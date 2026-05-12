I Tried Chili's And McDonald's Quarter Pound Burgers, This Gives You More Bang For Your Buck

For burger enthusiasts, a quarter-pound beef patty on a bun is nirvana, especially when topped with cheese and savory condiments. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder (and Quarter Pounder with Cheese) was launched in 1973 and featured a beef patty that weighed 4 ounces before cooking. The bigger burger was marketed to folks who wanted more meat, including those not satisfied with the chain's original patty.

The Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC) features a sesame seed bun topped with a beef patty, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. In 2018, when McDonald's switched from frozen patties to 100% fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder, the company reportedly saw a 30% increase in sales. In fact, McDonald's sold 40 million more burgers that year (via National Restaurant News).

To snatch some of the fast-food crowd, Chili's launched the Big QP in 2025, which is strikingly similar to the McDonald's QPC. The sandwich features a beef patty, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Unlike McDonald's, the Big QP is served with the chain's signature fries.

To determine which chain delivers the better value sandwich, I purchased both versions and compared them side-by-side. I judged the burgers based on the size and flavor of the patty, quality of the toppings, characteristics of the bun, and total price. McDonald's has been serving the Quarter Pounder for over 50 years, but does it have the upper hand?

Prices are as of the time of writing and may vary based on location.