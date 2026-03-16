The Emeril Lagasse-Approved New Orleans Deli Blends A Local Classic With Vietnamese Flavors

To understand New Orleans is to understand its culinary tapestry — right down to the fusion dishes that reflect its cultural diversity, and what better way to do that than explore the best restaurants in New Orleans and some of its chef-approved dining locations? At a small, locally-owned deli like Singleton's Mini Mart, you might just find yourself sitting at the same spot renowned chef Emeril Lagasse once sat, slurping on a steaming hot bowl of Vietnamese pho.

Singleton's Mini Mart has stood on Garfield street in the Black Pearl neighborhood for nearly 30 years, since owner Beau Nguyen and his wife Laura first opened it in 1999. What started out as a common grocery store slowly expanded into a deli, selling New Orleans staple dishes that adorn traces of Nguyen's own Vietnamese cuisine heritage. Nowadays, you can find all the usual goods like chips and beer, as well as its signature bánh mì-inspired po'boy sandwich in this corner store.

However, if you were to ask chef Emeril Lagasse what the must-try dish is, the answer would be the classic pho this deli offers exclusively every Saturday. "This is the real deal right here", said the famous chef and restaurateur as he enjoyed the hearty soup in a TikTok video. Considering pho is one of Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods, he certainly knew what he was doing when he gave this deli's specialty dish his stamp of approval.