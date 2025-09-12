9 Mistakes You Might Be Making At Buffalo Wild Wings

Whether it's a game day, a weekend out with your friends, or just a random weeknight when you don't want to make food at home and want to get out of the house for dinner, Buffalo Wild Wings is a top-notch chain for delicious wings and other bar food. If you're a sports person, you can watch a game on the restaurant's TVs, or you can just sit at a bar or a booth and enjoy wings prepared with a surprisingly varied selection of toppings. But even if you find yourself at Buffalo Wild Wings on the regular, there's a good chance that there's a lot you don't know about the restaurant.

Therefore, we've taken a closer look at some of the most common mistakes people make when they're dining at Buffalo Wild Wings. In fact, you may have made some of these same mistakes yourself. But by making sure you don't commit any of these BWW sins again, you can make every visit better than your last. So, consider whether you want flats or drums, think carefully about your sauce choices (and avoid picking the worst Buffalo Wild Wings sauce), and let's dig into the most common mistakes patrons tend to make while dining there.