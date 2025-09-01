This Classic Soul Food Was Aretha Franklin's Absolute Favorite

Aretha Franklin was the Queen of Soul for a reason. She received 18 Grammy Awards and the Presidential Medal of Freedom over the course of her career. Her voice made her music royalty, but she never forgot her roots. When it came to food, she had a passion for soul food, especially one dish that's rare to find outside the South. In 1967, Franklin told Ebony magazine that chitterlings, sometimes known as chitlins, were her favorite food. On the side? She enjoyed some "hot water cornbread and greens or ham."

Chitlins are the large intestines of pigs, though in some dishes, people may swap in veal or lamb intestines. They need to be very thoroughly cleaned before they can be eaten. They are usually slow-cooked or fried, but cleaning them takes a long time and can be unpleasant due to the smell and mess. Remember, this is the intestine we're talking about, so there's nothing good in there. However, when they are prepared correctly, they're considered a beloved staple of many soul food meals. Their subtle pork flavor allows the seasonings and sauces in which they're cooked to come through strongly.

Chitterlings tend to be a little chewy, which is why slow cooking is often used to prepare them. When fried, the outside can become crisp, though the inside stays chewy. Franklin never said how she personally liked to cook her chitterlings, but we do know she handled the job herself.