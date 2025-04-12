The Best Menu Item To Order At Buffalo Wild Wings That's Not Chicken

Sports bar food is often predictable, especially when we're talking about Buffalo Wild Wings. The name says it all — crispy fried wings are its specialty. Walking through the door, you usually already know what you're going to have. Maybe it's a bundle of boneless wings drenched in a hearty Buffalo sauce, or perhaps a plateful of chicken tenders breaded to a thick crisp. Beyond the main menu, there are still some dishes at Buffalo Wild Wings that aren't chicken. Not all are worth a try, however. After a couple of taste tests, one dish came out at the top of our ranking: the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger.

What makes this particular dish an outstanding choice amongst the other burgers and sandwiches that Buffalo Wild Wings offers? Well, the flavors, of course! We found the Bacon Patty Melt to be quite messy and tasteless, while the BLT sandwich just doesn't live up to expectations; the Bacon Smashed Hatch Chile Burger has none of these issues.

This burger packs a flavor explosion straight from the get-go, with an invigorating spiciness from Hatch chiles and pickled peppers. The bacon, along with the smashed beef patties and grilled onions, builds savory, caramelized layers that complement this intensity. Everything is balanced out by a chile aioli that moves to the dish's spicy rhythm. Add a side of french fries, and you're pretty much set for a decadent, satisfying meal.