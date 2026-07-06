The Classic Vietnamese Soup Emeril Lagasse Calls His 'Go-To Dish'
Emeril Lagasse has been a fixture in Louisiana's culinary scene for decades, and his legacy is well respected. Whether cooking for Aretha Franklin on-air or delighting guests at his nine restaurants, when Lagasse offers his opinion, gourmands pay attention. In an interview, Lagasse discussed the relationship between New Orleans and Vietnamese cuisines and why pho is one of his favorite foods.
Though Creole dishes and Cajun specialties are major draws for foodies visiting the area, the flavorful presence of Vietnamese food has attracted its fair share of attention, so it comes as no surprise that pho has made the list of Lagasse's favorite foods. "I am a huge soup guy, so pho is always my go-to dish. I enjoy Bahn Mi, and I like a good spring roll too, especially grilled pork ones, but it's hard to pass up pho if you're at the right spot," he told Bravo TV.
Not only does pho hold a special place in Lagasse's stomach and heart, but he also has a particular destination when cravings hit. "My favorite place is Pho Tau Bay on the West Bank. It's a really unassuming place, but once you walk in, you know it's the real deal," he said. The restaurant has maintained its reputation for decades. Inside the kitchen, 10 gallons of broth simmers away, ready to be served. Foodies visiting the area have reported frequenting Pho Tau Bay several times in one visit, agreeing that the pho served is delicious.
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Travelers lucky enough to find themselves in Pho Tau Bay have recommended the vermicelli salads, fried rice, and pork banh mi served with rice chips. "Can't wait to go back," wrote a visitor on TripAdvisor. Anthony Bourdain is also known to have visited, further adding to the place's appeal.
Though Lagasse has been said to try to get the secret recipe of Pho Tau Bay's pho (with no success), he's come up with his own, adding peanut oil, star anise, garlic, meaty beef bones, and fresh ginger to build a flavorful beef broth. Vermicelli noodles, sliced onions, beef sirloin, and fresh cilantro can help make assemblies complete. Simmering ingredients can take the better part of the day, but the end result is worth it.
Lagasse is also known to frequent delis that blend New Orleans staples with Vietnamese recipes. For those wanting to sample some of these flavors without the travel, restaurant-worthy pho can be served at home with plenty of fresh garnishes like sliced chili, bean sprouts, and lime. Fresh spring rolls can round out an impressive and satisfying meal, offering a spread that would make Lagasse proud.