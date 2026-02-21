Emeril Lagasse Once Cooked For Aretha Franklin On-Air, And Her Reaction Says It All

Emeril Lagasse has had an illustrious career. Among the many notable individuals for whom he's cooked, one episode of his show, "Emeril Live," via YouTube, featured Lagasse preparing a meal for the Queen of Soul herself, Aretha Franklin. Referring to Franklin as "music royalty," Lagasse welcomed the singer to his show for a birthday dinner of fried oysters with horseradish cream, tomato and sweet corn relish, grilled veal chops with herbed cheese, wild mushrooms in Bordelaise ​​sauce, and prosciutto-wrapped asparagus. Needless to say, Franklin was quite impressed with the beautiful meal, even asking Lagasse between bites, "Did I hear you were single?"

While veal chops are an ideal cut for beginners, this meal was expertly crafted with Lagasse's signature flair. He cooked the veal chops to a perfect medium rare doneness, spread a portion of herbed cheese on each, and then popped the chops in the oven, in his words, "just to get the cheese on the same page as the veal chops." Surrounding the chop with three bundles of prosciutto-wrapped asparagus, Lagasse was about to spoon the Bordelaise sauce over everything when Franklin stopped him.

The chef remarked, "You like it straight up," as he brought her dish over. Her love of the dish was palpable as Lagasse approached her to request help with dessert. Taking another quick bite before getting up from her table, it's obvious that Franklin was just as happy to cook with Lagasse as she was to enjoy his cooking.