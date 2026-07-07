7 Unexpected Chain Restaurants That Actually Serve Great Cheeseburgers

When we're forced to go someplace that's out of our culinary comfort zones, there's no shame in scanning the menu in search of something familiar. For many diners in the U.S., that comfort meal is a good old-fashioned cheeseburger — a beefy, cheesy, and downright delicious go-to dish that can be as simple or as fancy as you wish. A tasty cheeseburger can mentally transport you and immediately make you comfortable, no matter where you're dining.

We've all found ourselves at an unfamiliar restaurant for some reason or another — maybe your companion wants to try something new, or your friend is having a birthday dinner at a new-to-you establishment. Whatever the occasion, not every restaurant caters to the preferences of your personal taste buds, and that's when the cheeseburger becomes a kind of menu item safe haven. The bad news is that there's not a burger waiting for you at every establishment — but the good news is that it's not out of the question for it to pop up in some unlikely locations. We're not talking about utilizing the kids menu either — we're talking real deal, saviors of dinnertime burgers. The next time you're at one of these sit-down chain restaurants and want a burger, you're in luck.