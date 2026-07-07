7 Unexpected Chain Restaurants That Actually Serve Great Cheeseburgers
When we're forced to go someplace that's out of our culinary comfort zones, there's no shame in scanning the menu in search of something familiar. For many diners in the U.S., that comfort meal is a good old-fashioned cheeseburger — a beefy, cheesy, and downright delicious go-to dish that can be as simple or as fancy as you wish. A tasty cheeseburger can mentally transport you and immediately make you comfortable, no matter where you're dining.
We've all found ourselves at an unfamiliar restaurant for some reason or another — maybe your companion wants to try something new, or your friend is having a birthday dinner at a new-to-you establishment. Whatever the occasion, not every restaurant caters to the preferences of your personal taste buds, and that's when the cheeseburger becomes a kind of menu item safe haven. The bad news is that there's not a burger waiting for you at every establishment — but the good news is that it's not out of the question for it to pop up in some unlikely locations. We're not talking about utilizing the kids menu either — we're talking real deal, saviors of dinnertime burgers. The next time you're at one of these sit-down chain restaurants and want a burger, you're in luck.
Buffalo Wild Wings
Initially surprising, perhaps, as it's not in the name — but Buffalo Wild Wings is capable of making a solid burger. Proving that "B-Dubs," as it's affectionately called, can serve things other than chicken, the chain offers a variety of different cheeseburgers, from the Bacon-Smashed Hatch Chile Burger to the Mushroom Swiss Burger.
As part of a big menu update in 2019, Buffalo Wild Wings rolled out the All-American Cheeseburger to headline its new items. The double-patty burger stacks the usual accessories in between a challah bun, a no-frills choice that lets the beef do the talking. For those who like bacon, the aforementioned Hatch Chile Burger is one of three possible options, along with the Triple-Bacon Cheeseburger, and the Bacon Mac & Cheese Burger.
Whichever one you decide to order, it seems Buffalo Wild Wings having good burgers is no longer a big surprise. Fans can easily be found online, from bloggers specializing in burgers to Reddit threads. Make no mistake on your next BWW visit — take a break from the wings and dive into one of the burgers.
Cheesecake Factory
It makes sense that somewhere among Cheesecake Factory's massive menu is a cheeseburger option, but what's really surprising is just how good it is. Although marketed as Glamburgers, don't let the name fool you into thinking that these are some dainty offerings that might sacrifice taste for looks — these burgers are sizeable, and delicious.
As one would expect from Cheesecake Factory, there's a mind-boggling amount of options from which to choose. Aside from the more traditional variations, there are choices for the more adventurous carnivores, like the French Dip Cheeseburger or the Smokehouse B.B.Q. Burger. The Double Smash Cheeseburger came into existence with Cheesecake Factory's 2025 menu update – and there's also the Bistro Burger, with caramelized onions and housemade steak sauce for those who like their cheeseburgers to look like a fancy sandwich.
This isn't a case of quantity over quality either. One Reddit user claimed that the Classic Burger was the best one they'd had in five years, while another called proclaimed the burgers "amazing and super consistent." Several Yelp reviewers gave a shoutout to the Factory Turkey Burger as well. The Roadside Sliders, found in the appetizers section of the menu, pack a punch and prove that you can fit a massive amount of flavor into just a few bites. Bottom line, any of the burgers are a worthy addition to your order.
Red Lobster
If you're a beef lover stuck at Red Lobster, you're in luck. In 2021, the chain made a noteworthy addition to its usual seafood entrées when it introduced the Wagyu Bacon Cheeseburger. Though it has since walked back the Wagyu in exchange for a regular beef patty, the burger concept stuck around. You can still order a cheeseburger, with the option of adding some bacon as well.
Wagyu or not, the menu item probably causes quite a few double takes, as a burger really stands out when everything around it is something pulled from the ocean. This is not an instance of a burger with a seafood twist, as Red Lobster's edition is fairly straightforward, adorned with cheddar cheese, lettuce, and tomato with a signature sauce on a brioche bun.
In the midst of all of the "why would you order a burger at Red Lobster?" comments online, there are many satiated diners who claim that there's nothing fishy about Red Lobster's burger. One particular Reddit user made a post about how pleasantly surprised they were at the quality of the burger, and others echoed the sentiment. Long story short, the cheeseburger is not one of the Red Lobster items you should avoid.
Waffle House
If you're craving a burger and it happens to be the middle of the night, try the nearest Waffle House. That's right, everyone's favorite diner stop for early morning meals or afterparty munchies can also boast quite a few fans of its burgers. Options are relatively limited, but, you can mix things up by ordering a heart attack burger, a Waffle House secret menu item. To get one, ask for the Texas Angus patty melt, then add bacon, hash browns, Bert's Chili, and/or gravy.
With Waffle House burgers, it seems like a classic case of achieving simplicity the right way. One Reddit user made a post claiming that ordering a bacon cheeseburger and hash browns from Waffle House was the best decision they had made that week. Another redditor referred to them as some of the best basic burgers they'd had in the U.S. — with the commenters enthusiastically agreeing. It turns out that the best time to eat at Waffle House is when you're craving a burger — at any hour.
Capital Grille
A cheeseburger is far from the fanciest dinner option, so you may be surprised to find the entrée at the most upscale spot on our list — The Capital Grille. A fancy steakhouse by trade, many would-be customers might be scared off by the dress code or the high prices to come inside. But if your Capital Grille-loving friend is having a birthday celebration, don't make an excuse to get out of it — instead, embrace the opportunity and indulge in the chain's exquisite cheeseburger offering, which is offered on its lunch menu.
Prices and availability vary by region, but come prepared to drop around $27 — but when you hear the ingredients, that price begins to make more sense. With a patty made of beef from the prestigious Pat LaFrieda Meat Purveyors, The Capital Grille's lone cheeseburger offering is joined by caramelized onions, Wisconsin Grand Cru Gruyère cheese, and shallot aioli. It's clear that this burger is made with care, and certainly belongs on your personal list of dishes to try at Capital Grille.
The cheeseburger has earned itself many fans across all kinds of review sites. A Washington, D.C., blogger sung its praises in their review, claiming that the all the ingredients work together seamlessly to accentuate the Pat LaFrieda beef. In separate posts over on Reddit, users spoke about how the dish never fails to disappoint, and how it was one of the best burgers they'd had in recent memory.
Portillo's
Come in for the iconic hot dogs, stay for the charbroiled burgers. Portillo's has been a staple in the Midwestern U.S. since it started as a hot dog stand in 1963. While a burger isn't the first thing that comes to mind when you think of Chicago street food, Portillo's proves that it's not some kind of one-trick pony. While the hot dogs and Italian beef sandwiches take most of the attention, many happy customers point out that the chain's cheeseburgers are just as good.
The options aren't too complicated at Portillo's. In addition to the single or double patty regular and bacon cheeseburger variations, the standout is the Rodeo Burger — made with American cheese, bacon, red onion and onion rings, and the chain's signature barbecue sauce.
According to reviews, though, there's nothing wrong with Portillo's simplified approach. On Yelp, numerous people complimented the hearty size of the burgers. Meanwhile, one blogger on a quest for quality burgers also praised the freshness and the cornmeal-dusted bun. It looks like word is spreading fast that this popular hot dog chain's burger deserves more of the spotlight.
Chili's
Chili's has pulled off the rare rise-fall-rise again story arc — and cheeseburgers play a lead role in that tale. Part of the reason for the chain's turnaround in recent years is from shrinking its once sizable menu and focusing on improving on the items that remained.
Many of Chili's burgers made the final cut, with the list including delightfully-named choices like the Big Smasher Burger that comes with Thousand Island dressing, as well as Alex's Santa Fe Burger, which contains a layer of the chain's house-made guacamole. There's also The Big QP Burger, an answer to McDonald's famed Quarter Pounder, that apparently gives you more bang for your buck. Rounding out the options are the chain's sliders, the Big Mouth Bites, and the Veggie Santa Fe Burger, which gives vegetarians the chance to get in on the burger fun. No doubt, there's a smorgasbord of choices that's sure to produce at least one favorite for cheeseburger fans out there.