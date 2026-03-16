The Emeril Lagasse-Approved New Orleans Deli Blends A Local Classic With Vietnamese Flavors
To understand New Orleans is to understand its culinary tapestry — right down to the fusion dishes that reflect its cultural diversity, and what better way to do that than explore the best restaurants in New Orleans and some of its chef-approved dining locations? At a small, locally-owned deli like Singleton's Mini Mart, you might just find yourself sitting at the same spot renowned chef Emeril Lagasse once sat, slurping on a steaming hot bowl of Vietnamese pho.
Singleton's Mini Mart has stood on Garfield street in the Black Pearl neighborhood for nearly 30 years, since owner Beau Nguyen and his wife Laura first opened it in 1999. What started out as a common grocery store slowly expanded into a deli, selling New Orleans staple dishes that adorn traces of Nguyen's own Vietnamese cuisine heritage. Nowadays, you can find all the usual goods like chips and beer, as well as its signature bánh mì-inspired po'boy sandwich in this corner store.
However, if you were to ask chef Emeril Lagasse what the must-try dish is, the answer would be the classic pho this deli offers exclusively every Saturday. "This is the real deal right here", said the famous chef and restaurateur as he enjoyed the hearty soup in a TikTok video. Considering pho is one of Emeril Lagasse's favorite foods, he certainly knew what he was doing when he gave this deli's specialty dish his stamp of approval.
When New Orleans cuisine meets Vietnamese food, expect only good things
Singleton's Mini Mart is a prime example of fusion cuisine done well. Just reading the menu can have you craving sandwiches, wraps, chicken wings, and various Vietnamese food. Its signature dish, the Vietnamese po boy certainly lives up to its name as it includes pork meatballs coated in BBQ sauce, accompanied by typical banh mi sandwich toppings like cilantro, pickled carrots, cucumber, and jalapeño peppers. This is a favorite for many customers who rave endlessly about the bread's quality, filling portions, and outstanding flavors.
Another must-try when you go to Singleton's Mini Mart is its Korean pork sandwich, which features sautéed pork loins covered in galbi sauce — a sweet and savory soy-based Korean marinade, also dressed with Vietnamese toppings. Spicy and savory with just the right amount of meaty richness, it's a sandwich lover's dream come true. Even without trying these fusion dishes, you'd still have a good time with its many other po boy and wrap options with grilled shrimp, BBQ chicken, and many more, coated in the tangy heat of the Sriracha hot sauce.
If you want to try the pho dish that captivated Emeril Lagasse, it's best to call ahead to check for availability since it sells out quick. Not straying too far from the traditional dish, Singleton's pho features a hearty bone broth embedded with herbs and aromatics, laying a toothsome base for the banh pho noodles, sliced beef, bean sprouts, onions, and basil leaves. While you're there, also take the opportunity to have yourself a complete Vietnamese meal with other staples such as fried egg rolls or chicken vermicelli.