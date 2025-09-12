9 Mistakes You Might Be Making At Buffalo Wild Wings
Whether it's a game day, a weekend out with your friends, or just a random weeknight when you don't want to make food at home and want to get out of the house for dinner, Buffalo Wild Wings is a top-notch chain for delicious wings and other bar food. If you're a sports person, you can watch a game on the restaurant's TVs, or you can just sit at a bar or a booth and enjoy wings prepared with a surprisingly varied selection of toppings. But even if you find yourself at Buffalo Wild Wings on the regular, there's a good chance that there's a lot you don't know about the restaurant.
Therefore, we've taken a closer look at some of the most common mistakes people make when they're dining at Buffalo Wild Wings. In fact, you may have made some of these same mistakes yourself. But by making sure you don't commit any of these BWW sins again, you can make every visit better than your last. So, consider whether you want flats or drums, think carefully about your sauce choices (and avoid picking the worst Buffalo Wild Wings sauce), and let's dig into the most common mistakes patrons tend to make while dining there.
Not taking advantage of BOGO days at Buffalo Wild Wings
In a time when going out to eat feels more expensive than ever, it only makes sense to take advantage of restaurant deals. After all, why wouldn't you want to get more food for less money? That's why we're such big fans of Buffalo Wild Wings' BOGO days. You can find great buy one, get one deals at BWW on both Tuesdays and Thursdays, which makes going out to eat on a weeknight that much more doable.
On Tuesdays, when you buy either six, ten, or 15 traditional wings, you'll get an order of the same size for free. That doubles your meal, allowing you to share with a friend or loved one or just have more wings to yourself. On Thursdays, you'll find a similar deal with boneless wings. Any quantity you order, you'll get another same-size order for free. We think this is a pretty solid deal, and it makes a casual weeknight date night or get together a lot more affordable.
Forgetting to sign up for the rewards app
If you're going out to eat at any chain restaurant on a regular basis, it may be wise to download that restaurant's app on your phone. Sure, it's yet another icon that's cluttering up your home screen, but we think the number of benefits Buffalo Wild Wing's app specifically provides makes it totally worth it. Download the chain's rewards app, and you'll get access to special offers and rewards that you wouldn't know about otherwise. These offers can help you save money on food you're going to buy anyway, so it's a no-brainer to take advantage of them.
But that's not all Buffalo Wild Wings' app has up its sleeve. You'll also learn about new menu items coming out before anyone else, and you can earn points to redeem even more rewards at the restaurant. Plus, it makes it easy to browse the menu right on your phone, so you'll know exactly what you want to order before you even get to the restaurant. For those searching for a good deal on wings, not signing up for the BWW app is a huge mistake.
Thinking that boneless wings are actually just wings with the bones removed
Buffalo Wild Wings, just like a lot of wing-centric restaurants, offer both traditional and boneless wings. Traditional wings, of course, contain bones, whether you're opting for drums or flats. But not everyone likes to try biting and picking around the bone, and it can be tricky if you're not a practiced chicken wing eater. That's where boneless wings come into play. They're a lot easier to eat, and you won't waste even a shred of chicken, unlike what's likely to be the case when you choose bone-in wings.
But just because Buffalo Wing Wings calls their boneless wings "wings" doesn't mean that they're actually wings. Yes, they're designed to kind of look like wings, but they're actually made with white meat, similar to a lot of chicken nuggets. Traditional wings tend to be moister and juicier because they're made of dark meat. Ultimately, the variety you choose is dependent on the flavors and textures you enjoy in your own chicken wings, but just don't think you're actually getting wing meat when you order boneless.
Sleeping on the spicy garlic sauce
One thing we absolutely love about Buffalo Wild Wings is the fact that you can find so many different sauces at the restaurant. Sure, most wing spots have a decent number of sauces to choose from, but the selection of sauces at Buffalo Wild Wings is on an entirely different level. There are some classic sauces that you can't miss, like Buffalo Wild Wings' original buffalo sauce, but you don't want to overlook some of the less-recognized sauces on the menu, either. One of our favorites? The spicy garlic sauce.
It's bold and astringent, with that vinegary acidity that makes any good wing sauce shine. There's also a bold heat coming from the inclusion of cayenne, which makes this sauce fiery and borderline addictive. That intense garlic flavor, though, is what really makes it shine. Plus, its rich creaminess adds another layer of textural interest that'll make you want to make sure you don't miss a single drop.
There are so many other delicious sauces to indulge in at Buffalo Wild Wings, though, so feel free to experiment with all the different flavor concoctions that appeal to you. Some of our other favorite sauces include the Caribbean jerk and Thai curry sauces.
Forgetting that you can snag a burger at Buffalo Wild Wings
When you visit a restaurant that literally has the word "wings" in its name, it feels like wings are the only acceptable order. However, you should remember that Buffalo Wild Wings offers a ton of dishes beyond chicken wings. If you find yourself at this chain but aren't really in the mood for wings (or just want something more substantial for your main course), look no further than the restaurant's burger selection.
If you would like to keep things simple on the burger front, order the all-American cheeseburger. There's nothing too wild or fussy about this burger, but its classic flavor profile is going to be a hit every single time. You can also go beyond the burger basics at this chain, though. For example, why not try the mushroom Swiss burger for a punch of umami creaminess? Or if that's not your thing, you can choose an extra-indulgent bacon mac and cheese burger. Or you could go with the best Buffalo Wild Wings menu item that isn't chicken: the bacon and hatch chili burger. Don't eat meat? Choose the Southwestern black bean burger for a hearty vegetarian meal. Who knows? BWW might just become your new favorite burger joint.
Refusing to opt for a bundle when you're especially hungry
We've all had those moments when we first sit down at the table at a restaurant and we feel our stomachs grumbling, basically begging for an extra large meal. In other words, ready and eager to indulge any and all hunger pangs. That being said, you may not necessarily want to spend a ton of money just because you've got a bigger appetite than usual. This is exactly when you're going to want to check out the "bundles" section of the menu. These bundles allow you to, well, bundle several different menu items into one meal, giving you a better deal and ensuring that you'll have more than enough to leave you sated.
There are several different wing deals, which will allow you to select several orders of wings plus sides. Larger bundles include the 20/20 wing bundle, which delivers 20 boneless and 20 traditional wings. It's perfect for those times when you want to share with the whole table. On the other hand, some smaller, more individual-sized bundles include just wings and fries. Take a look at all the bundled options, and you might just save yourself a bit of extra cash in the process.
Assuming there's nothing fresh on the menu
The Buffalo Wild Wings menu is packed to the gills with classic bar food options. It is the kind of place where you can snag burgers and fries, wings, and various fried appetizers, but you may not think of it as a restaurant where you can get anything that's going to be on the lighter, fresher side. However, you should take another look at the menu. Although the salad selection isn't very robust, the salads at BWW are solid, and they're definitely worth checking out when you're just craving some fresh veggies while everyone else at your table is tucking into their extra saucy wings.
The crispy buffalo chicken salad lets you enjoy your wings in a totally different, fresher format, while the honey BBQ chicken salad offers a perfect combo of sweet and savory flavors. Choose the chicken Caesar salad when you'd like to dig into a classic that always hits the spot.
Thinking that French fries are your only choice of side dish
What first comes to mind when you consider what side dish you should pair with your chicken wings? If you're like a lot of us, then fries are probably top of mind. It's a simple but tasty combo that always seems to work, which is why a lot of people who go to Buffalo Wild Wings automatically order a side of fries with their wings every single time they visit. But if you think that fries are your own side option, then you're missing a lot that the chain has to offer. In fact, some of the alternate sides might even be better than the fries.
If you love pairing chicken wings with potatoes, try the potato wedges instead. They're not quite as crispy, but they're denser and taste more substantial than their thinner, fried counterparts. The cheddar cheese curds are a fun option that you won't find at most wing chains, so they're absolutely worth a try. And the mac and cheese, beer-battered onion rings, and tots are also contenders. Have a hankering for something lighter? Opt for classic carrots and celery, garden side salad, or the surprisingly fresh chili-lime slaw.
Neglecting to start with an appetizer
A lot of people think of wings as a sort of appetizer. If you only get a few of them, they're a tasty way to start out a meal, while still having room for an entree. But at Buffalo Wild Wings, it's the wings themselves that are the stars of the show. That shouldn't keep you from enjoying other appetizers the chain has to offer, though. BWW actually has a ton of delicious appetizers from which to choose, and it's absolutely a mistake to miss out on them just because you're afraid to fill up on too many buffalo wings.
If you really want to start off strong, we recommend the buffalo chicken tots, which pack a ton of flavor and are ideal for sharing with the whole table. The fried pickles are a great option if you're looking for an appetizer that's a bit less intense, as are the everything pretzel knots. And don't forget about the simpler but still-worth-checking-out chips and guac and hatch queso.