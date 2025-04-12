The Best Menu Item To Order At Buffalo Wild Wings That's Not Chicken
Sports bar food is often predictable, especially when we're talking about Buffalo Wild Wings. The name says it all — crispy fried wings are its specialty. Walking through the door, you usually already know what you're going to have. Maybe it's a bundle of boneless wings drenched in a hearty Buffalo sauce, or perhaps a plateful of chicken tenders breaded to a thick crisp. Beyond the main menu, there are still some dishes at Buffalo Wild Wings that aren't chicken. Not all are worth a try, however. After a couple of taste tests, one dish came out at the top of our ranking: the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger.
What makes this particular dish an outstanding choice amongst the other burgers and sandwiches that Buffalo Wild Wings offers? Well, the flavors, of course! We found the Bacon Patty Melt to be quite messy and tasteless, while the BLT sandwich just doesn't live up to expectations; the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger has none of these issues.
This burger packs a flavor explosion straight from the get-go, with an invigorating spiciness from Hatch chiles and pickled peppers. The bacon, along with the smashed beef patties and grilled onions, builds savory, caramelized layers that complement this intensity. Everything is balanced out by a chile aioli that moves to the dish's spicy rhythm. Add a side of french fries, and you're pretty much set for a decadent, satisfying meal.
Hatch chiles are the star of the show
Undoubtedly, it's the Hatch chiles that hold the key allure to this otherwise typical smash burger. There are many things that make Hatch chiles unique, and when trying out the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger, you'll taste them in each and every bite. A mild kick isn't the only thing this New Mexico chile pepper offers. Laced within it are sweet, grassy notes that tame the overall richness down to a delectable balance — just complex enough to elevate the burger without overwhelming the taste buds. Buffalo Wild Wings uses Young Guns Hatch chiles, which are also pre-roasted, amplifying the natural flavors to a robust greatness. As a result, the burger isn't simply bold and savory, it also carries an earthy heat and smoky undertone.
Between thick meat patties and melted American cheese is not the only place you'll find Hatch chiles in this burger. They're also laced in the one-of-a-kind Hatch chile aioli sauce that binds all the vastly different ingredients together. The aioli base mellows out heavier elements with its signature creamy, tangy taste. It leaves just enough room for the Hatch chile's subtle spice to sneak in. This gentle warmth bridges the flavor gaps between the savory meat, the spicy-sweet chile peppers, and the grilled veggies with a seamlessness that you wouldn't otherwise have with ketchup or mustard.