a deliciously convenient duo
To transform Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese Spread — a luscious, ultra-savory mixture of Unexpected Cheddar, salted butter, and whey — into a rich pot of homemade mac and cheese, all that's left to do is add a box of your favorite pasta shape. No extra salting or seasoning required. Elbow macaroni would yield a classic mac and cheese presentation, while shell pasta could catch even more of that bold cheesy spread with each bite. Farfalle, rotini, or radiatori would all perform well here, too. Best of all, this super affordable meal is ready to enjoy in around 10 minutes. One 9-ounce tub ($4.99) of Trader Joe's Unexpected Cheddar Cheese spread is roughly enough to coat a full standard-sized box of dry pasta too. For a more elevated presentation, garnish your 10-minute mac with cracked black pepper and a few fresh rosemary sprigs. The earthy herb naturally complements the aged cheddar flavor tones.
Foodies could easily transform that rosemary-garnished mac and cheese into a sophisticated, speedy, and even dinner-party-worthy meal by pairing it with a crisp, firmly acidic Sauvignon Blanc and a fig-centric dessert, like this fig upside-down cake with bay leaf caramel, or this classic zabaglione with figs and amaretti. Feel like turning up the heat? That indulgent aged-cheddar-meets-parmesan flavor also makes a great candidate for stirring with a few canned chipotle peppers in adobo sauce, like this tasty, shelf-stable offering by La Costeña. Or, for an additional savory note, try hydrating the pasta in low-sodium chicken broth instead of water.