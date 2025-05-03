The Worst Buffalo Wild Wings Sauce: What Flavor To Avoid Ordering

When eating chicken wings, boneless or not, the sauce can make or break your experience. Whether you can't handle extreme sauces or need more sweetness to enjoy your food, a good sauce is a vessel for coating your wings with extra flavor and uniqueness. Buffalo Wild Wings, one of the most popular wing spots out there, has a plethora of sauces to choose from. But which ones are the best, and maybe more importantly, which ones should you avoid? We put this to the test by tasting and ranking 24 different Buffalo Wild Wings' sauces, and while we thought the original buffalo was superior, lemon pepper was the biggest disappointment, coming in last on our list.

We recommend avoiding this sauce because of how unpleasantly sweet the lemon flavor was, which overshadowed the barely present pepper. After all, what's a lemon pepper wing without the pepper? Wings with just a lemon sauce aren't common, and this is one example of why. Additionally, the texture of Buffalo Wild Wings' sauce was a bit too oily, and there was not enough balance between thin and thick. Sadly, the lemon pepper was a bust, but there are ways to improve the sauce so that the wing chain (and even you, if you make it at home) can follow.