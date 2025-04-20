Why The Buffalo Wild Wings Original Sauce Reigns Supreme
Just looking at Buffalo Wild Wings' menu, you can tell it takes its sauce game very seriously. It knows all too well the game-changing power of a good wing sauce, hence its diverse array of flavors. Anything from the basic BBQ ranch and honey garlic to more intriguing choices like Caribbean Jerk, mango habanero, and teriyaki can all make a fine companion to those hearty wings on your plate. However, after sampling through all 24 Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces, Tasting Table can confirm that, at the end of the day, nothing really beats the original sauce. Classics are classics for a reason, and there's no doubt why the original buffalo sauce reigns supreme.
Buffalo Wild Wings' original buffalo sauce is relatively simple in concept. The hot sauce lays a fiery, tangy foundation, which is then joined by cayenne pepper, soybean oil, and tamarind, and backed by the aromatic pungency of onion and garlic. At its core is a vinegary zing to captivate your palate from the first bite, followed by smoky, spicy, and garlicky nuances. Finally, it finishes with a moderate heat, something that lingers until you reach for another wing and get on the flavor rollercoaster all over again.
Why this sauce holds a rightful spot at the top
What makes the original buffalo sauce better than other menu choices? Personal preference aside, it simply checks all the right flavors and textures boxes. This might not always be the case with some of the bottom-tier selections in our ranking like lemon pepper, Thai curry, and orange chicken. A poor imitation of their flavor inspirations, those sauces lack the depth and cohesion needed to support Buffalo Wild Wings' flavor-packed chicken. Spicier sauces such as Nashville hot and spicy garlic, on the other hand, come pretty close, but in the end, there's no beating the signature, crowd-pleasing flavor of the original sauce.
On the flavor end, the original buffalo sauce has a complex warmth and garlicky tang that elevates the chicken without taking over them. In fact, the heat is one of our reviewers' favorite things about this sauce, and even more so when it's paired with a blue cheese dressing. This richness weaves together elements of nostalgia and indulgence, each bite a reminder of good times spent munching on crispy wings and tenders.
Texture-wise, Buffalo Wild Wings' original buffalo sauce sits between creamy smooth and spreadable. It's a well-honed balance that allows it to cling to every crevice of the chicken (or even dishes at Buffalo Wild Wings that aren't chicken) and thickly coats the crispy skin without getting overly sticky or viscous. In addition to that side sauce magic, it can also double duty as a creamy buffalo chicken dip, just in case your potato wedges or carrots and celery ever need a companion.