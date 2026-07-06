The Classic Vietnamese Soup Emeril Lagasse Calls His 'Go-To Dish'

Emeril Lagasse has been a fixture in Louisiana's culinary scene for decades, and his legacy is well respected. Whether cooking for Aretha Franklin on-air or delighting guests at his nine restaurants, when Lagasse offers his opinion, gourmands pay attention. In an interview, Lagasse discussed the relationship between New Orleans and Vietnamese cuisines and why pho is one of his favorite foods.

Though Creole dishes and Cajun specialties are major draws for foodies visiting the area, the flavorful presence of Vietnamese food has attracted its fair share of attention, so it comes as no surprise that pho has made the list of Lagasse's favorite foods. "I am a huge soup guy, so pho is always my go-to dish. I enjoy Bahn Mi, and I like a good spring roll too, especially grilled pork ones, but it's hard to pass up pho if you're at the right spot," he told Bravo TV.

Not only does pho hold a special place in Lagasse's stomach and heart, but he also has a particular destination when cravings hit. "My favorite place is Pho Tau Bay on the West Bank. It's a really unassuming place, but once you walk in, you know it's the real deal," he said. The restaurant has maintained its reputation for decades. Inside the kitchen, 10 gallons of broth simmers away, ready to be served. Foodies visiting the area have reported frequenting Pho Tau Bay several times in one visit, agreeing that the pho served is delicious.