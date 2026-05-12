I Tried Chili's And McDonald's Quarter Pound Burgers, This Gives You More Bang For Your Buck
For burger enthusiasts, a quarter-pound beef patty on a bun is nirvana, especially when topped with cheese and savory condiments. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder (and Quarter Pounder with Cheese) was launched in 1973 and featured a beef patty that weighed 4 ounces before cooking. The bigger burger was marketed to folks who wanted more meat, including those not satisfied with the chain's original patty.
The Quarter Pounder with Cheese (QPC) features a sesame seed bun topped with a beef patty, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. In 2018, when McDonald's switched from frozen patties to 100% fresh beef for its Quarter Pounder, the company reportedly saw a 30% increase in sales. In fact, McDonald's sold 40 million more burgers that year (via National Restaurant News).
To snatch some of the fast-food crowd, Chili's launched the Big QP in 2025, which is strikingly similar to the McDonald's QPC. The sandwich features a beef patty, two slices of American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and mustard. Unlike McDonald's, the Big QP is served with the chain's signature fries.
To determine which chain delivers the better value sandwich, I purchased both versions and compared them side-by-side. I judged the burgers based on the size and flavor of the patty, quality of the toppings, characteristics of the bun, and total price. McDonald's has been serving the Quarter Pounder for over 50 years, but does it have the upper hand?
Prices are as of the time of writing and may vary based on location.
Methodology
For this review, I purchased the Quarter Pounder with Cheese from McDonald's and the Big QP from Chili's. Before sampling, I evaluated the overall appearance and size of each burger.
For the taste test, I judged a few different elements. First, I assessed the quality and size of the burger. I took note of the interior and exterior of the beef. For the interior, I judged how well it was cooked and the amount of gristle. I also noted the size of the patty.
Next, I evaluated the toppings. Both burgers came with American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and yellow mustard, so I compared each ingredient with each bite. While there might be subtle differences in standard ketchup and yellow mustard, I noted any variations. I also penned any differentiations in the onions and pickles. Next, I evaluated the size and texture of each bun. For me, a quality bun is buttery and toasty on the outside and soft on the inside. I made note of those nuances in this review.
In terms of value, I evaluated the price of each burger. The Chili's burger came with a side of seasoned fries, so I considered that in the price of the meal. My biggest question was, although McDonald's was significantly cheaper, was it a better value? Lastly, I took note of nutritional infomation and detailed the numbers here, but I didn't factor that into my final ranking.
Which patty was better?
I can say with confidence, the Chili's patty was much better than the McDonald's one. The patty appeared hand-shaped, and it was massive, especially compared to the McDonald's burger. Chili's asserts that the Big QP has 85% more beef than the QPC, and it's wildly apparent.
The inside of the Chili's burger was perfectly pink, so it was juicy and flavorful throughout. The exterior of the burger was nicely seared, and the edges delivered delicious, caramelized bits picked up from the Chili's cooktop.
The McDonald's patty was a different story. The beef was riddled with gristle, and the meat was tough and chewy. The interior of the burger was mostly brown (aside from the glistening gristle), so there wasn't any moisture left for a juicy bite. McDonald's states that its Quarter Pounder with Cheese is seasoned with salt and pepper and sizzled on a flat iron grill. Sadly, I found the patty flavorless and devoid of any grill flavor.
For this review, I grabbed a ruler and measured both burgers. The McDonald's burger was 3½ inches in diameter, and the Chili's burger was 4½ inches in diameter. The Chili's patty was also about twice as thick as its McDonald's counterpart. There was no real contest here; the Chili's patty was significantly better.
Which burger had better toppings?
I'm a topping enthusiast, so I took this task seriously. Both burgers had similar add-ons — American cheese, onions, pickles, ketchup, and yellow mustard — but they were not the same.
I watched my McDonald's QPC being made and saw the employee toss the processed American cheese slices under and over the burger. And I mean tossed — not placed. The remaining toppings were added, the carton was closed, and the burger was handed to me in seconds. I'll praise the chain for its speed, but the cheese was still cold and it tasted highly processed. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese's white onion was sliced thick, and I found the pieces unpleasantly large. The pickles were limp and unlike a true, fresh pickle. The combination of ketchup and mustard should have added a balance of sweetness and tanginess, but I discovered only one dot of mustard on the bun.
The Chili's Big QP was different. The cheese was nicely melted and tasted less processed than the McDonald's cheese. The sweet red onion was nicely diced and less pungent than its white onion cousin on the McDonald's QPC. The pickles were briny and crisp and more authentic-tasting (and authentic-looking). I also appreciated the volume of ketchup and mustard, as it created a tangy-sweet sauce on the Chili's burger. Suffice it to say, the toppings on the Chili's burger exceeded those on the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese.
Which burger bun was superior?
When you see the photo of the two burgers side-by-side, you might not be surprised to learn that the Chili's bun was my favorite. Truth is, I prefer sesame seed buns, but the Chili's seemingly authentic brioche-style bun was, hands down, the better option for the larger beef patty.
The Chili's bun was toasty and buttery on the outside, and chewy and soft on the inside. I also cherished how the top bun absorbed some of the ketchup, mustard, and pickle juice without becoming soggy. When it came to the bottom bun, it was soft and gooey with melted cheese, yet still firm enough to hold its shape.
I wish I could say the same for the McDonald's bun. I found it dry and disagreeably firm. Even though the top bun was coated with condiments (mostly ketchup), the texture was that of stale bread. And while the Chili's bun tasted like it was recently baked, the McDonald's bun tasted like it had been sitting around for a while.
Since I had the ruler out, I also measured the buns. The Chili's bun was almost 5 inches in diameter, and the McDonald's bun was barely 4 inches in diameter. I suppose that makes sense — the size of the bun should reflect that of the burger it's intended to sandwich.
I thoroughly enjoyed the Chili's bun and envisioned other sandwiches where it would be fantastic. I hesitate to try the McDonald's Quarter Pounder bun again.
Comparing price and nutrition
Without the seasoned fries, the Chili's Big QB burger contains 890 calories, 56 grams of fat, 51 grams of protein, and 1,680 milligrams of sodium. The McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese contains 520 calories, 26 grams of fat, 30 grams of protein, and 1,140 milligrams of sodium. I wasn't surprised by these nutrition numbers because the Chili's burger delivered a lot more food — including both a bun and patty that was thicker and wider.
I paid $13.59 with tax for the Chili's Big QP, and it came with an ample amount of seasoned fries. I paid $6.57 with tax for the McDonald's Quarter Pounder with Cheese, which came without the chain's top-selling fries.
Yes, the Chili's burger with a side of fries is almost exactly twice the price of the McDonald's version, but it was significantly more food. While some might consider the Quarter Pounder a splurge at McDonald's, it didn't meet my expectations. In my opinion, the ingredients (and overall sandwich) from Chili's were of much higher quality, and thus, a better value.
Final thoughts
If you've made it this far and read my entire review, you'll find it unsurprising that I found the Chili's Big QP provided more bang for the buck. The burger was remarkably larger in both diameter and thickness, appeared hand-shaped, was juicy and perfectly cooked, and had a delectable, flavorful crust that was seasoned by the Chili's griddle. The McDonald's gristly, rubbery Quarter Pounder with Cheese paled in comparison.
The toppings on the Chili's burger surpassed the McDonald's toppings in virtually every way. The cheese slices were melty, the red onion was sweet and finely diced, the pickles were fresh and crisp, and the ratio of ketchup to mustard was ideal. On the contrary, the McDonald's white onion slices were bulky, the pickles were lifeless, and there was a tiny drop of yellow mustard, which yielded little tangy contrast for the ketchup. It was no competition in the bun realm either. Chili's delivered a brioche-style, soft and buttery bun while the Mickey D's bun was dry and stiff.
The Chili's burger was about twice the price of the McDonald's sandwich, but it was entirely worth it. The Big QP had significantly more heft and, from the bottom bun to the top, the ingredients were far superior to that of the Quarter Pounder with Cheese.