Why The Buffalo Wild Wings Original Sauce Reigns Supreme

What makes the original buffalo sauce better than other menu choices? Personal preference aside, it simply checks all the right flavors and textures boxes. This might not always be the case with some of the bottom-tier selections in our ranking like lemon pepper, Thai curry, and orange chicken. A poor imitation of their flavor inspirations, those sauces lack the depth and cohesion needed to support Buffalo Wild Wings' flavor-packed chicken. Spicier sauces such as Nashville hot and spicy garlic, on the other hand, come pretty close, but in the end, there's no beating the signature, crowd-pleasing flavor of the original sauce.

On the flavor end, the original buffalo sauce has a complex warmth and garlicky tang that elevates the chicken without taking over them. In fact, the heat is one of our reviewers' favorite things about this sauce, and even more so when it's paired with a blue cheese dressing. This richness weaves together elements of nostalgia and indulgence, each bite a reminder of good times spent munching on crispy wings and tenders.

Texture-wise, Buffalo Wild Wings' original buffalo sauce sits between creamy smooth and spreadable. It's a well-honed balance that allows it to cling to every crevice of the chicken (or even dishes at Buffalo Wild Wings that aren't chicken) and thickly coats the crispy skin without getting overly sticky or viscous. In addition to that side sauce magic, it can also double duty as a creamy buffalo chicken dip, just in case your potato wedges or carrots and celery ever need a companion.